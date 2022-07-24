Best Apps for Instant Money In 2022: Top 3 Payday Loan Apps For Cash Advance

As life is very hectic and prices are constantly on the rise, many people are dealing with financial hardships and living from one paycheck to another. The majority of people in such situations turn to financial institutions to help them overcome such difficulties, but that is not always possible as it takes a lot of time, there are high-interest fees, and some can be denied a loan if their credit score is not stellar.

Luckily, you can find plenty of apps offering quick funds to those in need. However, not all of them are genuine and have the best loan terms, which is why it is significant to find a reliable source. If this is a topic of interest for you, you have come to the right place. In this article, we present you with the best apps for instant money you can find online, based on what they offer to their clients.

Best Cash Advance Apps in 2022

#1. MoneyMutual: Overall Best Apps For Instant Money On The Market

MoneyMutual is a well-reputed app that was established in 2010 to provide borrowers easy access to a wide network of lenders. MoneyMutual is not a direct lender, so the company doesn’t provide the loan to the borrowers. Instead, it matches the applicants with a list of potential borrowers who are willing to provide funds to people with both good and bad credit scores. The founders understand that in life, people face a lot of challenges and need help to cover expenses.

According to theislandnow, MoneyMutual works as an online marketplace for lenders and borrowers, helping those in need to get quick funds to cover unexpected expenses. The funds from the loans from MoneyMutual can be used for a variety of reasons, including paying emergency expenses, repaying debt, paying unexpected bills, covering medical costs, making huge purchases, covering payments for special occasions, and more.

The applicants on MoneyMutual can apply for several types of loans, such as payday loans, cash advances, and bad credit loans. A great thing about this lending app is that its services are free of cost, so you don’t have to worry about spending much money to get a loan.

Who can apply for a loan on MoneyMutual?

The eligibility criteria for MoneyMutual are not very strict, meaning that MoneyMutual allows a lot of people to get assistance and overcome financial struggles. To be able to receive instant money from MoneyMutual’s lenders, you need to be at least 18 years old and a permanent resident or a citizen of the US.

The platform also requests the applicants to have a steady monthly income of at least $800 and own a valid bank account in their name. It is important to mention that meeting all these criteria doesn’t guarantee loan offers but significantly improves the chances of obtaining them.

How to get instant money on MoneyMutual?

To be able to get instant money when in need to cover expenses, you can easily apply for a loan on MoneyMutual. What you need to do is complete an online application form by providing necessary information such as personal, employment, and financial information. The application form is simple and can be completed in just a couple of minutes.

Once you submit the application form, the app then connects you with potential lenders who check the data you have provided and decide whether they would like to give you a loan offer. If a loan offer is suitable for you, then you will be redirected to the lender’s page, where you will be asked to provide more information and review all the loan terms and conditions.

Highlights

MoneyMutual has a quick and easy application form to complete

The applicants can get approved in only a couple of minutes

The site is easy to use and very informative about all details regarding the loans

MoneyMutual provides fast access to a wide network of lending partners

The lenders provide loan offers even for borrowers with less ideal credit ratings

On MoneyMutual, the borrowers can get from $200 to $5,000

The lending platform makes a direct deposit into your bank account

MoneyMutual’s borrowers can receive the funds as quick as 24 hours

MoneyMutual doesn’t charge for its services, and there are no hidden fees

The APRs depend on several factors but vary from 5.99% to 35.99%

The loan costs and fees depend on the lender

It uses encryption technology to protect client’s data and is TrustedSite certified

MoneyMutual has a stellar reputation and is an Online Lenders Alliance member

The lending app has educational material to help you get the best offer for instant cash

Pros

Simple qualification criteria and easy application process

The borrowers can get fast payouts as quick as 24 hours

A wide network of payday genuine lenders

It provides loan offers for borrowers regardless of credit score

The platform is trustworthy and provides customer protection

The matching service of MoneyMutual is free of cost

Cons

MoneyMutual’s services are only accessible to US residents

Meeting the qualification criteria doesn’t guarantee loan offers

#2. Bad Credit Loans: Recommended For Borrowers With Bad Credit Scores

Bad Credit Loans has been in business for years and is dedicated to helping people get the funds they are looking for online. As the name already suggests, the company has a goal to connect borrowers with less than stellar credit scores with a wide network of lenders, including state and tribal lenders.

As it can be seen, Bad Credit Loans is not a direct lender but offers a free service to help you connect with a lender who will give you a loan that is affordable for you. A great thing about this lending app is that it gives you freedom, meaning that you aren’t obligated to accept a loan offer if it is unsuitable for your financial situation and needs.

On top of that, those borrowers who will not get a loan offer can get debt relief, credit repair, and other credit-related products and services.

Bad Credit Loans connects its clients with borrowers who can provide different types of loans such as personal, business, student, auto, home, mortgage, and credit card loans. Moreover, on the site, you can also find plenty of educational guides on how to spot and avoid scams when applying for instant cash.

Criteria you need to meet to obtain a loan from Bad Credit Loans

Given the fact that Bad Credit Loans specializes in providing loan offers for borrowers with less than ideal credit scores, the eligibility requirements are minimal. As a borrower on this platform, you need to be at least 18 years old, a permanent resident, or a citizen of the US. It is also necessary to have a regular monthly income, regardless if you are full-time employed, self-employed, or receiving social benefits.

How to get instant money on Bad Credit Loans?

Bad Credit Loans values the client’s experience, so they can effortlessly apply for a loan by completing an online application form. The form is simple and requires personal, income, employment, and financial information.

After you submit the form and get accepted, you will be presented with loan offers by Bad Credit Loan’s network of lenders. It connects you with payday lenders who can give you instant funds to cover your expenses until the next payday comes.

If a loan offer is suitable for you, it is of utmost importance to carefully read all the terms and conditions before you accept the offer. With that being said, if the loan offer is affordable for you, then you can finalize the process and wait for the instant money to be transferred into the bank account you provided.

Highlights

On Bad Credit Loans, you can easily apply for instant money without cost

To apply, you need to complete a short and simple application form

It is dedicated to providing loans for borrowers with different credits ratings

There is no cost for using Bad Credit Loan’s service

The lending app connects the borrowers with a wide network of lenders

It has an extended network of third-party lenders for those who won’t get an offer

Bad Credit Loans protect client’s data using advanced encryption technology

They are available 24/7, which is very convenient for the borrowers

The APRs for a personal loan from Bad Credit Loans range from 5.99% to 35.99%

The loans usually come with repayment terms of a minimum of 90 days to 72 months

This lending app gives you instant money starting from $500 up to $10,000

Once there is a loan agreement, the funds are often transferred in just 24 hours

The whole loan process on Bad Credit Loans is done online

Bad Credit Loans provides credit-repair services and informative guides

Pros

Individuals with bad credit scores can obtain loan offers

Additional financial products and services for those who won’t get loan offers

Bad Credit Loan’s services are available 24/7

The company uses advanced technology to protect its client’s data

The loan process is easy, and the lenders provide a fast transfer of funds

The borrowers can compare offers and use credit-repair services

Cons

Bad Credit Loans is no longer responsible after you connect with a lender

Only those with higher credit scores can get a larger loan amount

#3. CashUSA: Well Known Loan Apps For Fast Cash Loans Online

CashUSA is one of the most popular and trustworthy apps which is intended to help the borrowers connect with potential lenders. The company works with a wide range of lenders who have lending stores across the USA. This lending platform helps the borrowers obtain a loan no matter if their credit score is good or bad.

The company doesn’t charge the borrowers for its services and offers an education center with plenty of useful articles on financial topics such as credit, finances, debt, and banking. Over the years, CashUSA has helped numerous clients overcome financial struggles, and as a result, the company has a fantastic reputation.

CashUSA has a very user-friendly site, which is very informative. There, you can find all the details about the loans the lenders offer, which can be very beneficial for people who are applying for a loan for the first time.

Whether you need instant cash to cover a debt, travel, make an important purchase, cover emergency expenses, or pay for a wedding or home renovation, on CashUSA, you can find lenders to offer instant money to overcome financial instability.

Who can get instant money from CashUSA?

The eligibility requirements for obtaining a loan from CashUSA are not very strict. As a borrower, you need to be at least 18 years old and be a resident or permanent citizen in the US.

CashUSA also requires you to be employed for at least 90 days and meet the requirements the lender has in terms of monthly income. The applicants should also provide home and work telephone numbers, a valid email address, and a checking account in their name.

How to get instant money on CashUSA?

Waiting to get accepted for a loan from a financial institution and receive the funds can be very stressful and even, in some cases, very frustrating. However, the whole process of this lending app is fast and convenient. The borrowers can apply for a loan from the comfort of their own homes and submit all the necessary personal and financial information to complete the application form and finalize the process with an e-consent.

Once you finish the application form and press ‘submit’, CashUSA then reviews your application and connects you with potential lenders who can provide you with a loan offer.

If an offer is suitable for you, it is recommended to carefully examine all the loan terms and conditions before you decide to accept the offer and finalize the process. The lenders then generally transfer the funds into the bank account that you provide just 24 hours after reaching an agreement.

Highlights

The online form for application on CashUSA takes only a couple of minutes

The platform uses an industry-standard encryption and security measures

The APRs for a loan from CashUSA’s lender vary from 5.99% to 35.99%

CashUSA provides flexible repayment terms between 90 days to 72 months

The loan amount you can get from this lending app ranges from $500 to $10,000

The platform has a vast network of lending partners

Borrowers with both good and bad credit scores can get a loan

The borrowers can get approved for a loan offer within a couple of minutes

The funds after a loan agreement can be transferred in just one business day

The company is dedicated to protecting the privacy of its clients

On the site, you can find a lot of details about the loans and articles on financial topics

The company has an excellent reputation and an A+ rating from BBB

CashUSA doesn’t charge for connecting you with potential lenders

The platform provides a financial advisor and credit-repair services

Pros

Direct bank depositing in a short period

Flexible loan terms and limited APRs for loans by CashUSA

It is suitable for those who need smaller and larger loan amounts

Quick service that is free of cost and without any hidden fees

CashUSA implements security measures and uses encryption technology

Even bad credit applicants can get loan offers from CashUSA

Cons

CashUSA’s services are available only for US residents

Late loan payments can bring high penalties

How We Selected the Best Apps for Speedy Cash?

There are plenty of money-lending platforms dedicated to providing loans for borrowers in need of quick funds. However, people dealing with financial difficulties are more vulnerable to scams, which is why looking for a genuine company that offers reasonable loan terms is significant. With this in mind, to pick the best options for our readers, we came up with some vital requirements that each well-reputed platform should meet.

Here are the criteria that we have considered to select the best apps for instant money.

Company reputation

To select the best apps offering speedy cash, we considered the reputation of the company that owns them. We looked for companies with excellent reputations and years of experience in the finance industry. Before including them on our list, we checked whether they tick all the boxes that every reputable company should have.

Moreover, we researched whether the company has been in trouble with the law in recent years and whether its lenders are licensed to operate in their state. We also read hundreds of reviews from other borrowers to gather insights about what each online lending platform offers and which are the most rated by their clients.

Qualification criteria

Intending to provide our readers an opportunity to find an online money-lending app to borrow quick funds, we included platforms that don’t have strict qualification criteria. Therefore, we selected money-lending apps that have a wide network of lenders who provide loans for borrowers with both good and bad credit scores. The criteria they have for accepting borrowers who apply are set to ensure the individuals who are applying are old enough to make responsible financial decisions and have a stable monthly income to afford the loan.

Repayment terms

The repayment terms were also a vital factor we considered when we looked for online lending apps for instant money. We made sure to include loan services with flexible repayment terms as they allow the borrowers to get money, become financially stable, and repay their loans. Moreover, we included loan apps that offer fair interest rates and don’t charge any hidden or additional fees.

Quick loan process

Going from one lender to another and waiting for a loan from a financial institution can take a lot of time, which can be very stressful when you need quick funds to cover emergency expenses. For that reason, we included lending apps that offer a quick online loan process, including a fast application and approval process and quick funding transfer. The whole online loan process on these apps is implemented online, which is very convenient as the borrowers can apply from the comfort of their own at a time that works for them.

A wide network of lenders

Everyone can get into a difficult financial position and require instant money. However, not every lender is genuine, and unfortunately, many people get scammed during the process of obtaining a loan. Therefore, we looked for lending platforms that feature a vast network of lenders who are willing to work with borrowers regardless of their credit scores.

Some lending companies also have third-party lenders, allowing the borrowers to receive a loan offer. The companies we have chosen have a wide range of professional and licensed lenders who have different loan terms and conditions when it comes to short-term loans.

Important Factors To Consider When Looking For The Best Apps For Instant Money

Finding the right platform for instant money is not an easy task. Very often, the process of obtaining a loan is time-consuming. However, plenty of apps specialize in providing cash advances for those in need to cover emergency expenses. If you are wondering which app to go for, we have prepared some vital factors that you can take into consideration to help you make the right decision.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria differ from one lending app to another. Therefore, it is important to be familiar with the minimum scores the company looks for as well as the category to which your credit history belongs. With that being said, some companies accept borrowers with bad credit scores, while others look for a stable monthly income of a certain amount.

Hence, before applying for instant money, it is necessary to check the company’s eligibility criteria to determine if you can obtain a loan.

Interest rates

Once you get loan offers, it is necessary to examine all the interest rates that come with the loan. This is because some interest rates can be very high and not in your favor, meaning that the total loan costs may not be affordable for you. For this reason, we recommend comparing loan offers before making a decision and calculating the interest rates of the loan you are looking for to know what is favorable for you based on your financial situation.

Moreover, the APRs also play a vital part in the total loan amount, and they can vary from one lender to another, the amount of loan you get, and your credit score, so it is something to be mindful of as well.

Loan terms and conditions

After you receive a loan offer, it is vital to read all loan terms and conditions with the utmost attention. The reason for this is because such terms contain valuable information, including fees that depend on the lender and the loan, additional costs, monthly repayments, penalties, etc. Although the companies don’t charge for their services, each lender can charge different fees and additional costs based on the loan and the borrower’s credit rating.

If you are having trouble understanding the terms of the agreement, you can also ask for clarification from the lender or even hire a lawyer. It is very important to read everything carefully before signing up for a contract, especially if you have a bad credit history, as some lenders tend to take advantage of people with less ideal credit scores.

Income to loan ratio

It is very significant to calculate your budget and all of your expenses before you apply for a loan, to avoid even more debt. It is also vital to consider the amount of regular monthly income as opposed to the monthly loan amounts that you need to repay to determine whether the loan is affordable for you. This will give you a precise picture of your budget and what loan offer works for you.

It is also important to mention that you are not obligated to accept a loan offer if it is not suitable for you, as you have a right to reject a lender who has set unreasonably high-interest rates and fees.

Monthly payments

When you take any type of loan, it is necessary to make your payments on time. Therefore, we suggest writing down or setting an auto-pay feature if available so that you don’t miss any payments. This is important to avoid very high penalties, which can result in paying much more money than was intended. On that note, we also suggest checking the repayment terms and making sure they are flexible before agreeing to a loan offer to make sure you have enough time to repay the instant money that you obtain.

Service cost

Many lending apps charge for their services or even require you to cover membership fees. This can add to the payments that you need to make. Also, it is significant to be on the lookout for lenders who request cash advances before offering you a loan. On the other hand, there are online money-lending platforms that don’t charge anything for connecting their clients with potential lenders who can give them a loan offer, such as the ones that we have reviewed in this article.

Reputation and reviews

When applying for instant money online, it is of great importance to check the reputation of the company to ensure they are reliable and genuine. On top of that, we suggest checking to see whether the company has been in trouble with the law in recent years.

It is advised to read as many customer reviews as possible to find out more about the other’s experience using the lending apps and determine which companies are highly rated in the industry and from which services the other borrowers are the most satisfied.

FAQs On Loan Apps

Q1. What are loan apps and what do they offer?

Cash advance apps offer you short-term funds until your next paycheck comes. They work as funding services to help you overcome financial difficulties and cover emergency expenses. To be able to get instant money, you need to have a regular monthly income so that the lender can be sure that you can repay the loan.

They cover small loan amounts of several hundred dollars, which can be very beneficial for those who require financial assistance to cover utility bills, unexpected prescriptions, and many more for reasonable interest rates.

Q2. What is the difference between cash advance apps and personal loan providers?

While most online lending platforms offer several types of loans for their clients, some offer only a specific type of loan. Having said that, if you are unfamiliar with the difference between cash advance apps and personal loan providers, there are several points you should consider to determine which financial product is suitable for you.

Cash advance apps provide short-term loans of lower amounts while the borrowers can receive large loan amounts from personal loan providers. Additionally, cash advances come with lower interest rates as opposed to personal loans that typically range between 5.99% and 35.99%. The cash advances also have shorter repayment terms, while for a personal loan, such terms are standard.

Moreover, there are often origination fees that you need to cover when obtaining a personal loan from an online provider, whereas cash advances are less likely to have origination fees. What is common when it comes to these types of loans is that they both come with penalties if you make late payments.

Q3. How can I check my credit score?

To find out whether your credit score is good or bad, you need to perform a credit check by viewing FICO charts. For a credit score to be calculated, your credit report needs to have enough information, meaning that you need to have at least one account that has been open for at least six months as well as reported to the credit bureau.

According to FICO, a credit score of less than 580 is a poor credit score, from 580 to 669 is a fair credit score, and from 670-739 is considered a good credit score.

Additionally, those who have a credit score of 740 to 799 have a very good credit score, while those with a credit rating of 800 and above have an exceptional credit score. The majority of lenders use this scale to make loan offers and decisions. However, the lending decisions differ from lender to lender as everyone has their strategy, and the lenders may also take into consideration some additional factors to determine loan terms.

Q4. How can I improve my credit score?

Your credit rating plays a significant role in whether you will be able to get a loan offer and affordable loan terms. For that reason, many people are looking for ways to improve their credit score so they can get better terms when applying for instant money or any type of loan.

Even though the process of improving your credit score is not something that happens overnight, there are some steps that you can implement to help you do so much faster. What you can do is pay all of your bills on time and have an established history. This is important as it will show the lenders that you handle your debts responsibly.

In addition, it is also vital to check your credit score regularly and cover all of your previous debts. If you manage to make payments on time, many lenders report your activity to the credit bureaus, which can also contribute to improving your credit score. It is also advised to keep your credit utilization rates low and leave your old accounts open. We also recommend contacting a financial advisor or other expert or taking advantage of some credit-repair services.

Q5. Are payday loan apps safe?

Loan apps are considered safe as long as you make sure that you are applying for funds from a reliable source. It is vital to be familiar with all loan terms and conditions before accepting any offer. This is important to ensure that the loan you get is affordable for you and you won’t get into more debt than before. Even though the companies on our list are not direct lenders but work as a middleman between lenders and borrowers, they implement security measures to protect the personal and financial data of their clients. They also have policies that all lenders need to adhere to, allowing you to apply without worrying about the safety of your data.

Q6. What are the advantages of online loans?

Searching for a genuine lender or waiting to submit paperwork and get accepted for a loan by a financial institution can be a very time-consuming process and very stressful for those who need to cover emergency expenses. Luckily, lending platforms such as the ones we have reviewed in our article provide easy access to a wide network of lenders who can provide loan offers based on the applicant’s financial situation.

On these platforms, you can apply for a loan from the comfort of your own home at a time that is convenient for you and compare offers to see which one is the most suitable for you. The whole process is online, meaning that you don’t need to travel to submit your paperwork and meet with the lender but easily apply by completing an online application form.

The lending apps often use encryption technology along with other security measures and connect with lenders who provide reasonable loan terms. Borrowers with good and less than stellar credit scores can apply to get instant money from such lending platforms.

Q7. What else can you do when in need of instant money?

Looking for the best apps for instant money when you need financial assistance might be the best option for you. However, in case the loan you get is not able to cover all your expenses, or it is very expensive, there are some other things that you can consider. One of them is creating an emergency fund to help you when you are in a challenging position.

With that being said, building an emergency fund when you are living from one paycheck to another can be very challenging and requires creative and responsible financing. If you need extra cash to cover the debt, side hustles and small jobs can significantly make a difference in your budget.

Furthermore, if you have things that you no longer use, selling them online can bring you some extra funds that you need. Another alternative for fast cash is borrowing money from your close friends and family. Still, in such a case, we suggest treating the loan as if it comes from a lending app with all the necessary costs. Otherwise, if you don’t make repayments on time, it can negatively impact your relationship with your friends and family.

Wrapping It Up On Apps That Loan You Money Instantly

If you need instant money to cover unexpected expenses, you can easily apply for them on a lending app. However, not all online apps are genuine and offer the best loan terms. For this reason, we used strict criteria to find the best options for our readers based on what the apps offer.

The companies on our list have excellent reputations in the lending industry, and they provide an easy and convenient way of obtaining instant money. Both borrowers with bad and good credit scores can get accepted for instant money from these companies, and they also implement security measures to protect the client’s data.

Hopefully, this article will inform you about everything that you need to know about lending apps that you can find online. The loans they provide can help you overcome financial struggles in a short period, and they often come with reasonable terms and conditions.