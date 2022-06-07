Best 5 Online Tarot Reading Sites: Top Tarot Spreads To Get Astrology Answers On How To Cast A Love Spell In 2022 | Find Psychic Near Me

Whether you accidentally come across tarot readings or you’ve seen them on youtube, now it’s the time to experience them in real life. They are affordable ways of finding more about your present or future. Sometimes we can’t look further than our doorstep, and that’s why we need someone to fill us up with positive things about our future.

The best way to find the closure you’re looking for is through these types of readings. Now it’s the time to take control of your life and stop fearing things that might happen in the future. Even the toughest question can be answered on an online tarot reading session. Keep reading and then enjoy the sessions!

Most Trustworthy Platforms for Online Tarot Reading

Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Tarot Reading Sites, Editor’s Choice Keen: Recommended For Tarot Readings To Get Love & Career Advice Kasamba: Popular Cheap Psychics & Multiple Psychic Mediums Psychic OZ: Expert Tarot Readers For Spiritual Readings & Guidance Mysticsense: Instantly Meet Your Psychic Reader Online

#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Tarot Reading Sites, Editor’s Choice

Following its launch, Purple Garden immediately became the most popular website for online psychic readings. They offer their best experts in psychic tarot reading, making the experience of the customers more enjoyable and accurate.

The readers are rated by the customers, so you can really believe that you’re getting from readers what everyone got in the past few years. You’ll obtain a better understanding if you ask them all of your burning questions. They are well-known as a reliable online resource for anyone seeking psychic readings.

They offer the most accurate readings in every area of your life. Best on your preference, you’re going to choose what type of reader you want based on the list that will be presented to you. You can find all the answers to your current struggles and problems. They only charge from $1 to $15 per minute.

Highlights

When you check the ratings of this platform, they are all 4 or 5 stars meaning that they already have a history of satisfying their customers. Each of Purple Gardens’ readers has their own unique profile that you can check and see what their experiences are and in what type of readings they are rated to be best.

You can find all the positive reviews on the website, but also in case, there are any bad ones which you’ll be able to see. You can choose between the many types of readings you want, but also you’ll decide whether you want your reading to be via phone, chat, or email. The first thing you need to do is to create your own Purple account, so you can continue to search for your favorite kind of reading.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Purple Garden.

Pros

Free minutes

24/7 service

Easy interface

Cons

There isn’t any satisfaction guaranteed

Why do we recommend Purple Garden?

The best thing about Purple Garden is that you can choose your own reading based on their expertise in tarot cards. Besides English, they offer Italian, Greek, Spanish, French, Chinese, and more. This way, they guarantee that no matter where you’re coming from, you’ll have an accurate reading.

#2. Keen: Recommended For Tarot Readings To Get Love & Career Advice

Keen is a well-known online tarot reading service that provides accurate readings through its wide network of reputable, verified readers. These readers have over two decades of expertise. The fee on this website varies depending on the service you want. On this website, there are several psychics offering a wide range of services.

Prices vary based on whatever reader you select. Keen has assisted people in discovering their life’s purpose and providing them with the information they require. All of Keen’s readers are one-of-a-kind interactions with special skills that you won’t find elsewhere. You may discover tarot readings, spiritual counseling, and solutions to love and relationship questions here.

You don’t need to be concerned because Keen is a completely genuine web page. People from all over the world come to Keen for tarot readings, psychic readings, spiritual readings, love and relationship guidance, astrological compatibility, and answers to life concerns.

Highlights

You may choose the free 3-minute reading option when you visit their website. Keen will offer you ten minutes of reading time for $1.99 if you’re a new member. As a result, you’ll have the chance to experience how the platform works without paying anything. You can get a 10-minute reading for $2 if you’re a new client who wants to try out Keen’s services.

This online psychic reading website may be able to answer all of your questions due to their significant knowledge. You can have the reading done through email, phone, or even a chat session with the reader. Over 60,000 readings have been performed by each psychic. There’s a phone app that you can download from where you can have access to all features of this platform.

.⇒ Visit the Official Website of Keen

Pros

Lower rates

Nearly 2,000 readers

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

The refunds are through the credit cards

Why do we recommend Keen?

With Keen, you don’t have to worry about your personal information because all of them are secured. While they provide you with truthful readings, they also give you the opportunity to cancel your reading without paying anything you don’t find to be right for you.

#3. Kasamba: Popular Cheap Psychics & Multiple Psychic Mediums

Since 1999, Kasamba has encouraged over 3 million consumers to discover happiness and genuine love. If you need an astrological or tarot reading, Kasamba is the place to go. This platform’s readers each have their own profiles, which you may view at any moment. Email, online chat, and phone calls are all options for contacting them.

It is one of the few good platforms in the industry that has been known to offer reliable tarot readers with years of expertise. Each reader has a large number of reviews to give you an idea of what to expect from your guidance.

You may pick the best psychic for yourself by comparing the readers. The reader’s profile contains information like their years of experience, the kind of books they read, and their areas of specialty. People already decided what was best for them when they picked Kasamba.

Highlights

Kasamba offers a wide range of readings, so whether you’re seeking love forecasts or professional advice, depending on what you prefer, you can find what you need with them. There are over 180 readers to choose from. Anyone who uses Kasamba will tell you how much they enjoy this online psychic website.

To all the new clients who want to become members of Kasamba, you’ll get a discount of 50% off the full price. You can test the abilities of the readers by reading three free minutes, where you’ll get a taste of how the whole platform operates. Now you have the opportunity to use the mobile application for Kasamba wherever you go. No matter the place, you’ll have access to every feature of this platform on your own.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kasamba

Pros

More than 20 years of experience

Secured platform

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No video call options

Why do we recommend Kasamba?

Kasamba provides professionals with a great experience while communicating with your first tarot reading encounter. All the payments are done through SSL and are very confidential. After the free minutes are over, if you’re not satisfied, you can contact another reader.

#4. Psychic Oz: Expert Tarot Readers For Spiritual Readings & Guidance

Psychic Oz is a member of one of the largest online psychic groups on the planet. Psychic Oz is recognized for offering a wide range of reading subjects. When you choose, then you can decide to have a reading between pet psychics, tarot, astrology, numerology, love, guides, fortune tellers, family, career, dreams, and clairvoyant.

Its workforce consists of highly qualified and talented readers who are well-known for their knowledge. These readers have a lot of reading experience. Psychic Oz has been in business since 1989, giving them over three decades of experience in the profession.

The website doesn’t provide much information on how they recruit and screen their psychics. This website says that all of its psychic readers have passed a series of examinations to verify that they are qualified to read on their platform. Whenever some type of inconvenience happens, you can always contact the platform.

Highlights

If you’re a shy person and you’re more into the chatting type of reading, then you should know that not many of the readers have the chat feature available. When you need to know when your psychic reader is available for phone readings, you may use the “Notify Me” tool on this platform.

Your phone number will never be used or shared with the reader, even if you include it. Each one of the different readers has its specialization listed, so it would be easier for you to find the reader that you need in your situation.

By sending an email to your psychic, you may also request a reading. The email address that you provide the platform with will not be given to the reader. So you can believe that everything you send and every piece of information you give will be confidential.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PsychicOz

Pros

Very simple to use

Free readings for new members

Great subscription plans

Cons

No money-back guarantees

Why do we recommend Psychic Oz?

All the readings that you’ll receive by Psychic Oz will be private and accurate. No one has access to your information as you do. They offer many different languages to make the experience for people who don’t speak English equally well.

#5. Mysticsense: Instantly Meet Your Psychic Reader Online

Mysticsense provides an elite psychic network that includes only the most qualified and competent psychic readers and consultants. All the readers who are top-rated provide readings regarding love, career, dating, and other guidance. You can choose your own category and topic that you want to find out more about through the reading.

You are able to choose the method of the reading and whether you like the price or not. If you’re seeking particular answers, Mysticsense is what you’re looking for. On their roster, they have roughly 500 psychic readers.

What’s more remarkable about this website is that it doesn’t utilize broad categories like “love and relationships’ ’ but instead concentrates on individual difficulties. You can easily select the topic that you’re interested in. Even though Mysticsense is considered to be a newbie in this industry, they earned their place completely.

Highlights

When you register an account, you’ll be asked to provide further information about yourself. Among other things, you may be asked for your name, password, email address, phone number, country, and time zone. If you are not happy with your reading, you have 48 hours to request a refund. A refund for the same psychic reading is not possible.

To get more exact results, you may also add other criteria. That is if you select many options such as a new job, destiny, path, and so on, you will be given results that satisfy all of these requirements. This will not only make you happy, but you’ll dig deeper into finding the answers to your problems and questions. With an easy selection of the reader, you’ll be ready to start your reading whenever you want.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Mysticsense.

Pros

$1 per minute option

Satisfaction guaranteed

Positive feedback

Cons

No video call option

Why do we recommend Mysticsense?

With nearly 20 years of experience, Mysticsense already knows what they’re doing with their tarot readings. By selecting them, you’ll get free minutes from where you can test the platform and see if it’s the right choice for you.

Factors To Consider While Choosing Psychic Reading Services

If you’re meeting with this term for the first time, it’s good to do some research before you pay money for a reading that you aren’t completely sure what you’ll receive. However, that’s the reason why we are guiding you today. Here is the list of everything you need to look for for your best online tarot reading.

The experience by users

Since the readers are the ones who will be giving you tarot readings, you should know that they already have many years of experience in this area. You can’t expect a newbie to have more knowledge than any other reader who has two decades of expertise. This can easily be done by peeking through the profiles of the readers.

Communication methods

Your preference may be different than other people, and while you’re enjoying video calls, someone may be too shy to do it. So before you commit to the platform, make sure that they offer different types of communication methods, so you’ll feel better about your reading and enjoy it the most. This is for everyone who has some concerns about their information and identity. By staying anonymous, you have nothing to worry about.

Reviews

The reviews are an essential part of determining whether a certain brand is good or bad. With a simple scroll through the review, you can see the experiences of other users who are just like you. You can actually believe more the words that are coming from people like you than from the platform. Not every platform is truthful, but the only way to find that is through the feedback of the customers.

Tarot cards

You can even research and find out what type of cards are going to be used by the platform. Most of the platforms use 78 cards for their readings. There are different tarot cards, including Robin Wood, Morgan Greer, Rider-Waite, and Wild Unknown.

Free readings

The free readings are great and aren’t selfish at all. They won’t cause anything for a reader to provide you with a few free minutes of reading. It may be beneficial for you since you’re going to experience what the reading is all about and how the platform does its things.

When you are finished with the free reading, you can decide whether you want a full reading with them or you want to continue looking for another platform. By having this option, you can save your money by not paying them if you’re not satisfied with their service.

Online vs. Offline Tarot Reading

Online tarot reading is an excellent way to have the reading you want without showing your identity. This is for everyone who wants to stay discreet and safe in the comfort of their home. Online reading has more advantages since you’re not spending hours on the highways to get to another place for your reading.

You’ll also have a lot of time on your plate to research and find a platform that you desire and suits best for you. Even when you want to do the traditional offline reading, because the reader can connect with you better, you can choose the option of video calls.

You can try and go to a traditional reading but make sure you’re safe and the reader is well known instead of someone who is pretending something they’re not. In our opinion, online readings are way better than any other reading.

However, you can still choose what you want but make sure you’re safe. Another perk of online reading is that you can chat with your reader without the need to connect with them through a camera. You can also have access to the platform through the application on your phone.

How Did We Make The List For Top Tarot Readings

Let’s say that it wasn’t very complicated the process of selecting the best platforms for a tarot reading. When you know what to look for, you’ll immediately notice those features in each brand. However, there are a few things that need to be checked in order for you to drink your cup of tea today by reading this article.

There are people interested in these spiritual cards and those ones who even learn on their own how to do tarot readings. No matter whether you choose offline or online tarot reading, you’ll have the benefits of experiencing a glimpse of your future. Below you can find a few factors that we looked for in each of the platforms that we’ve selected.

Reliability

It’s easy to get scammed by a platform that only claims to be trustworthy but is only after your money. Since you’re considering purchasing a reading for yourself, it’s good to know that you’re not paying money to get anything in return.

For that reason, we were able to check the backgrounds of the platforms that claimed that they offer online tarot reading, which is an accurate but also reliable source for all the information that is coming from them.

Features

To make things interesting for everyone, we were able to find brands that not only have a great, friendly service but also have many different ways to connect with you. So whether you want your reading to be through chat, video, or email, you can decide for yourself.

We also looked into the languages of the readings, and you’ll be surprised when you learn that there are more languages available aside from English. You can also download their applications on your phone and use them whenever you want and wherever you are.

Reviews

An important key to determining whether a platform is the right one for you is to check other people’s experiences with that same platform. You may find other people who have the same problems as you and see what they receive from the platform and what to expect to get from those readings.

That’s why we took our time and researched the feedback from users and what they had to say about the platforms and their services. And lastly, we’ve only selected the brands with the most positive reviews and ratings.

About the readers

The platforms we’ve selected not only choose who their readers will be, but they also make sure that all of them are qualified in the first place. So you should expect only professional readers who are specialized in many things on any topic that you’re interested in reading.

The psychic knowledge they have is incomparable, and they are well-trained to provide you with any kind of service that you want. You can check the profiles of the readers and decide which one of them suits best for you and the situation that you’re currently in.

FAQs On Psychic Mediumship

Q1. What’s The Meaning Of Tarot Reading?

Tarot readings are one way to predict future outcomes with a pair of cards. Tarot readings, besides the future, can also be used about your current situation and your past. The experienced readers shuffle their cards and put them on the deck. Every card has its meaning, and the reader will tell you what they see in yours. It can be related to both love and career or even paths.

Q2. Are Those Readings Accurate?

The accuracy of the reading comes from the experience and knowledge that one reader has. That’s why it’s important to choose reliable platforms that have many professionals in the tarot field. Tarot readings are accurate only if done properly. Otherwise, you’ll end up with disinformation that is in no way true.

Q3. Can Anyone Try To Read Tarot Cards?

The short answer is yes. Anyone who wants to get into tarot readings can learn the meanings behind the cards and how to do a reading properly. However, you need to have a deep understanding and be open-minded to acknowledge the true meanings of the cards. Each card represents a different spiritual meaning. You may not be able to learn tarot readings by yourself, but you can always seek guidance from professionals who are willing to help you.

Q4. How Can I Fully Put My Trust In A Particular Reader?

You can easily put your trust in every online thing that you come across. However, there are some things that you can do to assure yourself that what you’re getting into it’s what you need. So when you’re searching for an online tarot reading, you need to make sure that the platform you’re considering it’s reliable and that it actually has proof of existence and that it’s not some scam.

You can easily check that if you go on Google and type out the name of the platform, but also check articles and what they have to say. When you find information about the brand, make sure you also go through the reviews and experiences of other people. This way, you can be sure that you’ll receive an accurate reading and that you can actually trust the reader.

Don’t jump uninformed into new things just because they seem interesting. Since you may be providing your information and even your credit card for the payment, you must be completely sure that nothing can be used against you. With simple research, you’ll make sure that the money you’re paying is going for a good cause and not to some scammer’s pocket.

Conclusion: Top Psychics On Psychic Interaction Session & Tarot Deck Readings

Whether you’ve been struggling in your love and relationship, or you’re finding a college, but you’re not sure that you have chosen the right path in your life, you can always count on the best tarot readings. With many good platforms out there, it’s hard to choose what’s the most suitable for you.

An accurate reading is a must, especially if you’ve been feeling unhappy with yourself. Now it’s time for you to decide what platform to choose for your reading. You won’t lose anything except receiving peace of mind and answers to all your struggles.