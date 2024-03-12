Bankruptcies

Bankrupt
Mar 06
Rebecca D’ann Staples, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4405, 102 5th Ave #5-103, Milton, WA 98354, Ch 7, file # 24-40474
Dayton Ray Lamont, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6779, 4125 S Settler Drive #239, Ridgefield, WA 98642, Ch 7, file # 24-40475
Weining Sun, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3546, 14305 SE 14th Street, Vancouver, WA 98683, Ch 13, file # 24-40476
Allison Amelia Ann Williams, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5662, P.O. Box 695, Cosmopolis, WA 98537, Ch 7, file # 24-40477
Christopher Heath Dorgan, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4663, Melissa Hollie Dorgan, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5475, 9321 Crescent Valley Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332, Ch 7, file # 24-40478
David Lloyd Howard, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2817, 159 136th St So 2-A, Tacoma, WA 98444, Ch 7, file # 24-40479
Daniel Rodriguez Galvan, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1381, Rebecca Lynn Galvan, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4590, 118 NE 135th St., Vancouver, WA 98685, Ch 7, file # 24-40480
Jadon Wyatt Whitted, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2832, 3240 Maple St., Longview, WA 98632, Ch 7, file # 24-40481
Erica Elaine Grace, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8160, 2010 194th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387-3428, Ch 7, file # 24-40482
Samuel Michael Maloney, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3213, 803 So L St, Tacoma, WA 98405, Ch 7, file # 24-40483
Theresia Marie Clinard, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3294, 5222 76th St Ct E, Tacoma, WA 98443, Ch 7, file # 24-40484
Mar 05
Michele Lea Clowers, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9097, 8428 6th Ave #6, Tacoma, WA 98465, Ch 7, file # 24-40469
Kimberly Marie Borla, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4653, 13121 121st Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98374, Ch 7, file # 24-40470
Drucilla Florene Pierce, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7140, 2300 Sunrise St., Kelso, WA 98626, Ch 7, file # 24-40471
Douglas Walter Folnsbee, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2637, Kim Elayne Folnsbee, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7999, 5812 NE 54th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661, Ch 7, file # 24-40472
Shyla Louise Jackson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3244, 506 110th St. Ct. E. #J304, Tacoma, WA 98445, Ch 7, file # 24-40473
Mar 04
Latoscha Lanette Carter, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9851, 7835 Pacific Ave Apt #B206, Tacoma, WA 98408, Ch 7, file # 24-40457
Youssef Hamoucheikh, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9948, 6826 133th St Ct E, Puyallup, WA 98373, Ch 7, file # 24-40458
Richard Eric VonPressentin, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4643, 420 Meadow Lane, Chehalis, WA 98532, Ch 7, file # 24-40459
Elisabeth Denay Mullin-Gross, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4562, 110 Copperwood Ln SE, Apt H103, Olympia, WA 98516, Ch 7, file # 24-40460
Taryn Alexis Tomblingson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8261, 1880 Westside Hwy Unit 1, Kelso, WA 98626, Ch 7, file # 24-40461
Julia Sunny Wabinga, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2307, 10720 187th St. Ct. E., Puyallup, WA 98374, Ch 7, file # 24-40462
Kevin Lajuan Dotson-Graves, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5552, 21813 43rd Avenue Ct E, Spanaway, WA 98387-6873, Ch 7, file # 24-40463
Ryan Randell Fassett, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2387, Carolyn Hensley Fassett, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6680, 1205 NE 84th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664, Ch 7, file # 24-40464
Aaron Lee Lord, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6606, 8518 9th Ave Ct Ed, Tacoma, WA 98445, Ch 7, file # 24-40465
Tami Lynn Conklin, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2368, 3921 E Fourth Plain Blvd, Unit 31, Vancouver, WA 98661, Ch 13, file # 24-40466
Zachary Ty-Douglas Blevins, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5158, 515 N I Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520, Ch 7, file # 24-40467
Kathlene Diane Saldivar, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0100, 9208 NE Hwy 99 #107-388, Vancouver, WA 98665, Ch 7, file # 24-40468
Mar 01
Thomas William Kellum, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9647, 7106 NE 137th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40452
Shanon Kathleen Harden, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3766, 952 169th St. East, Spanaway, WA 98387, Ch 7, file # 24-40453
Jet 7 Entertainment LLC, Tax ID / EIN: 32-0330989, 4009 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98418, Ch 7, file # 24-40454
Ethan Smithe Chapman, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3311, Shaelyn Karay Snyder, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6783, 32717 NE 94th St, Camas, WA 98607, Ch 7, file # 24-40455
Nicholas Lloyd Springer, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8651, Elizabeth Ruth Springer, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6942, 212 NE 124th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684, Ch 7, file # 24-40456
Feb 29
Brandy Dorenee Ciapanno, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6799, 3100 SE 168th Avenue Apt 107, Vancouver, WA 98683, Ch 7, file # 24-40419
Jennifer Lyn Pyle, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1983, 18221 SE 18th Street, Vancouver, WA 98683, Ch 7, file # 24-40420
Amanda Elise Clardie, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5784, 3004 NE 103rd Loop, Unit B, Vancouver, WA 98662, Ch 7, file # 24-40421
Andrew Ikaika Popovich, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1928, Destiny Isanelle Popovich, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0128, 11611 NE Angelo Drive, Apt 156, Vancouver, WA 98684, Ch 7, file # 24-40422
Cindy Suzanne Ecklund, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5376, 12714 Silver Creek Drive SE, Tenino, WA 98589, Ch 7, file # 24-40423
Matthew Maurice Jackson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8213, 8910 NE 15th Ave. Apt #11, Vancouver, WA 98665, Ch 7, file # 24-40424
Kristin Anne Fry, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9967, 5000 NE 72nd Ave. #G-41, Vancouver, WA 98661, Ch 7, file # 24-40425
Paula Marie Pastor, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2931, 3725 Lanyard Dr NE, Lacey, WA 98516, Ch 13, file # 24-40426
Jon Anthony Thompson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4411, Malisa Marie Thompson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1920, 18004 120th Street Court E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391, Ch 7, file # 24-40427
Venus Y Rodriguez, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6456, 1018 12th St Ct NW, Puyallup, WA 98371, Ch 13, file # 24-40428
Eleanor Mary Margaret Mester, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3466, 9803 79th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98498, Ch 13, file # 24-40429
Kirstie Lea Blanding, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8443, 4521 S Yakima Ave, #5, Tacoma, WA 98418, Ch 13, file # 24-40430
Lester Elton Griffith, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8653, 4203 Rosedale Street, Unit # 17B, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, Ch 13, file # 24-40431
Nicholas Chase Salyers, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8085, Kayla Kristine Salyers, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7633, 321 NE 105th St., Vancouver, WA 98685, Ch 7, file # 24-40432
Katelin I’lee Anderson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0885, 407 Valley Ave NE Apt Z106, Puyallup, WA 98372, Ch 13, file # 24-40433
Terry Deschonde Lewis, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6735, Christine Michelle Lewis, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2637, 1305 Regents Blvd Apt C, Fircrest, WA 98466-6003, Ch 7, file # 24-40434
Amanda Marie Ingraham, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3758, 7435 Lucinda Ct SW, Olympia, WA 98512, Ch 7, file # 24-40435
Kevin Anthony Mangas, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6329, 9013 345th St Ct S, Roy, WA 98580-8463, Ch 7, file # 24-40436
Kenneth Raymond Lee, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0626, 16413 32nd St Ct E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391, Ch 7, file # 24-40437
Carlos E Gariel Gutierrez, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3998, Celina Jessica Gariel, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3553, 290 S. Gold St., Centralia, WA 98531, Ch 7, file # 24-40438
Sterling Lee Mapes, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2518, Raylene Mapes, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7334, 2211 NE 49th St, Vancouver, WA 98663, Ch 7, file # 24-40439
Mikele Mesak Ebit, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1755, Jody Lyn Genuardi, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9432, 6745 20th St. E. Apt. 4, Tacoma, WA 98424, Ch 13, file # 24-40440
Vena Marie Villanueva, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8057, 120 State Ave NE #1455, Olympia, WA 98501, Ch 7, file # 24-40441
Ruben Blancas-Nava, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9286, Maria Jesus Elizondo De Blancas, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3272, 13417 N.E. 97th Street, Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 13, file # 24-40442
Dawniel Lee Miller, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9341, 12709 NE 52nd Circle, Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40443
Nicholas Daniel Oliver, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2271, 1106 East Elma Avenue, Montesano, WA 98563, Ch 7, file # 24-40444
Michael A Lamberton, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7257, Shaylene S Lamberton, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6756, 8306 228th St. Ct. E., Graham, WA 98338, Ch 7, file # 24-40445
Vivian Rae Kearney, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4863, 5610 S Ferdinand St, Tacoma, WA 98409, Ch 7, file # 24-40446
Meagan Dawn Arrington, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0077, 8603 Phillips Rd SW #1, Lakewood, WA 98498, Ch 7, file # 24-40447
Eric Ron Engelland, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0191, 8423 24th Ave Nw, Gig Harbor, WA 98332-9502, Ch 7, file # 24-40448
Jordan Myles Carlson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2730, 6596 Sycamore Ln, JBLM, WA 98433, Ch 7, file # 24-40449
Daniel Joseph Spurgeon, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9918, Lyssa Suzanne Spurgeon, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1786, 1123 22nd Street Place NW, Puyallup, WA 98371-3900, Ch 13, file # 24-40450
Tashia Cottrell, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2117, 2414 48th Ave, Longview, WA 98632, Ch 13, file # 24-40451