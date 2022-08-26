Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Review (Katherine Heigl) Is It Worth It?

Badlands Ranch has launched a new 100% beef liver treat for dogs called Superfood Bites.

Designed for all dog breeds, the Superfood Bites use traceable ingredients and US-raised beef liver to create a delicious treat for your dog.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites today in our review.

What Are Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites?

Superfood Bites are beef liver treats made by Badlands Ranch.

The treats are made from a single, nutritious ingredient: premium, freeze-dried raw beef liver.

Beef liver is a genuine superfood for dogs. It’s rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, and amino acids your dog needs to support a range of benefits.

Most dogs also love the taste of beef liver. They’ll love eating Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites – and you’ll love the benefits for your pet.

Each bag of Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites is priced at $19.99. However, when ordering multiple bags, the price drops as low as $14.99 per bag.

Badlands Ranch is a dog food company and rescue organization founded by actress and animal activist Katherine Heigl. The company recently launched a superfood dog food product. Superfood Bites is the company’s second product.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Ingredients

Each serving of Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites contains a single ingredient: premium, freeze-dried raw beef liver sourced from US-raised cows.

While other dog treats have fillers, preservatives, and other added ingredients, Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites contain just a single ingredient. Your dog gets nothing but a completely natural superfood.

Badlands Ranch provides the following guaranteed analysis for its Superfood Bites:

Crude protein 58% minimum

Crude fat 7% minimum

Crude fiber 3% maximum

Moisture 7% maximum

All Badlands Ranch products undergo rigorous testing for quality, purity, and potency at an independent, third-party facility. Plus, there are no additives or preservatives whatsoever. It’s just freeze-dried, raw beef liver.

How to Use Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites

Badlands Ranch has designed the Superfood Bites for all types of situations, including:

As daily snacks

A reward while training

A special treat when on-the-go

A way to show your dog how much you love them

You serve the Superfood Bites straight out of the bag without adding water.

The Superfood Bites are protein-rich and packed with vitamins and minerals, although they’re not intended as a meal replacement.

Generally, studies show it’s safe to feed a medium-sized or large-sized dog 1oz of beef liver per day with no side effects. However, overfeeding beef liver to your dog could lead to an excess of vitamin A and iron. Each Superfood Bite contains much less than 1oz of beef liver (there is 4oz total in each bag), so it shouldn’t be a concern when following normal serving guidelines.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Nutritional Value

Each serving of Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites has the following nutritional value:

3,600 kcal/kg

186 kcal/cup

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Versus Other Dog Treats

Badlands Ranch has designed the Superfood Bites as a superior alternative to cheap, artificially-flavored dog treats.

Other dog treats contain harmful compounds like corn syrup, food coloring, and low-quality protein sources.

Some dog treats also contain filler ingredients that do little for your dog, including corn and rice.

In comparison, Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites contain a single superfood ingredient: premium, freeze-dried raw beef liver. It’s top-grade, nutrient-rich beef and one of the best superfoods a dog can eat.

Benefits of Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites

According to Badlands Ranch, Superfood Bites can provide a range of benefits, including:

Help your dog avoid potentially harmful additives and fillers found in most commercial dog treats

Rich in vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and essential fatty acids

Contains ingredients to support your dog’s digestion and overall health

Low in calories to help your dog maintain a healthy weight

Why Beef Liver is Good for Dogs

Beef liver is a genuine superfood for dogs. Today, you can find many beef liver supplements and foods sold online, including the Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites. Below, we’ll break down some of the reasons beef liver is so good for dogs – and why it’s so popular.

Rich in Low-Fat Proteins: Beef liver is an ideal source of low-fat proteins. While other dog foods and treats contain protein, they can be fatty protein sources – like beef muscle meat cuts. Lean protein is ideal for maintaining your dog’s ideal body composition and weight while giving it the ingredients needed to support an active lifestyle.

Loaded with Vitamins & Minerals: Beef liver is loaded with vitamins and minerals, including particularly high levels of vitamin A, copper, zinc, iron, phosphorous, and B vitamins.

Tasty: Most dogs love the taste of beef liver. It’s rare for a dog not to like beef liver, whether served raw or dried.

Packed with Essential Fatty Acids & Healthy Fats: Beef liver is also rich in healthy fats and essential fatty acids, which are crucial for your dog’s health. Your dog needs healthy fats to stay active and in shape and essential fatty acids for everything from physical performance to neuronal connections. Beef liver is rich with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that can leave the coat looking healthy and shiny., for example.

Better Nutritional Value than Muscle Meat: Beef liver is superior to muscle meat in terms of nutritional value. There are 6 times as much iron, 23 times more calcium, 16 times more vitamin D, 100 times more copper, 1,300 times more manganese, 260 times more magnesium, and 1,200 times more vitamin A in the liver than muscle meat, for example. There’s also 1/3 the amount of saturated fat and 1/3 the total fat.

Safe and Low in Toxins: Some dog owners avoid liver because they believe the liver is loaded with toxins. After all, it’s the liver’s job to cleanse the body of toxins. However, liver doesn’t store toxins; in fact, muscle meats tend to have more toxins than liver. Liver will not poison your dog or overload it with toxins.

Support Your Dog’s Organs & Digestion: Beef liver can support the liver, kidneys, digestive tract, and other crucial internal organs of your dog.

Vitamin A: Superfood Bites and other types of beef liver are rich in vitamin A, one of nature’s best antioxidants. Vitamin A also supports digestion, reproductive organs, eyesight, and other parts of the body.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is important for maintaining your dog’s immune system while also strengthening muscles and bones.

Folic Acid & B Vitamins: The folic acid and B vitamins can support mental and nerve health along with energy. If your dog has low energy, it may not get enough B vitamins.

Iron: Superfood Bites contain iron, which helps with blood flow, oxygen transportation in the blood, immune function, brain function, and more.

Copper, Zinc, & Other Minerals: Superfood Bites are also rich in copper, zinc, and other crucial minerals to support a range of benefits. For example, many of the minerals in Superfood Bites are crucial for your dog’s skin and coat. Others are important for immunity.

Safe to Eat Daily: It’s safe to give your dog around 1oz of beef liver per day (depending on the size of the dog, you may want to raise or lower the amount). As long as your dog doesn’t have digestive difficulties or noticeable side effects, it’s generally safe for pets and can be highly beneficial. However, overfeeding beef liver to your dog could lead to excess iron or hypervitaminosis A, which could lead to side effects.

Because of all of these unique nutritional features, beef liver is one of the best types of food to give to your dog.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Pricing

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites are priced at $19.99 per bag, although the price-per-bag drops when ordering multiple bags or signing up for a Badlands Ranch account.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered online today:

1 Bag: $19.99

$19.99 3 Bags: $50.97 ($16.99 Per Bag)

$50.97 ($16.99 Per Bag) 6 Bags: $95.94 ($15.99 Per Bag)

The price drops even further if you sign up for a free Badlands Ranch account. You can pay $14.99 to $17.99 per bag, depending on the number of bags you order.

Badlands Ranch offers free shipping on US orders over $50.

Each bag contains 113g (4oz) of freeze-dried raw beef liver.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Refund Policy

All Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your Superfood Bites within 90 days with no questions asked. Just send back the unused portion – or even the empty container – and you’ll receive a complete refund on your purchase.

About Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch is a dog food company founded by actress and animal activist Katherine Heigl. The company makes a range of air-dried dog foods and dog treats.

Badlands Ranch has recently launched two flagship products: the Superfood Complete Beef Formula and the Superfood Bites.

You can contact Badlands Ranch via the following:

Email: support@badlandsranch.com

support@badlandsranch.com Phone: 888-872-4522

888-872-4522 Online Form: https://badlandsranch.com/contact/

Each Badlands Ranch purchase makes a difference. The company is a proud sponsor of the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the pet population crisis. 100% of donations go towards supporting animals in need.

Final Word

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites are 100% beef liver treats for all dog breeds.

Made with zero additives or preservatives, the freeze-dried raw beef liver treats can support a range of benefits for your dog. Beef liver is rich in vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other ingredients.

To learn more about Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites or to buy the Superfood Bites today for as low as $14.99 per bag, visit the official website.

