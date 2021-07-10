Backyard Pipe Bursting Projects-City of Fircrest

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOR 2021 Backyard Pipe Bursting Projects

FIRCREST, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fircrest, Pierce County, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for Backyard Sewer Main Projects.

Bid Documents will be available beginning July 12, 2021. Free of charge access to project Bid Documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check on the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builder Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The scope of work consists of the following: decommissioning and demolition of approximately 1,150 linear feet of 6-inch existing sewer main with HDPE 8-inch piping via pneumatic pipe bursting, reconnection of 20 existing service, installation of 1 manhole and labor required for an operable system, tested and ready for use. ESTIMATED BID RANGE: $300,00 to $400,000

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



PRE-BID MEETING: This project includes an optional pre-bid walk-through. The pre-bid walk through for this project is scheduled for Monday, July 26, 2021 at 9:00 am. The meeting location is at the intersection of Cornell Street and San Juan Avenue. Attendance by Bidders is strongly encouraged, and the City reserves the right to reject proposals from Bidders who fail to attend.

Sealed proposals should be marked “CITY OF FIRCREST BACKYARD SEWER MAIN PROJECTS”, and returned to Fircrest City Hall located at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466-6999 by 10:00 am, local time, August 3, 2021, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:30 am, August 3, 2021.

Direct questions regarding these projects to Jeff Davis, City of Fircrest Project Manager/Utility Foreman Ph: (253) 238-4137, EMAIL: Jeffd@cityoffircrest.net. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer and provides reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Fircrest staff will proceed to canvas the bids and may award the project contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Fircrest reserves the unqualified right in their sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in their sole and absolute judgement will, under all circumstances, best serves the interest of the City of Fircrest.

Tyler Bemis, Fircrest Public Works Director

Jeff Davis, POC, Project Manager/Utility Foreman

DATE: July 12, 2021

PUBLISH: The Tacoma Daily

Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce

BID OPENING: 10:00 AM August 3, 2021

IDX-932347

July 12, 2021