B-Line Towing-Auction Notice

Auction Notice

In accordance with RCW 46.55.130 B-Line Towing will hold ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at 12:00 noon. Vehicles will be sold “as is” to the highest cash bidder. Viewing starts 11:00 AM at 17922 52nd Ave. E., Tacoma, 253-846-8095. Cash deposit of $100.00 required by 11:30 AM

Year Make Model License

96 SUB LEG AHF0046

93 BMW 325 BSG8289

95 JEEP G CHER BEJ4737

86 FORD RANGER C93572S

65 FORD PU B68943S

06 CHEV MALIBU BOE2079

04 SATURN L300 BPX6890

92 BUICK REGAL BVE0360

97 HONDA ACCORD BWX8806

07 MAZD CX7 BSH1560

November 19, 2021

