B-Line Towing-Auction Notice

Auction Notice
In accordance with RCW 46.55.130 B-Line Towing will hold ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at 12:00 noon. Vehicles will be sold “as is” to the highest cash bidder. Viewing starts 11:00 AM at 17922 52nd Ave. E., Tacoma, 253-846-8095. Cash deposit of $100.00 required by 11:30 AM
Year Make Model License
96 SUB LEG AHF0046
93 BMW 325 BSG8289
95 JEEP G CHER BEJ4737
86 FORD RANGER C93572S
65 FORD PU B68943S
06 CHEV MALIBU BOE2079
04 SATURN L300 BPX6890
92 BUICK REGAL BVE0360
97 HONDA ACCORD BWX8806
07 MAZD CX7 BSH1560
IDX-943505
November 19, 2021