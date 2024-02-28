AVT SERVICES, LLC-NOTICE OF CONTINUANCE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF CONTINUANCE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24.ET.SEQ

GRANTOR: AVT SERVICES, LLC Pursuant to the requirements contained in the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 61.24.040(10), the Trustee’s Sale under the Deed of Trust recorded December 28, 2022 as document no. 202212280416 records of Pierce County, Washington, which was originally scheduled for February 23, 2024, as set forth in the posted and published Notice of Trustee’s Sale, is being postponed from February 23, 2024 to March 8, 2024 at 10:00 o’clock, A.M.

ASSESSOR PROPERTY TAX PARCEL NO(S).: Parcel A: 401541-7430 and Parcel B: 041919-3000

THE REAL PROPERTY OR ITS ADDRESS IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS: PARCEL A: 5415 160TH STREET E., PUYALLUP, WA 98375 PARCEL B: XXXX CANYON RD. E., PUYALLUP, WA 98375

Sale location: Outside the Pierce County Courthouse, Second Floor Entry Plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington. Dated: February 1, 2023 ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC Trustee By: s/ Michael W. Johns Michael W Johns 7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202 Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Telephone No. 253-858-8606 IDX-992138

2/28/24