Aurabi Boomerang Ball Reviewed

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is a flying, glowing boomerang ball featuring drone technology.

As one of the trendiest gifts of 2022, the Aurabi Boomerang Ball can keep kids and adults of all ages entertained all year long.

Does the Aurabi Boomerang Ball live up to the hype? How does it work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Aurabi Boomerang Ball today in our review.

What is the Aurabi Boomerang Ball?

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is a drone and ball rolled into a single toy.

It’s a flying, glowing ball capable of flying over 100 feet in the air. The ball has colorful and dynamic lights, a lightweight and portable design, and a drop-resistant and durable frame.

As one of the most popular gifts of Christmas 2022, the Aurabi Boomerang Ball can help keep kids, adults, and families entertained for hours indoors or outdoors.

Each Aurabi Boomerang Ball is priced at $59.99 apiece and backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does the Aurabi Boomerang Ball Work?

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball works in a simple way. Just turn it on, shake the ball up, then throw it around.

Each ball has a drone-style rotor inside it. That rotor spins, allowing the Aurabi Boomerang Ball to float in the air in front of you.

Once you activate the ball, you have a hovering ball that’s beautifully lit up. You can pass the ball around, use it to play games, pretend you’re a wizard casting a spell, and do anything else you like with the ball.

Step 1) Turn on the Aurabi Boomerang Ball

Step 2) Shake it up to activate the lights (the ball is motion activated)

Step 3) Throw around the ball

Each ball lasts for around 10 minutes on a single charge. You can fly the ball up to 100 feet in the air. You can send it soaring across a room, set the boomerang function to come back to you, and more.

Once the Aurabi Boomerang Ball runs out of battery life, you can quickly charge it using a micro-USB cable (all purchases include a micro-USB charging cable). The device quickly charges to full capacity, allowing you to continue using it over and over again for endless fun.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Benefits

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball comes with all of the following features and benefits:

Goes up to 100 feet in the air

Bright LED lights

Motion activated technology

Fast charging

Extra durable and drop-resistant

Endless possibilities for games and entertainment

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Features

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball has a range of premium, high-tech features, including:

Colorful LED Lights: The ball is covered with bright, flashing lights to enhance the magical appeal of the toy, creating a unique and sensory-rich experience as the ball floats through the air.

Dynamic Movement: The ball floats, glides, soars, and boomerangs back to you. It’s a drone with a built-in rotor tucked behind the protective casing, allowing you to fly the drone, have it boomerang back to you, float it across a room or outdoor space, and more.

Durable Exterior: The exterior of the Aurabi Boomerang Ball is durable to withstand bumps and drops. It’s designed to survive rough activities, active games, and other bumps and shakes.

Micro-USB Charging: You can charge the Aurabi Boomerang Ball as easily as you would charge a tablet or phone. Each ball has fast and easy micro-USB charging for all day play.

Extended Play Time: Similar to other micro drones, the Aurabi Boomerang Ball has a playtime of around 10 minutes, allowing you to fly the drone around and enjoy colorful lights for a maximum of 10 minutes between charges – enough to play multiple games, float the ball back and forth across a room many times, and enjoy the boomerang effect.

Protective Casing: The Aurabi Boomerang Ball has protective casing to prevent children, pets, or adults from touching the rotor inside the ball. The ball can soar through the air and clip against objects without cutting, causing damage, or destroying the rotor blades.

Lightweight and Portable: The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for kids of all ages to use. The ball is slightly larger than a baseball and a little smaller than a softball while weighing just 26g.

Soars 100 Feet High: The Aurabi Boomerang Ball can fly up to 100 feet in the air, allowing you to send the ball high into the air.

Motion Activated: The Aurabi Boomerang Ball has motion activation technology that kicks into action as soon as you shake the ball or move it around, allowing you to quickly turn on the lights to create a visually-rich experience as the ball flies around the room.

Perfectly Sized for Games & More: The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is slightly larger than a baseball and slightly smaller than a softball, making it the perfect size for games, throwing, tricks, and more.

Fast Charging: It’s easy and quick to charge the Aurabi Boomerang Ball. The ball has fast charging capability, allowing you to quickly charge it to full capacity with an ordinary micro-USB cable (a charging cable is included in your purchase).

Affordable Pricing: Even a basic drone can cost over $100. The Aurabi Boomerang Ball, in comparison, is priced at just $40 to $60 per unit, depending on how many balls you order at once.

Offline Games, Entertainment, & Fun: Want to give your kids wholesome, offline entertainment? The Aurabi Boomerang Ball provides endless, offline fun. You can create your own games and activities, invent your own rules, and get creative whether playing with the ball indoors or outdoors.

Easy to Control: Even if you’ve never used a drone before, you’ll find the Aurabi Boomerang Ball easy to control. It’s easy to set the drone to fly, soar, boomerang back to you, and more.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is backed by strong reviews online, and it’s one of the trendiest gifts of 2022. Here are some of the positive reviews from customers who have purchased and used the ball to date:

One customer describes the ball as “magic” and praised it for exceeding his expectations;” overall, he described it as a fun, easy-to-use toy ideal for kids and adults

Multiple customers praise the brightness and intensity of the lights, claiming the Aurabi Boomerang Ball looks particularly cool at night or in a darkened room – like a spaceship or magical toy

Some customers buy multiple balls (at a discount bulk price) to enjoy the effect of having multiple lit balls traveling across an outdoor space

One verified purchaser claims it’s “incredible to watch how many tricks my kids can do with it,” including games, tricks, movements, and more

Some customers have purchased balls for kids or adults; although the balls make a great gift for children, they’re also popular among adults of all ages looking for a unique toy to fly around the house

Customers are impressed with the build quality of the device, the durability, and the overall ease of use

Overall, most customers are happy with the Aurabi Boomerang Ball and how it works, praising the ball for offering high-end drone-powered flying action paired with bright lights, LEDs, and more.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Pricing

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is priced at $59.99 per ball. However, you could pay as little as $41.25 per ball by ordering multiple balls online today.

Here’s how pricing works:

1 x Ball: $59.99 + Shipping

$59.99 + Shipping 2 x Balls: $119.99 + Shipping

$119.99 + Shipping 3 x Balls: $134.99 + Shipping

$134.99 + Shipping 4 x Balls: $164.99 + Shipping

Each Aurabi Boomerang Ball box includes a ball, a magnet dome, a charging cable, and an instruction manual.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Refund Policy

You can request a refund on your Aurabi Boomerang Ball within 30 days. However, the product must be in new condition and in its original packaging to qualify for a refund.

Returns Address: PO Box 52171, Phoenix, AZ 85072-2171

About Aurabi

Aurabi is a Phoenix, Arizona-based consumer electronics company. The company offers multiple drone products, including the Aurabi Boomerang Ball and the Black Bird 4K drone.

You can contact Aurabi via the following:

Phone: 702-664-0008

702-664-0008 Email: support@aurabiball.com

Final Word

The Aurabi Boomerang Ball is one of the hottest gifts of Christmas 2022. Featuring high-tech capabilities, the ability to fly 100 feet in the air, fast charging, and more, the Aurabi Boomerang Ball aims to be the ultimate gift for kids and adults of all ages.

To learn more about the Aurabi Boomerang Ball or to buy the popular drone-powered boomerang ball online today, visit the official website at FlyAurabi.com.

