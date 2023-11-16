Au revoir, Godspeed, fare-thee-well

By Danielle Nease, Tacoma Daily Index

Ken Spurrell has worked for the Tacoma Daily Index for over 25 years, starting as an assistant and quickly becoming our publisher. He’s seen us through many changes over the years and has a vast and impressive knowledge base, especially when it comes to publishing legal notices. Ken will be taking a much deserved sabbatical from the Index, and he will be sorely missed!

He has lead our team with integrity, delegating and recognizing other’s work efforts, and giving us the tools we need to accomplish our work while also being flexible, supportive and understanding.

Ken guided us through changes in the industry and has overseen changes in paper size, office locations, upper level management, and several different editors for the Index, and many assistants over the years. He’s expertly guided us in city contracts and legal notice publishing, and he has overseen changes in our news focus and in how we have access to our court and auditor content – from hand transcribing and microfiche readers in the office to laptops, PCs and MACs.

Ken is also active in the greater community, attending various chamber and city events and meetings over the years and being very active in his church community, including building sets for church productions. He was active in Scouts, leading many campouts, and both he and his son are Eagle Scouts. He is also an avid golfer and shoots darts, so you may run into him out and about. We wish him all the best!