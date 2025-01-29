Atkinson Construction-NOTICE OF INTENT

NOTICE OF INTENT

Atkinson Construction, Phil Larson, 707 S Grady Way Ste 500 Renton, WA 98057-3224, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, SR 167, SR 161 to SR 410, is located at SR 167 corridor between SR 410 to the vicinity of the Puyallup Recreation Center. Coordinates 47.203720/-122.252463 to 47.210047/-122.303885. in Puyallup in Pierce county. This project involves 98 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbodies are Puyallup River, White River, Wapato Creek, Unnamed Perennial Stream. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1008488

January 29, February 5, 2025