Artrinol Reviews – Cheap Ingredients or Real Results? Fake Scam Exposed!

Have you heard about a collaborative health study by a University of Buffalo researcher? If you haven’t already, the entire research team emphasized how the prevalence of moderate to severe joint pain caused by arthritis varies between American states, ranging from 6.9 to 23.1%. As it turns out, certain conditions have three times the risk of joint pain than others. Imagine what the statistics look like elsewhere around the world.

Joint pain is physical and mental because it interferes with one’s emotions, productivity, and train of thinking. The worst-case scenario is when one’s independence is completely taken away. So, what now? This review will look into a recently released supplement that claims to reverse joint pain. Here’s everything there is to know about Artrinol.

What is Artrinol?

Artrinol is a dietary supplement intended to support healthy joints. While the creators have yet to disclose their strategy in formulating Artrinol, existing reviews suggest that the formula comprises a specific blend of ingredients poised to liberate people from joint stiffness, inflammation-induced health concerns, and pain. When left untreated, these conditions could go as far as limiting one’s overall movement and impairing one’s feeling of independence. It is imperative to take a step back to explore the ingredients to see how Artrinol might promote healing and protection of the joints.

What’s inside each Artrinol serving?

Each Artrinol serving comprises a 252mg proprietary blend of:

Black Walnut Powder

Black walnut powder is made from walnuts found on the Juglans nigra tree native to North America. Despite the lack of studies, this ingredient has been historically used alongside alternative medicine because of its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. Regarding Artrinol, it has a high omega-3 fatty acid content and is said to be anti-inflammatory, which may help with rheumatoid arthritis. Studies have also confirmed that achieving a balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids is thought to alleviate several types of pain, such as morning joint stiffness, neuropathic pain, and arthritis, to name a few.

Hyssop Herb Powder

Hyssopis an herb that treats ailments including ulcers, herpes, and cancer. However, this ingredient, like the former, lacks scientific evidence. One possible reason why it might have qualified for Artrinol is its antioxidant content, which can help fight off harmful substances and free radicals in the body. Another source confirmed its anti-inflammatory properties, but more research is needed to understand how they might benefit humans.

Papaya Fruit Powder

Papaya is an exotic fruit high in antioxidants, which has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, as well as improved digestion, lower blood pressure, and wound healing, among other things. It also contains adequate vitamin K, deemed vital for enhancing calcium absorption, indirectly strengthening and repairing bones. In further investigation, this fruit is believed to reduce inflammatory markers, namely CRP.

Inulin

Inulin is a prebiotic said to promote the growth of gut bacteria. It turns out that gut health is critical for determining joint health. Specifically, leaky gut causes toxins and bacteria to enter the bloodstream. In response, the immune system releases antibodies poised to fight and destroy the bad guys. Unfortunately, if the condition persists, the immune system will continue to produce antibodies, which will be deposited in tissues and organs throughout the body, including skeletal muscles and joints. This could be one of the causes of pain, swelling, and stiffness.

Açai Berry Extract

Açai berries are dark, purple-skin drupes native to the Amazon region. Also referred to as a Brazilian superfruit, it supposedly contains many antioxidants, healthy fats, trace minerals (i.e., chromium, zinc, iron, copper, manganese, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus), and fiber. Considering the similarities in properties between this and many of the ingredients in Artrinol, one might be quick to assume that açai is helpful for joint health; however, this has not been extensively studied. Moreover, taking these drugs in excess might disrupt the gut.

Lycopene

Lycopene is a plant molecule (or carotenoid) that contributes to the color of certain red fruits and vegetables. It is also a powerful antioxidant, possibly defending the body from harmful invaders. Some studies have connected lycopene’s antioxidant effect to a reduction in bone cell death, stronger bone architecture, and overall bone health, but further study is needed.

Other equally important ingredients include:

Psyllium Husk Powder (1080mg)

Psyllium is a type of soluble fiber sourced from the husks of the Plantago ovata seed. As a fiber, this substance slows digestion, ensuring that the body properly absorbs nutrients from food as it passes through the stomach and intestines. Besides the aforesaid, this ingredient has been shown to improve symptoms of constipation by regulating gut microbiota. Still, more research is needed to understand the potential metabolic mechanisms contributing to chronic constipation, to begin with.

Slippery Elm Bark Powder (50mg)

Slippery elm is a tree native whose inner bark is used as a remedy for several health conditions, namely fevers, wound-healing and sore throats. This ingredient has been scientifically shown to soothe the lining of the stomach and intestines and treat symptoms linked to inflammatory bowel diseases and, potentially, gastroesophageal reflux disease. Unfortunately, nothing suggests that slippery elm bark powder is helpful in the context of joint health.

Aloe Ferox Powder Alion (50mg)

Aloe vera is a succulent plant that comes in various forms (creams, pills, serums, capsules, and so on). Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics are responsible for advantages such as reduced dental plaque, wound healing, wrinkle reduction, and blood sugar regulation. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, this ingredient might promote healthy joints, joint immobility, and pain.

Chlorella Powder (50mg)

Chlorella is a bright green alga comprising a rich source of proteins, iron, dietary fiber, B vitamins, complex carbohydrates, antioxidants, vitamin C, and omega-3 fatty acids, to list a few. It has been studied in terms of possibly lowering cholesterol levels and the risk of anemia during pregnancy. There are other health conditions related to this ingredient, which reduces inflammation, holds regenerative properties, and alkalizes blood. These include healthy eye and liver functions, improved digestion, and eased PMS symptoms.

Ginger Root Powder (50mg)

Ginger is a blooming plant whose root has long been used in cooking and medicine. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer qualities might benefit health. For people with arthritis or other bone-related conditions, ginger’s anti-inflammatory compounds work the same way as COX-2 inhibitors (i.e., drugs used to treat pain and inflammation).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Is Artrinol safe?

A. Artrinol is considered a safe dietary supplement because the selected ingredients have been used historically and studied to some extent. The concentrations are also within acceptable ranges; therefore, risks are eliminated for the most part. However, people with nut allergies, pregnant and nursing mothers, and pre-existing medical conditions are asked to refrain from taking Artrinol.

Q. How should Artrinol be taken?

A. To make the most of Artrinol, individuals are recommended to take two veggie capsules daily, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Q. What are the advertised benefits of taking Artrinol?

A. When taken as directed, individuals should notice an improvement in their movements, flexibility, cartilage, joint tissue health, strength and lubrication of joints, stiffness, discomfort, and pain levels.

Q. How long will it take for Artrinol shipments to arrive?

A. The estimated arrival time on all Artrinol shipments to the continental United States is three to seven business days. It is unclear whether international orders are accepted at the time of writing.

Q. Is Artrinol protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, Artrinol is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Suppose this supplement doesn’t affect one’s joint health, whether in terms of swelling, pain, or ability to move. In that case, customer support should be contacted to initiate the refund process. This will likely apply to unused bottles only. To confirm, consider reaching out to the team in one of the following ways:

Email: support@artrinol.us.

Phone: +1 (866) 972 5459

Mailing Address: Artrinol, 19655 E. 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

How much does Artrinol cost?

All Artrinol bottles include 60 capsules or 30 servings, and consumers can purchase Artinol on its official website. Seeing how time is required for maximum results, the following prices:

1 Artrinol bottle: $69 each

$69 each 3 Artrinol bottles: $59 each

$59 each 6 Artrinol bottles: $49 each

Final Thoughts

To summarize, Artrinol is marketed as a joint health supplement that protects against the detrimental effects of inflammation on mobility, flexibility, and overall joint health. Our research indicates that most ingredients have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which is reassuring. However, only a few have been shown repeatedly to benefit joint health, whether directly by improving calcium absorption or indirectly by guaranteeing adequate vitamin K concentrations. The rest are more focused on enhancing digestion and gut health.

A sound argument may be made about the association between the gut and the joints, but this might only be true if people have leaky gut syndrome. Given everything said thus far, it is premature to infer that Artrinol is effective or ineffective. For these reasons, we recommend that everyone research every ingredient before starting. To learn more about Artrinol, visit the official website by clicking here! >>>

Compare: BioDynamix Joint Genesis Review