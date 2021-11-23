Annie Jane Glenister Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Spanaway, WA —(PR.com)— Annie Jane Glenister of Spanaway, Washington has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of law and healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Annie Jane Glenister

Annie Glenister is a Production Specialist with Lexitas Legal and recently parted ways as a Lead Administrative Assistant with Medix (Ambulnz) to go back to school for project management as she pursues her dreams of joining folks in the Artificial Intelligence field one day to serve and help others especially those with Diabetes. As a Production Specialist, Annie is responsible for handling and processing records (i.e.: medical, insurance, employment), reviews, performing quality control, checking documentation, and sending documentation to paralegals and attorneys. She was recently selected to join Lexitas Legal’s training team as a Welcoming Ambassador for all the new hires.

In her administrative role with Medix (Ambulnz), Annie was responsible for greeting, registering, and checking in patients at a COVID vaccination site. She worked part-time assisting with monitoring patients, checking their temperatures, and ensuring that they are following the guidelines implemented by the Pierce County Health Department. She is also responsible for training the staff members, data entry, and entering information into multiple systems including the Washington Immunization Information System.

Annie completed an A.A.S., magna cum laude, and a B.S., magna cum laude, both in Computer Information Systems, from Charter College. She earned a Presidential Award with both degrees as well and serves as a member/participant of the Information Technology Committee at Charter College.

Annie Glenister is a U.S. Army Veteran, who served as a dispatcher for C Company, with the 2916th aviation battalion, formerly known as the 247th Medical Detachment in Fort Irwin, California. Previously, she served as a Laboratory Assistant, Group Lead, and Safety Officer at Quest Diagnostics, a Laboratory Assistant, Billing Clerk, and File Consultant for LabCorp, a Specimen Processor at St. Joseph Medical Center, a Health Information Management Specialist at Catholic Health Initiatives, and a Medical Records Clerk for PACE Staffing Network and Eye Associates Northwest, PC.

In her spare time, Annie enjoys music, football, and spending time with her family. She is a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt of 4 handsome nephews. Annie has volunteered as a member of the Spanaway Spartans Youth Football Program as a team mom and sergeant of arms and was a team mom during her son’s Junior and Senior years at Spanaway Lake High School. Currently, Annie is a member and participant for the Information Technology Advisory Committee at Charter College and a team mom/staff member for the Northwest Hurricanes, a local amateur semi-pro football team in Spanaway, Washington. Annie notes that one of her favorite poets is Maya Angelou.

