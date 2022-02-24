AIWA22 Reviews (Abhi Dwivedi) Is AIWA 22 Worth the Money to Buy?

With just 60 seconds, the breakthrough AIWA 22 technology can automatically create the most stunning mobile apps and websites, just by using a keyword.

Here’s how AIWA 22 is structured and what each section offers;

AIWA 22 Commercial

Real-time website creation based on an industry or keyword – AI-powered

Creating mobile apps for Android and iOS

Websites that can be created from all sorts of URLs

Create new websites by importing

Upload the Android Apps to the Google Play Store

As many as 50 websites and apps to be created and managed

Domain names and web hosting names are not required

Transfer websites and applications to a server

Completely accessible for mobiles

Websites and Website Templates that can be imported

Websites and Website Templates that can be exported

Automated replies for email and SMS

360-degree video spin capabilities

Online Booking features available

Themes can be changed in the Ecosystem

Design projects straight from freelancing websites marketplace

Websites that are automatically ADA compliant

Sites and settings that are SEO friendly

Edit images that are built-in

Multiple Pages can be created

Storage for Cloud and Bandwidth

Social media buttons

Code Injection that’s custom

Google Analytics Integration

Fifty building blocks that are draggable

8 different types of menus and 5 different types of footers

Convert a block to a modal or popup window

Manager of files

Feature a Custom Subdomain

Hosting that is powerful

SSL that is free and powerful

Your own custom domain

Access to a free SSL certificate

View website revisions and history

Content Embedding using Shortcodes

Password-protected membership content pages

Deep Analytics

Real-Time website traffic

Form builders

Syncs up easily with AutoResponder

BONUS WEBINAR: How to Use Aiwa to Make Cash Quickly

Bonus #1: Website TrafficBlaster

Bonus#2: Voice Creator

Bonus #3: Pro SEO Software

AIWA 22 Unlimited

Export an unlimited number of websites

Import an infinite number of HTML website templates

Unlimited Website Templates that can be created and saved

Unlimited Pages to Create & Sell

Unlimited Stores that Can Be Created & Sold

Unlimited Blogs that Can Be Created & Sold

Create and sell an unlimited number of websites

Create and sell an unlimited number of mobile apps

Import an unlimited number of websites

Make as many 360-degree spin videos as wanted

Send an unlimited number of SMS and email campaigns

Get an unrestricted website Access to Import and Export

Unrestricted Website Content Protection

Templates that can be created and saved

An unlimited number of websites hosted in the cloud

Make as many subdomains as needed

ADVANCE SSL available at no additional cost

1-Click Share on Facebook and Twitter

Optimization for SEO is unrestricted

Priority Support + Account Manager

Bonuses For Taking Quick Action

Advanced Analytics and Reporting

Purchase once with no hidden monthly fees

WP TubeLeads – Commercial Fast Action Bonus for Underground Traffic Sources

TikTok Traffic Generation Training

AIWA 22 Professional

Remove Logo and Branding

1-Click Auto-Translation of the client’s Branding & Logo

Top of the line templates

Websites that are super-fast when it comes to Top Google Ranking

Unrestricted Use of New Design Blocks

Additional Autoresponders

Commercial License

50 Account Reseller Panel

14-day money-back guarantee

BONUSES FOR QUICK ACTION

Available during the end of the year sale

WP TubeLeads – Commercial

Underground Traffic Sources

Tik Tok Traffic Generation Training

AIWA 22 Agency

TODAY ONLY: Client Contracts That Are Ready-Made

TODAY ONLY: DFY Lead Magnets

TODAY ONLY: Website Clients Finder App

Agency License that features Whitelabel Rebranding

Resell the AIWA22 accounts

Access for Agency Members – Virtual and Team Accounts

Featured Agency Commercials – 6 Compelling and Stunning Videos available to agency clients

Agency License for Reseller

DFY Agency Website

5 Years of Webhosting

Allowing Agency Clients to be Scheduling Appointments

Custom PayPal Checkout Integration

Add Agency Services Offered and Features Samples to

All Website Pages Filled with Content

Testimonials from Agency Clients

BONUSES FOR QUICK ACTION

ONLY DURING THE YEAR-END SUPER SALE!

Internet Marketing TikTok Traffic Generation

WP TubeLeads

Underground Traffic Sources

AIWA 22 Done-For-You

The AIWA22 Setup Customized

A website built with content

A mobile app for you

100 local business websites accessed instantly

Designing a custom logo for the user and the clients

Personal email support and training

BONUSES FOR QUICK ACTION

ONLY DURING THE YEAR-END SALE

Traffic Generation Training for TikTok

Underground Traffic Sources

WP TubeLeads

AIWA 22 Whitelabel

Exclusive Whitelabel License from AIWA

Close to fifty AIWA22 accounts to create and resell

Custom colors and logos that are available for rebranding

Creating and naming the domain

Customization Powers: control over the White Label Client Panel

Building Capabilities: Clients may be added with a single click

Powers of Management: Easily handle all customers

Powers of Erasure: Delete customers in the event of non-renewal or cancellations.

Selling services for one-time costs or charging a recurring monthly price

Rule The Powers of the Roost: Support available non-stop

Powers of Tech: Provide satisfied consumers across the world with continual improvements

Powers of X-Ray Vision: Enjoy total transparency without being charged

Purchase AIWA 22

The AIWA 22 bundle can be purchased from the product’s official website, where it is offered for $297.00. The AIWA 22 bundle is a one-time payment with no hidden fees. Payments can be made via PayPal, credit, or debit card. Each purchase is covered by a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Those who want to contact the AIWA 22 support to ask any question about the product or the refund policy can do so through the AIWA 22 official website contact form or by sending an email to

http://support.vineasx.com.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or provide any kind of get-rich money scheme.