Re: Jason Adkins

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Grantor: Jason Adkins, an unmarried man

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Alan Makayev

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Adam Birnbaum

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Alan Makayev

Recording/Reference number of the deed of trust: 202208250044

Parcel number(s): 051912-8013

Abbreviated Legal Description: Lot 1, SP 8610150321

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 20TH day of March, 2026, at the hour of 11 o’clock AM at the Pierce County City Building / Rear-2nd Floor Plaza/ 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

Lot 1, Pierce County Short Plat Number 8610150321, according to the plat thereof recorded October

15, 1986, records of the Pierce County Auditor;

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Tax Account No.: 05-19-12-8-013

the postal address of which is more commonly known as: 23909 123rd St E,

Buckley, WA 98321 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 19th, 2022, recorded August 25th, 2022, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202208250044, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Jason Adkins, an unmarried man, as Grantor, to Fidelity National Title Company of Washington, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Alan Makayev, as Beneficiary. Adam Birnbaum was appointed as successor Trustee under document recorded under Pierce County Auditor No. 202511180017. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

1) Principle Balance as of December 5th, 2025 :

$98,800.00

2) Interest and Late Charges less payments through 12/8/25:

$9,548.76 Total: $ 108,348.76

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $ 98,800.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 22nd day of August, 2022, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 20th day of March, 2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 9th day of March, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 9th day of March, 2026, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9th day of March, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address:

Jason Adkins

23909 123rd Street E

Buckley, WA 98321

by both first-class and certified mail on the 22nd day of October, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was handed directly to Grantor Jason Akins on October 29th, 2025 at 6:02pm, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

/s/ Adam Birnbaum Adam Birnbaum, Trustee

The Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC

112 W. Meeker

Puyallup, WA 98371

(253) 864 6540

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

: ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE )

On this day personally appeared before me Adam Birnbaum, to me known to be the individual described herein and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN UNDER my hand and seal this 11th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Greg S. Webley NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Puyallup. My Commission Expires: 7/14/2028

IDX-1026707

February 18, March 9, 2026