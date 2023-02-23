Activation Perfect K2-MK7 Reviewed

Perfect K2-MK7 is a nutritional supplement from Activation designed to support heart, bone, and blood health.

Described as a “miracle vitamin,” vitamin K2 is notoriously difficult to absorb. Activation solved that problem by making Perfect K2-MK7 “the most absorbable form of vitamin K2 in the world.”

Keep reading to find out how Activation’s Perfect K2-MK7 and what it does today in our review.

What is Activation Perfect K2-MK7?

Activation Perfect K2-MK7 is a USDA Organic certified supplement available as a concentrated liquid. You take 17 drops (0.5mL) of that liquid daily to support overall health.

Each serving of Perfect K2-MK7 is packed with nutrients to support bone health, heart health, blood health, and calcium absorption, among other benefits.

Researchers know the importance of vitamin K2. Unfortunately, vitamin K2 is hard to absorb. Activation solved the vitamin K2 absorption problem by maximizing bioavailability, helping your body absorb the maximum possible dose. To do that, Activation combined vitamin K2 with healthy fats – including 100% organic MCT oil.

Today, you can buy Activation Perfect K2-MK7 online for $39 per bottle. All purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Activation Perfect K2-MK7 Benefits

Unlike vitamin C or vitamin D, vitamin K2 is not a widely-known nutrient. Nevertheless, it continues to be important for health and wellness.

Here are some of the benefits of taking Perfect K2-MK7, according to Activation:

Directs calcium to the right place for better calcium absorption

Supports cardiovascular health by keeping blood vessels flexible

Promotes bone health

Regulates vitamin D

Lowers blood glucose

Assists in healthy blood

Improves dental health, supports the fight against inflammation, and more

How Does Perfect K2-MK7 Work?

Activation developed Perfect K2-MK7 to be the world’s most absorbable form of vitamin K.

Vitamin K was first reported in a German medical journal in 1929. Researchers found the nutrient had coagulating effects, which is why they called it a “Koagulationsvitamin.” Today, we know it as vitamin K.

According to Activation, Perfect K2-MK7 has “a much wider range of health benefits” than other forms of vitamin K. Because the formula is more absorbable, your body can take in more of the vitamin K, helping you maximize its effects.

The secret to Perfect K2-MK7’s absorption is the use of healthy fats. Activation surrounds vitamin K with fat molecules to boost absorption. By suspending vitamin K2 in 100% organic MCT oil, for example, Activation was able to create the most bioavailable, pure K2-MK7 solution in the world.

Perfect K2-MK7 uses a specific version of vitamin K2 called K2-MK7. Activation added “Perfect” to the name of the nutrient because of its higher bioavailability.

Your Body Produces Vitamin K Naturally

Your body already produces vitamin K2-MK7 naturally. However, it produces it in small amounts, which is why many take a supplement.

Vitamin K2-MK7 is found in some animal products, and your gut produces the nutrient in small amounts.

If you have a healthy gut and a balanced microbiome, then your gut produces higher levels of vitamin K2-MK7. Good gut bacteria produce vitamin K2-MK7, giving your body some of the nutritional value it needs.

However, your body – even with a healthy gut – does not produce enough vitamin K2-MK7 in sufficient quantities. You can’t rely on your body to be the only source of vitamin K2-MK7. That’s why Activation developed the Perfect K2-MK7 formula.

Perfect K2-MK7 Helps Support Hormone Production

Vitamin K2-MK7 plays a number of important roles in the body, and the nutrient is linked to various effects. Each serving of Perfect K2-MK7 contains a highly bioavailable form of vitamin K2-MK7, giving your body the ingredients it needs to support various functions.

Hormone production is one of the most important roles of Perfect K2-MK7. Specifically, vitamin K2-MK7 supports the production of a hormone called osteocalcin. Your bones produce this hormone for various effects:

Your bones produce osteocalcin to help bind calcium to bones, supporting stronger bone growth.

Osteocalcin is a hormone that also has other effects throughout the human body. It increases insulin production, helps glucose enter your muscles and other tissues, and helps to control blood sugar, among other benefits.

Osteocalcin can also increase testosterone production in men, according to Activation, which can help support reproductive health and male vitality.

Some studies also suggest osteocalcin can help with brain function. In one study, researchers found higher osteocalcin levels were linked to better cognitive function.

However, in order for any of these processes to occur, you need sufficient levels of vitamin K2-MK7. By taking Perfect K2-MK7, you can activate osteocalcin production in your bones to support all of the benefits listed above.

What Does Perfect K2-MK7 Do?

According to the official Perfect K2-MK7 website, the supplement can support all of the following benefits:

The Most Absorbable Form of Vitamin K in the World: Your body produces some vitamin K naturally. You also get small amounts from your food. However, this isn’t enough vitamin K to meet your daily recommended dosage. Perfect K2-MK7 solves that problem by being the most absorbable form of vitamin K in the world. Activation combined vitamin K with healthy fats – like 100% organic MCT oil – to boost absorption.

Support Osteocalcin Production: Your bones produce a hormone called osteocalcin. Also described as a protein, osteocalcin is crucial for strong bones, testosterone production, blood sugar management, and brain function, among other effects. However, your bones need vitamin K2-MK7 to support osteocalcin production. Many of the effects of Perfect K2-MK7 are linked to the supplement’s ability to support osteocalcin production.

Direct Calcium to the Right Place: Perfect K2-MK7 can direct calcium to the right place. Your body needs vitamin K2-MK7 to use calcium correctly, leading to strong, healthy bones and teeth. Activation compares vitamin K2-MK7 to an air traffic controller: it tells calcium exactly where it needs to go in the body. If you have insufficient levels of vitamin K2, then calcium builds up in your bloodstream, leading to calcification and increasing the risk of health problems. Perfect K2-MK7 can work to remove calcium from your arteries and prevent calcium deposits from forming, supporting bone health and cardiovascular health.

Support a Healthier Heart by 57%: Perfect K2-MK7 can support a healthier heart by 57%, according to Activation. To do that, Perfect K2-MK7 prevents calcium deposits from forming inside your blood vessels. Your blood vessels can stay flexible, giving you a smoother, easier blood flow while boosting circulation. In one study, participants with high vitamin K2 intake had 57% better heart health.

Promote Bone Health: Vitamin K2 can help promote bone health. Your body has two proteins that help bind calcium to your bones. Vitamin K2-Mk7 activates these proteins to improve bone mineral density, decrease the rate of bone fractures, and support overall bone strength. In one study, researchers found women getting their daily recommended intake of vitamin K2 were 30% less likely to fracture a hip than women getting less than that amount.

Regulate Vitamin D: Vitamin D is important for hormone production and overall health. It’s also linked to calcium and bone health. Vitamin D can help raise calcium absorption. However, vitamin D doesn’t tell your body where to deposit that calcium. Taking a vitamin D supplement could raise calcium levels in your bloodstream. By taking Perfect K2-MK7, you can ensure that calcium goes to the best possible places instead of lingering in your bloodstream.

Lower Blood Glucose: Perfect K2-MK7 can lower blood glucose by activating osteocalcin, a hormone produced by your bones. High blood sugar levels are linked to an increased risk of diabetes. Studies show vitamin K2 can support healthy blood glucose, reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, and minimize depression and anxiety, among other effects, according to Activation.

Assist in Healthy Blood: Vitamin K2-MK7 can help produce a healthy blood protein called prothrombin. Your body uses this protein to reduce excess bleeding, help with severe bruising, and promote wound healing. If you’re deficient in vitamin K2, then your body could struggle to clot wounds. Vitamin K2-MK7 could help.

Improve Dental Health: Perfect K2-MK7 may even improve dental health, according to Activation. That’s because it activates osteocalcin, which stimulates the growth of dentin. Dentin is the calcified tissue underneath your tooth enamel. You need strong dentin levels for strong teeth and better protection against oral disease.

Boost Cardiac Energy: Perfect K2-MK7 could boost cardiac energy by fuelling mitochondria. Mitochondria are the batteries of your cells, and they provide energy to every part of your body. Your heart is packed with mitochondria in order to function, and vitamin K2-MK7 could support the mitochondria in your heart to boost cardiac energy.

Support the Fight Against Inflammation: Inflammation is the root cause of many diseases and illnesses. Perfect K2-MK7 can support the fight against inflammation, helping your body support healthy inflammation throughout the body.

Support Prostate Health: One study found participants who increased vitamin K2 levels had a 63% improvement in prostate health, according to the official Perfect K2-MK7 website.

Support Liver Health: Two clinical trials linked high vitamin K2 intake to a healthy liver, which can increase longevity. Good liver health is crucial for detoxification and overall health, and getting your recommended daily intake of vitamin K2 could help support liver health.

Overall, because of these benefits, Activation describes Perfect K2-MK7 as “the missing link for total body health & well-being.” Although you may get small amounts of vitamin K from your diet, and your body may produce small amounts on its own, many of us are lacking in vitamin K2. By taking 17 drops of Perfect K2-MK7 daily, you can purportedly support a range of effects.

What is Vitamin K Deficiency? Signs & Symptoms

As the CDC explains, your body needs vitamin K to form clots and stop bleeding. Good bacteria in your intestines produce vitamin K, and you get some vitamin K from the food you eat. If your body cannot stop bleeding, then you may have vitamin K deficiency bleeding, or VKDB. This issue can occur in infants because babies are born with very small amounts of vitamin K2 in their body.

Nevertheless, vitamin K deficiency is rare in adults because the average diet contains sufficient levels of vitamin K1. And, your body is effective at recycling vitamin K. However, some people struggle to absorb vitamin K because of a disease, illness, or medication. Others have a diet severely lacking in vitamin K.

Symptoms of vitamin K deficiency in adults include:

Bruising easily

Getting small blood clots under your nails

Frequent bleeding

Bleeding in mucus membranes around the body

If you have any of these symptoms, then you could be deficient in vitamin K.

Scientific Evidence for Perfect K2-MK7

Perfect K2-MK7 claims to support a range of benefits. By taking Perfect K2-MK7 daily, you can support cardiovascular health, blood health, blood sugar, and more. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Perfect K2-MK7 below to determine if it really works.

One of the largest reviews on the health benefits of vitamin K was published in Open Heart, a medical journal, in 2015. In that study, researchers found vitamin K had multiple important functions within the body – some of which were still being discovered. Specifically, researchers found vitamin K was important for anti-calcification, anticancer, bone-forming, and insulin-sensitizing effects – all of which are advertised by Activation on the official Perfect K2-MK7 website. That study found vitamin K could help with bone strength, blood sugar balance, and overall blood health.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, some of the best sources of vitamin K include collard greens, kale, spinach, and other leafy greens. You can also get another type of vitamin K (called menaquinones) from some animal products or fermented foods. Harvard specifically linked vitamin K to effects like:

Blood Clotting: Studies show vitamin K helps to make four of the 13 proteins needed for blood clotting. If your blood cannot properly clot, then your wounds will keep bleeding. If you are taking anticoagulant medication, then vitamin K could counteract the effects of this medication. Vitamin K helps to clot your blood, but anticoagulants help to thin your blood. That’s why you should talk to your doctor before taking a vitamin K supplement if you’re on anticoagulant medication like warfarin.

Bone Health: Vitamin K is important for bone health because it’s involved with the production of proteins in bone – including osteocalcin, which your body uses to strengthen bones. Activation described osteocalcin as a hormone – not a protein. However, one study found women who get at least 110mcg of vitamin K per day were 30% less likely to break a hip than women getting less than that amount.

Heart Disease: Vitamin K could help with heart health. As the Harvard School of Public Health explains, vitamin K is involved with the production of matrix Gla proteins (MGP), which help to prevent calcification, or the hardening of your arteries. Calcification is a leading cause of heart disease.

According to Mount Sinai, you may have a higher risk of vitamin K deficiency if you have liver disease, are taking blood thinners (like warfarin), have serious burns, or are on long-term hemodialysis. Certain health problems can also block your body from absorbing vitamin K, including gallbladder disease, biliary disease, cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, and Crohn’s disease.

Perfect K2-MK7 Supplement Facts Label

Activation Products discloses all ingredients and dosages in the formula upfront. The supplement is also USDA Organic certified, non-GMO, vegan, and made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. According to the official website, Perfect K2-MK7 is also certified organic by Quality Assurance International, giving the supplement two organic certifications.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients in each 0.5mL (17 drop) serving of Perfect K2-MK7 (30 servings per bottle):

400mcg of vitamin K (as vitamin K2 or menaquinone-7) (333% DV)

K2-VITAL (ALL-TRANS)

100% organic MCT oil

Activation Perfect K2-MK7 Pricing

Activation Perfect K2-MK7 is priced at $39 per bottle, with all purchases backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. Each bottle contains 15mL, or 0.5 fl oz, or 30 servings (17 drops / 0.5mL per serving). The price drops as low as $19 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $39

$39 3 Bottles: $87 ($29 Per Bottle)

$87 ($29 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $114 ($19 Per Bottle)

Activation Perfect K2-MK7 Refund Policy

Activation provides a 60 day refund policy on all bottles of Perfect K2-MK7. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Contact Activation to initiate the refund process.

About Activation

Activation, also known as Activation Products, is a nutritional supplement company found online at ActivationProducts.com.

Activation is best-known for its Ease Magnesium spray, which restores healthy magnesium levels and promotes calcium absorption. Activation also offers Oceans Alive (a microalgae supplement) and Perfect Iodine (for thyroid health).

You can contact Activation Products via the following:

Email: support@activationproducts.com

support@activationproducts.com Phone: 1-866-271-7595

1-866-271-7595 Online Form: https://shop.activationproducts.com/pages/contact

https://shop.activationproducts.com/pages/contact Canada Office: 975A Elgin Street West, Suite 357, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada

975A Elgin Street West, Suite 357, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada US Office & Fulfillment Center: 6804 E 48th Avenue, Unit D, Denver, CO 80216

Final Word

Activation’s Perfect K2-MK7 is a liquid nutritional supplement packed with vitamin K to boost absorption. By taking Perfect K2-MK7 daily, you can purportedly revitalize your health with stronger bones, a healthier heart, and an optimized immune system.

Many people don’t get their recommended daily intake of vitamin K. This can lead to bleeding problems, weaker bones, and other health issues.

By taking Activation’s Perfect K2-MK7 daily, you can give your body the maximum possible dose of vitamin K2 with higher bioavailability. Activation surrounds vitamin K2-MK7 with healthy fats (100% organic MCT oil), making it easy for your body to absorb.

To learn more about Activation’s Perfect K2-MK7 or to buy the nutritional supplement online today, visit the official website.

