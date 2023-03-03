Actiflow Reviews – Natural Prostate Support with Healthy Ingredients?

Actiflow is a prostate health supplement used by 44,000 men as part of a 5-second “bedtime switch.”

By taking two capsules of Actiflow nightly, men can purportedly fix weak urine flow, avoid frequent urges to urinate, and even boost testosterone and libido, among other benefits.

Does Actiflow live up to the hype? How does Actiflow work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Actiflow today in our review.

What is Actiflow?

Actiflow is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of natural, organic ingredients to support prostate health.

The supplement is marketed to men over 40 dealing with prostate problems or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Approximately 50% of men over 40 have BPH, and it can lead to symptoms like weak urine flow, a frequent urge to urinate, discomfort when urinating, poor sexual function, and low testosterone and libido.

To help, Actiflow targets the root cause behind prostate and testosterone issues in men over 40, activating a 5-second bedtime switch to support a healthy prostate. The supplement works by flushing inflammation-causing “prostate parasites” from your body.

Actiflow is exclusively available through TryActiflow.com, where it’s priced at $69 per bottle. All purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee, and qualifying purchases come with free bonus bottles.

Actiflow Benefits

According to the official website, Actiflow can provide the following benefits:

Support normal prostate size

Get help with prostate health and BPH symptoms

Flush deadly prostate parasites away from your reproductive organs

Boost testosterone production

Increase libido

All-natural, non-GMO, 100% organic ingredients

How Does Actiflow Work?

Actiflow works by targeting the root cause of prostate problems and BPH: the “prostate parasite.”

That parasite, according to the makers of Actiflow, enters your body through your digestive system. It travels from your digestive system to your reproductive organs, using the prostate gland as its host.

Once the parasite is in your prostate gland, it stays in the gland, creating latent tissue cysts that cause your prostate to swell. As your prostate gets larger, it blocks urine flow, leading to difficult urination, poor sexual performance, and other noticeable effects.

According to TryActiflow.com, the prostate parasite is “400% more active and present” in men with enlarged prostates compared to men with healthy ones.

Making things worse, the prostate parasite also attacks the nerve signals between your brain and scrotum, including the nerves impacting testosterone function. As the parasite floods your body and starts to multiply, it wreaks havoc on prostate health and sex drive.

Actiflow Flushes the Prostate Parasite from Your Body

Actiflow contains a blend of natural ingredients to flush the prostate parasite from your body, eliminating the root cause of your prostate problems.

Here’s how the makers of Actiflow describe the effects of the formula:

“[Actiflow is] the world’s first 100% natural solution to flush out and eliminate the deadly prostate parasite known as microfilaria.”

Each serving of Actiflow contains a blend of eight science-backed plants and herbs clinically proven to work on a biological level to cleanse your body of the prostate parasite.

Just take Actiflow daily, and the supplement works all day long – regardless of whether you’re exercising or sitting on the couch – to quietly remove the parasite from your body.

After the formula flushes the parasite, it boosts testosterone, increases libido, and protects your prostate.

Actiflow Versus Over-the-Counter Prostate Medicine

Some men take over-the-counter prostate medication or prescription drugs to treat their prostate problems. Actiflow aims to offer similar benefits but without the downsides.

According to the makers of Actiflow, over-the-counter prostate drugs simply mask the symptoms of an enlarged prostate. They don’t fix the underlying issue.

Actiflow works differently. Because it contains a natural blend of ingredients that are non-habit-forming, you can take Actiflow daily to combat the root cause of prostate problems without worrying about side effects.

In fact, the makers of Actiflow claim their formula has been proven to be 233% more effective at healing your prostate than some of the most popular prostate drugs on the planet:

“[Actiflow is] proven to be 223% more effective at healing your prostate and boosting testosterone levels than any of the most popular medications or supplements on the planet.”

Because it’s more effective and free of side effects, the makers of Actiflow suggest taking their supplement instead of over-the-counter prostate medication. The supplement safely flushes the prostate parasite out of your body to support targeted benefits.

Actiflow Ingredients

Actiflow contains a handpicked blend of eight plant-based ingredients. The formula is 100% plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO.

Each serving of Actiflow contains the following ingredients:

Soursop Leaf: Soursop leaf has a long history of use in traditional medicine. Today, it continues to be popular for its ability to tackle certain male health problems. The soursop leaf extract in Actiflow, in fact, can specifically flush out deadly parasites, boost libido, and regulate blood sugar levels.

Cat’s Claw Bark: Actiflow contains cat’s claw bark extract, which is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine for health and wellness. According to the makers of Actiflow, cat’s claw bark also removes toxins from the body, repairs gut health, and strengthens urine flow. By supporting your body’s natural detoxification processes, Actiflow can help remove toxins like the prostate parasite from your body.

Stinging Nettle Leaf: Actiflow contains stinging nettle leaf extract, one of the most popular natural ingredients for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Many prostate health supplements contain stinging nettle. It’s also found in some testosterone support supplements. According to the makers of Actiflow, stinging nettle leaf extract can relieve joint pain and prevent urinary tract infections, making it an effective overall supplement ingredient for men with prostate problems.

Pygeum Africanum Bark: Pygeum Africanum bark extract expels prostate parasites, boosts testosterone levels, and lowers blood pressure, making it a superstar ingredient in each serving of Actiflow. By expelling parasites from your prostate, Actiflow can help with symptoms of BPH. And, because many men with prostate problems also have declining testosterone, Pygeum Africanum can boost testosterone levels to increase male vitality. As an extra bonus, Actiflow even claims this ingredient “lowers blood pressure,” which could help with cardiovascular health.

Juniper Berry: Actiflow contains juniper berry, a natural fruit to protect the prostate from infection, prevent hair loss, and boost libido. Juniper berry is packed with phytochemicals, which are plant-based antioxidants linked to health and wellness. These phytochemicals can support healthy inflammation in and around your prostate, making it easier for your immune system to do its job and cleanse the prostate parasite from your body.

Burdock Root: Actiflow contains burdock root, which is high in antioxidants. Like juniper berries, burdock root’s natural antioxidants can help support healthy inflammation throughout your prostate and around your body, which makes it easier for your immune system to do its job. In fact, the makers of Actiflow even claim burdock root reduces ED, helps shrink an enlarged prostate, and helps to support other benefits.

Goldenseal Root: Another ingredient popular in traditional medicine, goldenseal root, has a long history of use in male wellness formulas. Today, the makers of Actiflow added goldenseal to the supplement to eliminate parasites from the body, increase urine flow, and boost testosterone.

Parsley Leaf: Best-known as a spice used in cooking, parsley leaf is also linked to certain effects – particularly in cardiovascular health and prostate health. According to the makers of Actiflow, parsley leaf will cleanse harmful prostate parasites, lower blood pressure, and increase blood flow. The supplement supports cardiovascular health in two ways, which could help with energy, vitality, and overall wellness.

Scientific Evidence for Actiflow: What Are Prostate Parasites?

Actiflow is based on the idea that your body is filled with “prostate parasites” called microfilaria. We’ll evaluate the science behind that claim below.

The microfilaria, or prostate parasites, thrive in your digestive tract, then travel to your prostate, enlarging it and leading to noticeable symptoms of prostate problems, according to the makers of Actiflow.

As the CDC explains, microfilaria circulate in a person’s blood after infection, leading to diseases like Lymphatic filariasis, elephantiasis, and other conditions. There are three main groups of microfilaria, including one group spreading through mosquito bites.

There’s little research connecting microfilaria to the prostate gland. However, the makers of Actiflow describe these microfilaria as “prostate parasites” that quickly impact your prostate gland. One study found some microfilaria could travel to the bladder and prostatic urethra during infection, however, to create a fistula. A fistula can lead to conditions similar to BPH.

It is true, however, there are other prostate parasites impacting prostate health. In 2017, researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine published a study in The Prostate connecting a common parasite called Toxoplasma gondii with inflammation of the prostate. Researchers found these bacteria could increase the frequency of BPH symptoms by forming latent tissue cysts in the prostate. Those cysts can remain in your body for the rest of your life, increasing chronic inflammation and leading to prostate problems.

Overall, Actiflow claims to target all of these prostate parasites, supporting your body’s natural detoxification and cleansing processes to help remove problematic parasites from your body.

Scientific Evidence for Actiflow: Clinical Trials & Ingredients

The makers of Actiflow claim to have tested the formula extensively to verify it works. In fact, they claim to have tested it “300 different ways.” After those 300 different tests, the company verified Actiflow works best when taken at night, allowing your body to absorb those ingredients all night long.

The Actiflow references page is filled with citations from peer-reviewed medical journals to support the individual ingredients in the formula. Although Actiflow is not backed by specific clinical evidence overall, the individual supplement ingredients are backed by evidence. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

According to Mount Sinai, cat’s claw extract has a long history of use in traditional medicine in South America and Central America. The woody vine is native to the Amazon rainforest, and the bark and root of the vine have been used traditionally for inflammation, joint pain, and fevers. Some also used it as natural birth control.

Today, cat’s claw is known to have antioxidant properties that neutralize free radicals around the body. And, as Mount Sinai explains, some early studies suggest cat’s claw could kill tumor and cancer cells in test tubes. Because of these properties, it’s possible cat’s claw could help support your body’s natural immunity, working to cleanse toxins like prostate parasites from your body.

Stinging nettle is another important ingredient in Actiflow. The plant has been used for hundreds of years to treat painful muscles and joints, gout, anemia, and arthritis. Today, however, it’s most commonly used to help with an enlarged prostate or BPH. In fact, as Mount Sinai explains, stinging nettle root “is used widely in Europe to treat BPH,” and multiple studies connect stinging nettle to better symptoms of BPH. Researchers aren’t sure why stinging nettle reduces symptoms of BPH, but it may work by interacting with hormones.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, goldenseal, another key ingredient in Actiflow, was traditionally used for skin disorders, respiratory infections, and digestive issues. However, there’s little evidence connecting goldenseal to a meaningful reduction in prostate symptoms.

Burdock may be one of the most promising ingredients in Actiflow. A 2020 study published in Scientific Reports found burdock contained arctigenin, a natural chemical shown to inhibit prostate tumor growth in mice. Researchers found arctigenin has “novel anti-inflammatory” effects, helping it significantly reduce tumor growth by 45%. These strong antioxidant effects could help the burdock in Actiflow support prostate health and normal prostate size.

Overall, Actiflow contains a blend of plants and herbs used in traditional medicine for a variety of purposes – including prostate health. Today, science shows many of these ingredients are packed with antioxidants that could support prostate size, your immune system, and overall health and wellness, which could help reduce prostate symptoms.

How to Take Actiflow

The makers of Actiflow recommend taking the formula at night before bed, allowing your body to absorb the ingredients as you sleep.

Take 2 capsules of Actiflow each night 30 to 60 minutes before bed

Continue to take Actiflow to support prostate health

As your body absorbs ingredients overnight, it prepares your prostate for the next day. You should notice some results immediately, with greater results over a longer time as your body continues to absorb ingredients. The manufacturer recommends buying 3 or more bottles of Actiflow for optimal effects.

Actiflow Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Actiflow is backed by strong reviews online from men over 40 who have experienced significant and noticeable results from the formula. By taking two capsules of Actiflow daily, you can purportedly support prostate health in as little as days.

In fact, some men claim their BPH symptoms are “completely gone” after taking Actiflow.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official Actiflow website:

One customer struggled to get a good night’s sleep for years because he was waking up five or sex times per night with an urge to pee. Now, after trying Actiflow, he sleeps all night and no longer experiences discomfort while urinating. Overall, he gives Actiflow a 5-star rating and describes it as “incredible.”

Other customers report feeling like a new man again thanks to the Actiflow formula. One man claims his “life just feels easier now” because he no longer has weak flow, nor does he struggle to empty his bladder.

One man “shrunk his prostate and cured his ED” with Actiflow, according to the official website. That man’s prostate problems were wreaking havoc on his marriage. After taking Actiflow, his prostate “is working perfectly” and his libido has increased. Overall, Actiflow saved his marriage.

According to the official Actiflow website, men who regularly take Actiflow typically increase testosterone and libido “by up to 87%.” In other words, some men have nearly doubled testosterone after taking Actiflow.

One man claims Actiflow is “the only thing that has ever worked” for him. He bought the supplement after seeing all of the five-star reviews. He bought it just a couple days ago and has used it every night. He claims he “cannot believe how good [his] prostate looks now” and he sleeps better than ever thanks to the formula.

Overall, many men appear to have shrunk their prostate, flushed prostate parasites, fixed ED, raised testosterone and libido, and solved other problems using Actiflow.

Actiflow Pricing

Actiflow costs $69 per bottle as part of a 2023 promotion. The ordinary retail price of the supplement is $199 per bottle. You could pay as little as $49 per bottle by ordering multiple bottles online.

Here’s how pricing works when buying Actiflow today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $165 ($55 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 1 Free Bonus Bottle of Actistrong

$165 ($55 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 1 Free Bonus Bottle of Actistrong 5 Bottles: $245 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 1 Free Bonus Bottle of Actistrong

All Actiflow purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy with the results of Actiflow for any reason, or if the supplement did not work as advertised, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked.

What is Actistrong?

If you order 3 or 5 bottles of Actiflow, you receive 1 free bottle of Actistrong. Actistrong contains vitamins and minerals – like any multivitamin – along with unique herbs, plants, and anti-inflammatory nutrients.

Made by the same manufacturer, Actistrong is a daily multivitamin for men backed by the following features:

Actistrong is a multivitamin supplement specifically designed to complement the effects of Actiflow in men

Each serving of Actistrong contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support male vitality

Actistrong also contains other ingredients not typically found in a male multivitamin, including plant-based ingredients like echinacea, spirulina, hawthorn, bilberry, cinnamon, bacopa, and pomegranate, among others

According to the manufacturer, men who take Actistrong daily could strengthen their immune system, reduce stress, and give your body the boost it needs. Overall, it’s designed as an optimal multivitamin and an excellent complementary formula to Actiflow.

About Actiflow

Actiflow is made in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility under strict and sterile standards. Each ingredient is 100% organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free, according to the manufacturer.

You can contact the makers of Actiflow via the following:

Email: support@tryactiflow.com

The makers of Actiflow partnered with a researcher named John to develop the formula. John struggled with his own prostate problems, and he developed Actiflow to help himself – and other men – get meaningful relief from symptoms.

Final Word

Actiflow is an organic prostate health supplement featuring a blend of herbs and plants to support prostate health, boost testosterone, and increase libido.

By taking two capsules of Actiflow nightly, you can allow your body to absorb the ingredients overnight, preparing your prostate for better function the next day. The natural ingredients work overnight to flush “prostate parasites,” or microfilaria, from your body.

To learn more about Actiflow or to buy the supplement online, visit the official website at TryActiflow.com.

