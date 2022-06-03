Accredited Debt Relief Reviews: Debt Relief Service That Works or Scam?

Accredited Debt Relief is a debt relief program found online at AccreditedDebtRelief.com.

Using the Accredited Debt Relief service, you can purportedly reduce your debt by up to 50%. Accredited Debt Relief can also consolidate multiple payments into one while working to make you debt free in as little as 12 months.

Does Accredited Debt Relief really relieve your debt? How does Accredited Debt Relief work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the debt relief program.

What is Accredited Debt Relief?

Accredited Debt Relief is a debt relief system with over 140,000 enrolled clients and more than $500 million in resolved debt.

Using Accredited Debt Relief, you can significantly reduce your monthly payment by consolidating multiple payments into one, helping you pay off debt faster. Accredited Debt Relief also claims to reduce your total repayment amount and help you secure a much lower interest rate.

Accredited Debt Relief is not a traditional debt consolidation company; instead, the company builds customized plans while helping reduce the amount you owe. Instead of simply lending you money and buying your debt, Accredited Debt Relief creates a customized repayment plan for your unique needs.

Overall, Accredited Debt Relief is like debt consolidation without the loan. You can use the program to finally overcome overwhelming debt.

How Does Accredited Debt Relief Work?

Accredited Debt Relief can reduce your monthly payment, reduce the total amount you need to repay, reduce your interest rate, and help you be debt-free sooner than ever.

Here’s an example posted on the official Accredited Debt Relief website:

Let’s say you have a total debt of $25,000 (like with credit card debt)

Accredited Debt Relief claims to reduce your total repayment to $18,750, which means you only need to repay that amount instead of the full $25,000

By reducing your total repayment, Accredited Debt Relief also lowers your monthly payments to $408

Instead of being in debt in perpetuity, you can be debt-free in 46 months thanks to Accredited Debt Relief’s repayment plan

And, instead of paying credit card interest rates of 20% to 30%, Accredited Debt Relief claims to charge you an interest rate of 0% on their repayment plan

Accredited Debt Relief also provides 1-on-1 expert help throughout the repayment process

The goal of Accredited Debt Relief is to help you resolve your enrolled debts as quickly as possible. To do that, Accredited Debt Relief’s experts will negotiate settlements for less than what you owe. The company will approach creditors on your behalf with a solution.

How to Get Started with Accredited Debt Relief

You can get started with Accredited Debt Relief in a simple, three step process:

Step 1) You tell Accredited Debt Relief about your financial situation in a free consultation. Call the company or fill out the online form to receive a free consultation with no obligations. Accredited Debt Relief will explain their services and how they work, and you can decide if it’s a good fit.

Step 2) Accredited Debt Relief builds a debt relief program customized to you. This debt relief program is designed to lower your total repayment amount, lower your monthly payments, and lower your interest rate while helping you escape from debt sooner.

Step 3) Save money and reduce your debt. You begin making monthly payments on the Accredited Debt Relief plan, helping you become debt-free sooner than you normally would.

According to Accredited Debt Relief, the average amount of debt that clients pay on their resolved debts is 55% of their enrolled balance. In other words, instead of paying $10,000 in debt, you might pay just $5,500 thanks to Accredited Debt Relief’s services.

Accredited Debt Relief Benefits

Accredited Debt Relief offers the following benefits:

Customized debt consolidation plans without a loan

Reduce what you owe, pay lower interest rates, and avoid filing bankruptcy

Cancel at any time

No penalties

No further obligations

Who is Eligible for Accredited Debt Relief?

Accredited Debt Relief accepts customers who meet the following requirements:

You have over $10,000 in debt. This is the baseline amount Accredited Debt Relief needs to see to negotiate on your behalf. This debt gives the team greater leverage and a better chance of settling debts with your creditors.

You have unsecured debt. Accredited Debt Relief only works with unsecured debts, which are debts with no collateral. Credit cards, medical bills, and payday loans are considered unsecured debt, as are student loans. Mortgages and car loans are not considered unsecured debt.

You can make monthly payments. Accredited Debt Relief creates a customized payment plan that requires you to make monthly payments towards your debt. Instead of watching your debt grow over time, you can gradually pay off your debt to become debt-free. You make a specific, fixed deposit into a Dedicated Account each month. If you can stick to those monthly deposits, then you can be successful.

Accredited Debt Relief Services

Accredited Debt Relief offers several debt consolidation services for people with credit card debt, people filing for bankruptcy, and others who need debt relief.

Some of the debt consolidation services available through Accredited Debt Relief include:

Debt relief

Debt consolidation

Bankruptcy alternatives

Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief’s core service is debt relief. The company claims to:

Cut your monthly payments in half

Reduce your total debt by up to 50%

Make you debt free in as little as 12 to 48 months

You can approach Accredited Debt Relief to help with debt amounts ranging from $1,000 to $100,000 (although Accredited Debt Relief typically only works with clients with over $10,000 in debt). Then, Accredited Debt Relief will negotiate with creditors on your behalf to lower your repayment amount.

Accredited Debt Relief’s team works with borrowers (clients) and creditors to free borrowers from their debts as quickly and easily as possible.

Accredited Debt Relief considers factors like your overall debt, credit score, life circumstances, and income to determine if their debt relief services are a good match. Generally, people with unsecured debt of over $7,500 are a good match for the program.

If you are not a good match for Accredited Debt Relief’s program, then the company may advise you on debt consolidation, debt settlement, credit counseling, bankruptcy, or debt consolidation loans, all of which are commonly used to relieve debt.

Debt Consolidation

Accredited Debt Relief also offers debt consolidation services with similar benefits to their debt relief services. Like the company’s debt relief services, the debt consolidation services can:

Cut your monthly payments in half

Reduce your total debt by up to 50%

Make you debt free in as little as 12 to 48 months

Debt consolidation works in a different way than debt relief. Typically, Accredited Debt Relief uses one of three methods for debt consolidation:

Method #1: Debt Consolidation Loans: You can quickly pay off multiple debts quickly using money gained from a new loan, allowing you to focus on one monthly payment instead of multiple ones. This method is ideal for those with a healthy credit score. People with a lower credit score could pay higher interest rates, which defeats the point.

Method #2: Credit Card Balance Transfers: Sometimes, it’s best to transfer your credit card balance to a new card with a lower interest rate (or even a 0% interest rate). You pay a transfer fee (typically 1% to 3%), then move your debt to a lower interest rate, helping you save thousands. Some credit cards offer low introductory interest rates, for example. If you can pay off the debt within the introductory period, then you can be debt free more quickly.

Method #3: Debt Resolution Programs: Debt resolution programs let you combine multiple debt obligations into a single, smaller, monthly payment. Debt resolution companies connect with creditors on your behalf, negotiating for lower terms and helping you resolve your debt for less than legally owed.

Accredited Debt Relief offers debt consolidation to help lower your monthly payment, pay off debt faster, and simplify debt management. Instead of juggling multiple loans and lines of credit, you can get a single monthly payment and pay off debts sooner.

Accredited Debt Relief offers ordinary debt consolidation for multiple types of credit. The company also offers credit card debt consolidation specifically for those with credit card debt.

Bankruptcy Alternatives

Sometimes, declaring bankruptcy is your best option. However, bankruptcy has serious effects on your financial future and lifestyle. Companies like Accredited Debt Relief can help you explore options prior to declaring bankruptcy – like debt consolidation and other debt relief services.

Accredited Debt Relief can help you avoid Chapter 7 bankruptcy, for example, which involves liquidating and discharging all qualifying debts so you no longer make payments. The company can also help you avoid Chapter 13 bankruptcy, which reorganizes your debts into a monthly payment as part of a strict 3 or 5-year plan.

Instead of declaring bankruptcy, Accredited Debt Relief can help you explore options like debt management plans (DMPs), debt settlement, and debt consolidation loans.

Accredited Debt Relief Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Accredited Debt Relief has strong reviews online from real customers and affiliates. The company is careful to explain that not all results are typical. However, some clients have genuinely reduced their debt by 65% or more with Accredited Debt Relief. And, the company claims the average person pays just 55% of the amount of their enrolled debts.

Some of the testimonials from Accredited Debt Relief customers include:

One customer enrolled in Accredited Debt Relief in January 2020 with $11,893 in enrolled debt. Accredited Debt Relief settled his debt for $4,153.20, helping him save $7,739.80 (reducing his debt by 65%). That customer paid off his debt by January 2022.

Accredited Debt Relief reduced another customer’s debt by 53%. She enrolled with $12,206 of enrolled debt and Accredited Debt Relief settled her debt for $5,714.36. She enrolled in Accredited Debt Relief in March 2020 and paid off her debt by October 2021, saving herself $6,491.64 in the process.

Another customer reduced her debt by 62% using Accredited Debt Relief. She enrolled with $25,893 in debt, and Accredited Debt Relief settled that debt down to $9,792, helping her save $16,101. She enrolled in Accredited Debt Relief in February 2020 and paid off her debt by November 2021.

Accredited Debt Relief has 4,000+ reviews on Trustpilot with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

Accredited Debt Relief is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating

Overall, most Accredited Debt Relief customers are happy with the service they receive from the company, the customer service experience along the way, and the overall debt consolidation process.

Over the years, Accredited Debt Relief has helped over 140,000+ people regain control of their finances and resolve more than $500 million in debt.

Best Types of Debt for Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief specializes in unsecured debt, which is debt without collateral.

The best types of debt for Accredited Debt Relief include:

Credit card debt

Personal loans

Payday loans

Private student loans

Medical bills

Repossession balances

Accredited Debt Relief is not designed for use with secured loans, including car loans, mortgages, and other loans secured by collateral.

Accredited Debt Relief Pricing & Fees

Accredited Debt Relief charges a fee of 15% to 25% of the total amount of debt enrolled. Specific fees vary by state.

If you enroll $20,000 of debt with Accredited Debt Relief, for example, then the company will charge a fee of $3,000 to $5,000. You must pay this fee in addition to the payment plan created by Accredited Debt Relief.

However, Accredited Debt Relief charges no upfront fees, and you pay nothing until the enrolled debt is settled.

Accredited Debt Relief provides limited pricing information upfront because pricing varies between clients, services, and cases. Generally, however, the Accredited Debt Relief team member will disclose fees in the introductory consultation.

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief has provided debt relief and savings since 2011. The company was founded with the goal of helping individuals and families across the United States escape from debt.

To date, Accredited Debt Relief has helped over 140,000 clients while relieving over $500 million in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is led by Tim Ho (Chief Executive Officer). The company is a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating. And, Accredited Debt Relief is approved by the American Fair Credit Council.

You can contact Accredited Debt Relief via the following:

Email: customerservice@acrelief.com

customerservice@acrelief.com Phone: 800-495-4069

800-495-4069 Mailing Address: PO Box 660442 Dallas, TX 75266-0442

PO Box 660442 Dallas, TX 75266-0442 Corporate Address: 7322 Southwest Freeway, Suite 1200, Houston, TX 77074

Accredited Debt Relief is headquartered in Houston, Texas, although the company maintains its mailing address in Dallas, Texas.

Accredited Debt Relief is a subsidiary of Beyond Finance, LLC. Beyond Finance does business under the name Accredited Debt Relief.

Final Word

Accredited Debt Relief is a debt consolidation company that reduces your total debt repayment amount, lowers your interest rates, and reduces your monthly payment to help you escape from debt sooner.

Founded in 2011, Accredited Debt Relief has helped over 140,000 people escape debt. The company has negotiated with creditors to relieve more than $500 million in debt.

To sign up for a free consultation today and discover how Accredited Debt Relief can help, visit the official website at AccreditedDebtRelief.com.

