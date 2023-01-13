Abdomax Reviewed

Abdomax is a gut health supplement featuring natural ingredients to fix digestion.

Advertised as an “8-second hack” to optimize digestion, Abdomax uses fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to help with gut health, weight loss, acid reflux, and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Abdomax today in our review.

What is Abdomax?

Abdomax is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively through TryAbdomax.com.

Marketed as a digestive aid, weight loss supplement, and constipation formula, Abdomax uses a blend of natural ingredients to achieve targeted effects.

Each serving of Abdomax contains psyllium husk and other types of fiber along with natural laxatives and other ingredients to target digestion.

According to the official Abdomax website, over 82,947 people are using Abdomax as part of an 8-second Nordic cleanse, making it one of the best gut health supplements ever sold online. In fact, the formula claims to “eliminate gut issues” by targeting the root cause of bad gut health.

Abdomax is priced at $49 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Abdomax Benefits

According to TryAbdomax.com, the supplement comes with all of the following benefits:

Repairs and protects your gut

More effective and longer-lasting than any diet or medication on the planet

Supports a healthy heart

Lowers cholesterol

Lowers blood sugar

100% plant-based ingredients to boost energy and support overall health

How Does Abdomax Work?

Abdomax works in a similar way to other digestive health supplements. The formula contains a blend of fiber, natural laxatives, and other ingredients to encourage your body’s natural digestive processes.

However, Abdomax also targets a different area of gut health than other digestive supplements: it specifically targets a digestive enzyme called pepsinogen. Pepsinogen is one of the most important digestive enzymes, and studies show people with poor digestive health tend to have low pepsinogen activity. Many of the ingredients in Abdomax work by stimulating pepsinogen activity to support good digestion.

If you feel constipated, or if you occasionally experience indigestion, then a good supplement can help. Some people get more fiber in their diet to support detoxification and weight loss, for example, while others need a small dose of a natural, gentle laxative.

95% of Americans don’t get their daily recommended intake of fiber. Low fiber intake can increase constipation and make digestive issues worse. By taking Abdomax daily, you can give your body a substantial dose of fiber to help with cardiovascular health, gut health, intestinal repair, energy, and more.

Unlike other digestive health supplements, however, Abdomax doesn’t just claim to support digestion and support cardiovascular health. The supplement specifically claims to be “more effective and long-lasting than any special diet or medication,” for example, while also “lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels,” among other dramatic benefits. Most supplements don’t claim to be superior to medication for managing digestive issues, but the makers of Abdomax are confident their formula works.

Abdomax Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

Abdomax Ingredients

Abdomax contains a blend of proven ingredients linked to gut health, detoxification, digestion, cardiovascular health, and more.

Each of the 9 ingredients in Abdomax was handpicked for its effects on health, wellness, immunity, digestion, and stress response, among other benefits.

Here are all of the ingredients in Abdomax and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Psyllium Husk: Psyllium husk in Abdomax raises pepsinogen levels, lowers cholesterol, and relieves constipation and diarrhea, according to the makers of Abdomax. Many of the world’s most popular fiber supplements contain psyllium husk because it’s a cheap, plentiful, safe, and effective source of fiber.

Bentonite Clay: Bentonite clay has been prized for its detoxification properties for centuries. Today, many people continue to take detoxification clay regularly to cleanse their bodies, support natural detoxification processes, and promote overall health and wellness. According to the makers of Abdomax, bentonite clay converts digestive enzymes into pepsinogen while promoting hair growth, healthy skin, and fat burning. In fact, the bentonite clay in Abdomax can specifically burn belly fat.

Black Walnut: Abdomax contains black walnut to raise pepsinogen levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and kill harmful cancer cells, among other benefits. Black walnut, like psyllium, is found in many digestive aids for its ability to cleanse waste from the body while being rich with fiber. However, most black walnut supplements don’t specifically claim to lower the risk of heart disease or kill cancer. Nevertheless, the makers of Abdomax are confident their formula works as advertised to achieve these targeted effects.

Oat Bran: Abdomax contains oat brain to stimulate the pepsinogen molecule, lower blood sugar, and support healthy bowels. Oat bran is a source of fiber. If you don’t get enough fiber, then you could experience indigestion, cardiovascular health problems, and other issues. Some people also experience blood sugar spikes because of low fiber intake. When you eat more fiber with your meals, it gives your body more time to absorb that fiber. That’s why the makers of Abdomax claim their oat bran will lower blood sugar levels.

Flaxseed: Abdomax contains flaxseed to lower blood pressure, help protect your colon, and raise pepsinogen levels. Again, most supplements don’t claim to lower blood pressure; instead, they claim to support healthy blood pressure levels. Instead, Abdomax specifically claims to lower blood pressure, making it easier for your heart to function while lowering your risk of heart disease – the world’s number one killer.

Plum: Abdomax contains plum to help protect against heart disease and promote strong bones. Plum also raises pepsinogen levels to help with digestion and overall detoxification.

Aloe Vera: Known as a natural laxative, aloe vera has been prized in traditional medicine for centuries. Today, many people take aloe vera to help release waste from their body. It’s a gentle, natural laxative that works in a much calmer way than over-the-counter laxative medication. According to the makers of Abdomax, the aloe vera in the formula will not only relieve constipation: it will also reduce dental plaque and increase pepsinogen production.

Apple Pectin: Yet another natural source of fiber, apple pectin plays a crucial role in digestion and overall health. According to the makers of Abdomax, apple pectin also promotes healthy digestion, reduces acid reflux, and raises pepsinogen levels to promote overall detoxification and digestion.

Glucomannan Root: Glucomannan root is the ninth and final ingredient in the Abdomax matrix. It’s yet another source of fiber. Like psyllium husk, glucomannan is one of the most popular sources of fiber in the nutritional supplement space, and many people take glucomannan supplements daily for digestion and relief. According to the makers of Abdomax, the glucomannan in the formula will lower cholesterol, which could reduce your risk of heart disease. Glucomannan also stabilizes blood sugar and raises pepsinogen levels, according to the manufacturer.

Overall, the makers of Abdomax chose the 9 ingredients in the formula for their ability to repair the gut, support heart health, lower cholesterol, and promote healthy blood sugar, among other benefits.

Buy Abdomax Before it’s SOLD OUT

Abdomax is Better than Medication or Dieting for Gut Health

Most nutritional supplements simply claim to support gut health and support good digestion. However, the makers of Abdomax specifically claim their formula is better than medication or dieting for improving your gut health, reducing cholesterol, lowering blood sugar and blood pressure, and achieving other health benefits.

It’s rare for supplements to advertise themselves as a way to improve health instead of simply supporting health. However, here are some of the claims featured on TryAbdomax.com:

Abdomax is “proven to be 287% more effective at healing and protection your gut and digestion than any of the leading ‘gut-friendly’ diets or supplements on the planet,” according to the official website

According to the official website, Abdomax’s proprietary formula has been confirmed as “the only natural and safe formula to stimulate and activate the pepsinogen molecule” according to the results of “thousands of independent studies and top medical schools around the world”

Abdomax is “more effective and long-lasting than any special diet or medication on the planet”

Abdomax is better than over the counter meds and alternative medicine because these solutions “mark the symptoms” without actually repairing or protecting your gut.

Abdomax is also superior to medication, according to the official website, because it’s not tolerance or habit-forming

Many doctors prescribe medicine to improve gut health and target digestive concerns. However, Abdomax specifically claims to be more effective than “any” special type of medication for improving gut health. If true, that would make Abdomax the most powerful gut health supplement in the world.

How Pepsinogen Works

The secret to Abdomax’s success lies in its ability to stimulate pepsinogen. So what is pepsinogen and how does it work?

The makers of Abdomax describe pepsinogen as “one of the most important molecules produced by the body” because it:

Helps break down food

Turns digested food into stool

Keeps your colon lubricated and healthy

Protects your small intestines from bad bacteria

Many people have gut health problems because of inadequate pepsinogen activity. If your pepsinogen levels are low, you’re more likely to experience indigestion, gut discomfort, and other symptoms of gut health problems.

In fact, in one study, researchers found people with normal digestion had 400% more active and stimulated pepsinogen levels than people with bad gut health. These people had similar health and wellness metrics, but one group had higher pepsinogen activity than others, leading to a meaningful difference in gut health.

Even if you’re eating right, exercising, and following a healthy diet, you may have gut health problems because of inadequate pepsinogen activity. Abdomax aims to fix that by activating your pepsinogen molecule using natural ingredients.

In fact, the makers of Abdomax claim their supplement is the world’s “first 100% natural solution” that targets the root cause of bad gut health: low pepsinogen levels.

Click Here to Get Abdomax At Discounted Price!!!

Scientific Evidence for Abdomax

The makers of Abdomax claim to have tested their formula “over 300 different ways” to produce optimal results. Based on their research, the best way to take Abdomax is in the morning with a meal. The manufacturer also cites 11 studies on the Abdomax references page verifying the supplement works as advertised. We’ll review some of that research below.

In a 2019 study, researchers found psyllium husk – one of the largest ingredients in Abdomax – was linked to better intestinal microbiota balance in a group of constipated patients, compared to a control. Researchers told participants to take psyllium or a placebo over 7 days, and researchers found participants in the psyllium group were less likely to experience constipation and other gut health issues.

The makers of Abdomax also cite a 2018 study performed by the University of Illinois on walnuts and gut health. Researchers found walnuts contained special ingredients to impact the trillions of microbes or bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract, which could help walnuts support overall gut health. Walnuts also supported bile production and were connected to overall cardio, metabolic, and gastrointestinal health.

Oat bran, another important ingredient in Abdomax, could support gut health. In a 2018 study, researchers found oat bran improved nutrient digestibility, intestinal microbiota, and inflammatory responses in the guts of growing pigs. Pigs were given oat bran or a placebo over a 28 day period, and researchers observed lower inflammation, better nutrient digestibility, and other benefits in pigs in the oat bran group.

The makers of Abdomax also cite studies verifying the impact of plums, glucomannan, and aloe vera on digestive health. Plum and aloe vera are known for their natural laxative properties, for example, while glucomannan is a popular source of fiber that could promote homeostasis in your gut and extend the lifespan of beneficial gut bacteria.

Studies show pepsinogen is a powerful and abundant protein digestive enzyme secreted by your gastric chief cells as a proenzyme, then converted into pepsin, an active digestive enzyme, by gastric acid in the gastric lumen. Because of this effect, pepsinogen is one of the most important digestive enzymes produced by your body. Low pepsinogen levels are associated with constipation, poor digestive function, and other issues. It’s not totally clear how Abdomax raises pepsinogen levels in your digestive tract, and none of the cited studies specifically show the ingredients stimulating pepsinogen. Nevertheless, the makers of Abdomax are confident their formula works more effectively than medication or dieting to raise pepsinogen levels.

Overall, Abdomax is a digestive health supplement containing a science-backed blend of ingredients for gut health, digestion, and overall wellness.

Abdomax Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

According to the official website, over 82,000+ people use Abdomax as part of an 8-second Nordic cleanse to eliminate gut issues, boost digestion, and remove waste from their body, which would make it one of the bestselling digestive supplements sold online today.

Some verified purchasers claim to have lost enormous amounts of weight with Abdomax, while others claim to have solved major digestive issues and other problems.

Here are some of the reviews left by verified customers on the official Abdomax website:

One customer claims he no longer experiences constipation thanks to Abdomax. Instead of sitting on the toilet straining for hours, his bathroom visits “are running like clockwork.” Overall, that man’s gut “just feels so much lighter and healthier now” thanks to Abdomax.

That same reviewer claims Abdomax eliminated his hemorrhoids.

Another reviewer claims she lost 24lbs and healed her gut with Abdomax. She started to take Abdomax simply to get bloating and gas under control. After just 2 months, however, the supplement reduced bloating and gas while also helping her lose around 0.5lbs per day. She feels slim and less gassy and bloated now thanks to Abdomax.

Another reviewer eliminated acid reflux with Abdomax. That man had tried pills, diets, and teas to eliminate his acid reflux, but nothing worked. He had the problem for 14 years and thought he’d struggle for the rest of his life. Then, he started taking Abdomax and his “gut is completely healed.” He no longer gets acid reflux or heartburn from problematic foods like pizza and lasagna.

Other reviewers claim to eat whatever they like thanks to Abdomax. They no longer worry about the foods they eat, nor do they struggle with foods that used to affect them. Instead, they eat foods knowing they’ll be okay.

Abdomax has an average rating of 5.0 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews from a total of 5,200+ reviews, making it one of the best-rated nutritional supplements for digestion and gut health.

Overall, most customers seem happy with the effects of Abdomax and how the formula works, claiming Abdomax worked as advertised to support health and wellness and deliver noticeable improvements to overall gut health.

Abdomax Pricing

Abdomax is priced at $49 per bottle, although the price drops significantly when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Abdomax online today:

1 Bottle: $49 + Shipping

$49 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $135 ($45 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 1 Free Bottle of zCleanse

$135 ($45 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 1 Free Bottle of zCleanse 5 Bottles: $205 ($41 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 1 Free Bottle of zCleanse

According to the official website the ordinary retail price of Abdomax is $199 per bottle. As part of a 2023 promotion, the manufacturer has reduced the price substantially while also offering bonus bottles, free shipping, and other pers.

What is zCleanse?

As part of a 2023 promotion, all 3 and 5 bottle purchases of Abdomax come with a bonus bottle of a supplement called zCleanse.

zCleanse is designed to complement the effects of Abdomax by cleansing your gut and digestive tract. The supplement also claims to:

Boost immune system

Raise energy levels

Promote positive stress response

Each serving of Abdomax contains a blend of herbs and plants linked to detoxification, immunity, and overall health and wellness. The formula includes magnolia flower, velvet bean root, St. John’s wort, passion flower, hawthorn, bacopa monnieri, and lemon balm, for example. Some of these ingredients are adaptogens, which means they help manage stress response. Others support immunity, digestion, detoxification, or other effects.

Each bottle of zCleanse contains 30 capsules of zCleanse, or 30 servings. You take one capsule daily with or without Abdomax to achieve targeted effects.

zCleanse is normally priced at $129 per bottle. You receive one free bottle with all 3 and 5 bottle purchases of Abdomax.

Abdomax Refund Policy

Abdomax comes with a 60 day, 100% moneyback guarantee. If unsatisfied with Abdomax for any reason, or if you did not experience noticeable benefits from the supplement, then you can receive a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the Abdomax customer service team at support@tryabdomax.com, then return the supplement bottles (even if empty). The company should process a refund within 48 hours of receiving your returned product.

About Abdomax

Abdomax is manufactured in the United States in an GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility using modern supplement technology in strict, sterile, and precise standards. The manufacturer uses 100% plant-based ingredients that pass third-party inspection to verify purity and potency. Abdomax is also non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian.

You can contact the makers of Abdomax via the following:

Final Word

Abdomax is a nutritional supplement using an 8-second Nordic cleanse to eliminate gut issues, support gut health, and optimize pepsinogen levels.

By taking two capsules of Abdomax daily, you can purportedly relieve gut health problems more effectively than any diet or medication, according to the official website. The supplement also claims to lower blood sugar, lower blood pressure, and provide other targeted health benefits.

To learn more about Abdomax and how it works or to buy the popular digestive supplement online today, visit the official website at TryAbdomax.com.

ALSO READ: