Abandoned Vehicle Auction IDX 1010662

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 26, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

77 ACLIP Motor Home

00 Audi A6

77 Bertolini Bgn-40

13 BMW 5

06 Cadillac CTS

04 Cadillac Escalade

86 Calkn Boat Trailer

08 Chev Aveo

88 Chev G30

12 Chev Impala

03 Chev S-10

05 Chev Silverado

15 Dodge Ram

99 Ford E350

06 Ford E-Series 93 Ford Explorer

03 Ford F-150

02 Ford Focus

04 Ford Mustang

99 Ford Taurus

93 Honda Accord

93 Honda Accord

96 Honda Civic

05 Honda Civic

97 Honda CRV

08 Honda CRV

13 Honda Fit

08 Honda Pilot

04 Hyun Elantra

05 Hyun Elantra 06 Infinity G35

21 Kia Forte

09 Mazda 3

13 Nissan Altima

13 Nissan Rouge

95 Pontiac Bonneville

07 Pontiac Grand Prix

07 STRN Aura

00 Subaru Outback

03 Suzuki XL7

97 Toyota Camry

97 Toyota Camry

00 Toyota Camry 12 Toyota Camry

15 Toyota Camry

98 Toyota Corolla

15 Toyota Prius

12 Toyota Yaris

02 Volvo S60

00 Volvo V70

82 Yamaha XY750

? Boat Trailer

IDX-1010662

March 21, 2025