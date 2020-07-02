ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION-Bills Towing

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 8th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 BMW K1200
07 Chev Aveo
01 Chry PT
05 Dodge Durango
05 Ford Escape
94 Ford Explorer
01 Ford Explorer
77 Ford F250
86 Ford F250
97 Jeep Grand
98 Mercedes E350
01 Mitz Galant
97 Saturn SL2
00 Subaru Legacy
87 Toyota Corolla
95 Toyota Corolla
59 Boat Trailer
July 2, 2020