ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION-Bills Towing

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 8th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 BMW K1200

07 Chev Aveo

01 Chry PT

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



05 Dodge Durango

05 Ford Escape

94 Ford Explorer

01 Ford Explorer

77 Ford F250

86 Ford F250

97 Jeep Grand

98 Mercedes E350

01 Mitz Galant

97 Saturn SL2

00 Subaru Legacy

87 Toyota Corolla

95 Toyota Corolla

59 Boat Trailer

IDX-902424

July 2, 2020