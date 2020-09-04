ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION- Bills Towing

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sep 9, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura TL
92 Chevallero 32
06 Chevy Impala
08 Dodge Durango
02 Honda Accord
14 Honda Civic
98 Mercedes E300
63 Polaris BST
04 Toyota Matrix
00 VW Passat
05 VW Passat
59 Boat Trailer
IDX-907833
September 4, 2020