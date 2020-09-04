ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION- Bills Towing

Abandoned Auto Notices

by Ken Spurrell

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sep 9, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura TL

92 Chevallero 32

06 Chevy Impala

08 Dodge Durango

02 Honda Accord

14 Honda Civic

98 Mercedes E300

63 Polaris BST

04 Toyota Matrix

00 VW Passat

05 VW Passat

59 Boat Trailer

IDX-907833

September 4, 2020

