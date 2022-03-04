ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 9, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 87 Allegro MH 35’

87 Calkns Boat

06 Chevy Colorado

07 Chevy Silverado

97 Chevy Tahoe

05 Chevy Trail Blazer

99 Chevy Venture

97 Chry T&C

92 Ford E-250 93 Ford Escort

95 Honda Accord

03 Honda CRV

08 Infinity EX35

06 Kia Sedona

06 Kia Sedona

04 Mazda 3

IDX-949593

March 4, 2022