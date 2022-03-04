ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 9, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 87 Allegro MH 35’
87 Calkns Boat
06 Chevy Colorado
07 Chevy Silverado
97 Chevy Tahoe
05 Chevy Trail Blazer
99 Chevy Venture
97 Chry T&C
92 Ford E-250 93 Ford Escort
95 Honda Accord
03 Honda CRV
08 Infinity EX35
06 Kia Sedona
06 Kia Sedona
04 Mazda 3
IDX-949593
March 4, 2022