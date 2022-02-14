9th Annual Destiny City Film Festival Approaches

By Morf Morford

Tacoma Daily Index

For nine years now, this labor of love (if not obsession) by admitted Tacoma-centric film nerds has brought together films (and film discussions) you will find nowhere else.

If you want to see the movies everyone else is talking about, this is not the film festival for you.

This is the place and opportunity to see films that few, if any have seen, and, in most cases, the only time they will be shown in Tacoma.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



And for many others, it will be the first time they will be shown in Tacoma – or anywhere else in the area.

If you are a certifiable film nerd, you know that there is far more to making (or fully appreciating) a well-made movie than seeing it projected on a screen.

If you know of any aspiring film-makers, or if you are one, or if you are waiting for inspiration, don’t miss this rare opportunity.

Over 10 days of film screenings, the Festival, funded by Tacoma Creates and Tacoma Arts Commission, will present over 40 films, conversations and events.

VIP Passes, which include access to all in-person events and virtual films, are $55. Virtual VIP Passes are $45. General Admission tickets are $9/$7 for seniors and military. Students are eligible to receive free passes by applying here. The full lineup of film screenings and events is available at destinycityfilmfestival.com.

As you might guess, thanks to the unpredictable 2020s, some DCFF events are virtual, some are in-person, some are free and public and others are (relatively) restricted.

A few of the un-screen events are;

Sunday, February 27 at 1pm: Write for Fright: Mastering the Horror Genre (Virtual)

Friday, March 4 at 5:15pm: THE SOUND OF US: DCFF Takes Over the Blue Mouse

In-Person at the Blue Mouse Theatre

Friday, March 4 at 7:30pm: Common Ground: A Local Film Celebration

In-Person at the Blue Mouse Theatre

Saturday, March 5 at 1pm: Ignite: IN BETWEEN

In-Person at ALMA Tacoma

As you might have guessed by the name, the Destiny City Film Festival is a homegrown, true-Tacoma community event, inspired by our city’s nickname – The City of Destiny – and intends to showcase the best independent films from the Pacific Northwest and beyond by establishing a tradition of celebrating the ingenuity of independent filmmakers.

From documentaries to narrative films to short films of all kinds, you can find them here.

You can also meet film-makers eager to talk about their passions.

You won’t see big stars in blockbuster films at DCFF, but you will see stories well-told of unexpected characters and destinies.

From encounters with nature, time travel or unlikely intervention, or even bouts of chair wrestling, you can find all that and much more at DCFF.

You can see a printable version of the entire schedule here.

******

From the DCFF website:

The Destiny City Film Festival is a homegrown, true-Tacoma community event, inspired by our city’s nickname – The City of Destiny – and built to showcase the best independent films from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. DCFF is organized by people who believe at the heart of every great movie is a great story, one that is destined to invigorate an audience through the art form of film. DCFF credits the ingenuity of independent filmmakers for continuing the tradition of compelling storytelling through motion pictures in the digital age, whether told in the documentary, animated, experimental, or narrative form. It is our passion to provide screens for the finest of these independent films and strengthen the local film community by building an engaged audience.

Audiences and filmmakers can expect top-quality programming of films, workshops, and panel discussions. DCFF aims to enhance the vitality of independent filmmaking in the South Puget Sound and Pacific Northwest by playing local films along with the best being produced from around the world. The Northwest cinema landscape and the thriving talent of its storytellers deserve to be celebrated — and audiences deserve to see great movies. The experienced and devoted DCFF staff is thrilled to be part of this process.

The Destiny City Film Festival has traditionally been hosted by one of Tacoma’s oldest movie theaters and, at nearly 100 years old, is one of the oldest continuously operating movie theaters in the country—the historic Blue Mouse Theater in the Proctor District of Tacoma, Washington. For our 9th annual festival (February 25 – March 6, 2022), we are planning a hybrid virtual/in-person festival consisting of film screenings and special events.

In support of local filmmakers, film submission is free for Pierce County residents! Submission fees are discounted for all Washington State residents, and students of all ages (K-12, undergraduate, graduate). All residents of Washington state will receive two (2) ticket vouchers just for submitting. For more details on submitting to DCFF, look here.