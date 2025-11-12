6201 53rd Street Ct W-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on Friday, the 12th day of December, 2025, at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m., at the Pierce County Courthouse located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 23 of UNIVERSITY PARK TERRACE, according to the plat thereof, recorded on February 27, 1985 under Recording No. 8502270337, records of Pierce County, Washington. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel No. 9178500230

The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 6201 53rd Street Ct W, University Place, WA 98467.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated May 17, 2023, recorded May 18, 2023, under Auditor’s File No. 202305180170, records of Pierce County, Washington, from 6201 53rd NV, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company to secure an obligation in favor of Dane R. DeForest Defined Benefit Plan and Stephen and MJ Sheldon JTWROS, as Beneficiary. Lisa M. Wood was appointed Successor Trustee by Appointment of Successor Trustee recorded on September 11, 2025, under Auditor’s No. 202509110357. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Principal: $515,000.00

Interest: $67,302.05

Late Fees: $3,476.25

TOTAL PRINCIPAL, INTEREST, LATE FEES: $585,778.30

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $515,000.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 16th day of May, 2023, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 12th day of December, 2025. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by December 1, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before December 1, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after December 1, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

6201 53rd NV LLC

7202 North 15th Street

Tacoma, WA 98406

6201 53rd NV LLC

7502 North 15th Street

Tacoma, WA 98406

Lou Joubert-Klatt, Registered Agent

6201 53rd NV, LLC

3005 Waterbury Peak Court

Henderson, NV 89052

by both first class and certified mail on July 24, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and said written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest on July 25, 2025, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

Date: September 19, 2025.

/s Lisa M. Wood Lisa M. Wood, Trustee

Westhills Office Park II

1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Bldg. 16

PO Box 7846

Olympia, WA 98507-7846

(360) 357-7791

IDX-1021578

November 12, December 3, 2025