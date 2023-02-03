5 Best Diabetic Supplements That Lower Blood Sugar

Whenever someone is diagnosed with high blood sugar levels, the first thing the doctor would suggest is to restrict diet. But while restricting diet in order to control the blood sugar levels, one often neglects the nutritional aspect of the diet. But we must understand that in the midst of a restricted diet we have to somehow include the intake of vitamins and minerals. In this article we will discuss the five best vitamins supplements available on the market.

5 Different types of Diabetes Supplements That Lower Blood Sugar Levels are:

Glucoredi

Blood Sugar Optimizer Zazzee Organic Gymnema Sylvestre Ultra High Strength Berberine HCL

Before we discuss the individual supplements we would like to tell one important thing regarding the absorption of the vitamins and minerals by the body. Researchers have found that the body’s absorption of single vitamins and minerals included in prescription multivitamin tablets is quite less compared to what the body absorbs when taken along with whole food.

The reason for this is that when we take a balanced food we ingest fibers and enzymes along with other important substances along with the vitamins and minerals mixed within the food. These fibers, enzymes etc help the body to absorb good amounts of vitamins and minerals of the food.

Here lies the main difference between the multivitamin capsules and the vitamin supplements. All the above supplements of our choice are blending of a number of natural organic ingredients which is equivalent to a whole food and contains fibers, enzymes and other helpful substances. So when you ingest the above supplements the body’s absorption is complete and you get a full amount of vitamins and minerals.

Also vitamins and minerals are considered to be very important for the lowering of blood sugar levels and for minimizing the various problems that the patient faces as a complication of diabetes. And for that taking supplements is the best bet.

Glucoredi:

Glucoredi is the top ranking supplement on the market. The formulation of the supplement has been prepared after extensive scientific research on a number of herbal ingredients having antidiabetic properties spread all over the world. Most of the ingredients of the supplement have been taken from the herbal medicines of the famous Indian system of medicine known as Ayurveda.

The ingredients of Glucoredi:

Gymnema Sylvestre Commiphora Mukul Momordica Charantia Licorice Asparagus Racemosus Pterocarpus Marsupium Mangifera Indica Syzygium Cumini Shilajit Berberis Aristata Enicostemma Littorale

Gymnema Sylvestre is the primary ingredient of the supplement having a strong antidiabetic property. The main constituent having strong antidiabetic and anti-obesity properties is Gymnemic acid. These beneficial properties of Gymnemic acid are due to its ability to reduce sugar cravings and absorption of glucose by the intestines.

In fact the atomic structure of Gymnemic acid is quite similar to that of glucose molecules. Taking this advantage the gymnemic acid is able to fill the receptors of the taste bud. As a result the user does not find any sugary taste in the food he takes. So he finds no appeal in the sugary foods. At the same time he has no problem with the other tastes of the food except sugar. In this way Gymnema Sylvestre lowers the sugar cravings.

In a similar fashion the gymnemic acid can also fill the sugar receptors in the intestines. This causes reduced absorption of sugar by the intestines. The glucose after absorption by the intestines mixes with the blood stream. Reduction of sugar absorption by the intestines therefore lowers the blood sugar levels.

Gymnemic acids have hypoglycemic properties. Due to it gymnemic acid gives the following advantages:

It enhances the secretion of insulin by stimulating the pancreas. It helps in the regeneration of cells of the pancreas called islet cells It also helps in further use of glucose so that sugar cannot rest with the blood Hb.

The other important constituents of Gymnema Sylvestre are tartaric acid, calcium oxalate, gurmarin, glucose, stigmasterol, choline, betaine etc.

It has been found that there is a close link between diabetes and obesity. The report also says that out of the total diabetic patients 80 % are obese. Researchers found that it is due to a fat cell which produces one hormone called resistin. It is resistant to insulin lowering the body’s insulin sensitivity. Gymnema Sylvestre by minimizing the absorption of sugar in the intestines reduces blood sugar level. Also it is able to increase the conversion of the glucose to energy. In this way the supplement helps in reducing the weight.

Blood Sugar Optimizer

Blood Sugar Optimiser is a supplement having natural ingredients designed to regulate blood sugar levels. The beneficial effects of the supplement are:

One reason of type2 diabetes is the body’s inability to utilize whatever insulin is produced by the pancreas. This is called low insulin sensitivity. Blood Sugar Optimizer supplement enhances this sensitivity. When one is diagnosed with diabetes the doctor restricts sugar intake. The human tendency is to grab those more that are prohibited to take. In such a situation it is important to make such arrangements so that the body starts devouring sugar. The supplement does the job by lowering sugar cravings. It minimizes the activities of stress hormones. It regulates blood sugar levels.

Ingredients of Blood Sugar Optimizer

Chromium Berberine DL-alpha Lipoic acid Hypromellose Microcrystalline cellulose Dicalcium phosphate

Zazzee Organic Gymnema Sylvestre

The main ingredient of the supplement is Gymnema Sylvestre. The advantage of taking the supplement is due to the fact that the supplement is prepared by 25:1 extract containing 25% gymnemic acid. Gymnemic acid is a powerful antidiabetic substance in the supplement that has many beneficial properties such as reducing sugar craving, increasing insulin sensitivity, lowering absorption of glucose in the intestines etc.

Each bottle of the supplement contains 120 capsules containing 7500 mg strength in each capsule. The capsules are completely vegan as well as Non-GMO.

Safety precautions

The supplement is prepared for adults only. Also if the user is pregnant or a nursing woman it is better not to use the supplement. Take care to keep the bottle containing the supplement beyond the reach of children.

Ultra High Strength Berberine HCL

The main ingredient of the supplement is Berberine Hydrochloride97% ( root extract of Berberis aristata ). The Berberine used in the supplement is 82x concentration extract. The supplement contains the ingredient to 97% purity. The harvesting of the product is done in the Himalayas.. Being wildly grown, the resilience of the plants remains very high.

Vitamins and diabetes

The main problem of the disease called diabetes is unregulated sugar in the bloodstream. These uncontrolled sugar levels cause oxidative stress in the body. To counter the effects of oxidative stresses the body uses antioxidant vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin E. as a result the amount of these vitamins gets diminished.

Also researchers have found that in the bodies of the diabetic patients vitamin B group of vitamins are reduced. The exact reason for this phenomenon is not clearly known to scientists. Particularly the vitamins Biotin, pyridoxine and thiamine get reduced. Also when the patient is given external vitamins of vitamin B group the sugar control mechanism has been found to be improved.

Due to the prolonged use of the most common prescription medicine Metformin, vitamins B12 and folic acid are decreased. As a result these two vitamins are found in reduced levels in diabetic patients. So the patients have to be supplemented with these vitamins.

Vitamin D is another very important one which is found deficient in most people. Experts say that this is one of the main reasons for diabetes and its complications. Vitamin K is also required to deal with the diabetic conditions.

Considering the condition of the patient and the severity and type of the diabetes, the doctor would suggest the vitamin intake. Often multivitamins are prescribed. But the experts are not sure how much of the vitamins the body is able to absorb from such multivitamins.

But one thing is agreed upon by all the experts that the absorption of the vitamins and the minerals are maximum when taken balanced wholesome food. The reason for this is the presence of fiber, enzymes and other digestive substances which help in the absorption of the vitamins by the body.

So the best option is to take natural supplements that are formulated from the natural herbal ingredients. Such supplements are as good as whole food and contain fibers, enzymes etc for the full absorption of the vitamins and minerals. Glucoredi is one such top ranking supplement on the market which contains eleven such potent antidiabetic ingredients. The synergistic effect of the blend is a strong antidiabetic property.

The supplement ingredients have been selected and blended scientifically containing all the necessary vitamins and minerals for treating the diabetic conditions.

Some vitamins and their effects on blood sugar control

chromium

Researchers have confirmed that deficiency in chromium may lead to diabetes. Chromium is a trace mineral and its deficiency is very rare. Still if the doctor finds the patient deficient in Chromium he would suggest supplements to add chromium.

Vitamin E reduces the complications of diabetes.

Vitamin B12 supplement is quite helpful when the patient is affected by type 2 diabetes. Particularly for the patients who are on Metformin their vitamin B12 levels are reduced.

Alpha-lipoic acid

It helps reduce the symptoms of neuropathy in the diabetic patients.

Various Vitamins and its effects on our body

Our body needs a very small amount of vitamins which are organic compounds and serve many purposes for the well being of our body. Many metabolic processes of the body depend on the vitamins. Here one point has to be borne in mind that the best source of vitamins for the body is unprocessed balanced foods. Our body cannot absorb the vitamins when taken singly or as parts of a multivitamin capsules.

For the fullest absorption of the vitamins our body needs the help of many other substances such as fibers, enzymes and phytochemicals which we get from natural cooked foods and fruits. This is the reason why we project the use of supplements containing 100% natural ingredients like Glucoredi.

But for those people whose diets have been restricted because of some medical issues or for those whose diets do not contain varieties, they may need multivitamins. Vitamins are a supportive supplement which enhances and corrects our metabolic process. In spite of the multivitamins being prepared to the correct and exact chemical composition, still the body seems not to absorb those vitamins well compared to when taken from balanced foods.

One exception to this is the vitamin called folate which the body is found to absorb well in synthetic form rather than from the food sources.

But for the other vitamins they do not work in isolation and are best absorbed when taken as a supplement containing natural ingredients equivalent to a balanced food like Glucoredi.

There are two types of vitamins namely Fat-soluble and Water-soluble. Some vitamins such as vitamin E, vitamin D, vitamin A and vitamin K are fat-soluble vitamins. For making these vitamins soluble dietary fats are required. The body stores such vitamins in the liver and in the fatty tissues. These vitamins are able to stay in our body for days and even for months.

In contrast to fat-soluble vitamins, water soluble vitamins do not stay in our body for long. Our body therefore requires a continuous supply of water-soluble vitamins. Water-soluble vitamins are Vitamin B complex and vitamin C.

Vitamin A

It is good for the health of your eyes. Deficiency of this vitamin may lead to blindness and other eye issues. The sources of Vitamin A are carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, butter, eggs, cheese, melons and milk.

Vitamin B1

It is important for the diabetic patients as it helps in producing various enzymes which in turn help in the breaking down of glucose. The sources are whole grains, yeast, brown rice, cauliflower, oranges, potatoes, pork, eggs etc.

Vitamin B12

This vitamin works for the growth and development of our body cells. The sources are bananas, asparagus, cottage cheese, yogurt, fish, beans, milk, meat etc.

Vitamin B3

It is needed for the growth of cells and their right way of working. Low levels of vitamin B33 may cause diarrhea, stomach upset and skin issues. The sources of vitamin B3 are eggs, milk, fish, chicken, leafy vegetables, carrots, broccoli, seeds and nuts, and tofu. Vitamin B3 is good for the diabetes patients as it converts the glucose into energy and also helps in the absorption of fats and proteins. In this way it helps in lowering the blood sugar levels.

Vitamin B5

This vitamin is necessary for the production of hormones and energy of the body. The good sources of vitamin B5 are yogurt, avocado, broccoli and grains.

Vitamin B7

Chemically this vitamin is known as Biotin.it is used by the body for metabolizing carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Sources are egg yolk, spinach, cheese, liver etc. this vitamin is good for diabetes.

Vitamin B9

It is known as folic acid which is popular among the people for stomach related problems. The sources are leafy vegetables, liver, peas, sunflower seeds and fruits. The other functions of vitamin B9 are production of white and red blood cells, DNA & RNA as well as conversion of carbohydrates into energy.

Vitamin B12

It is good for neurological and some particular types of anemia. Good sources of vitamin B12 are fish, meat, shellfish, eggs, poultry, milk, dairy products etc. this vitamin is a structurally complicated and large one. The human body is capable of storing this very important vitamin for a period of 4 years. All the excess vitamin B12 is passed through the urine. The beneficial effects of vitamin B12 are many such as cognitive functioning, forming red blood cells, protecting the eyes from macular degeneration and for the production of energy.

This vitamin is needed by the diabetic patients for minimizing their diabetic related complications. The deficiency in B12 vitamin leads to megaloblastic anemia resulting in forming large and immature blood cells.

Vitamin C

This water-soluble vitamin has many beneficial activities:

Wound healing Collagen production Bone formation Supporting immune system Helping to absorb iron As an antioxidant

Sources of vitamin C are fruits and vegetables. Hard cooking destroys most of the vitamin C

Vitamin D

Chemical name is cholecalciferol. Necessary for healthy bones. The sources are UV rays from the sunlight, eggs, fish, beef liver, mushrooms etc.

Vitamin E

This fat soluble vitamin acts like an antioxidant reducing oxidative stress caused by the free radicals. Good sources of vitamin E are almonds, kiwis, nuts, eggs, vegetable oils and leafy greens.

Vitamin K

It removes blood clotting. Low levels of vitamin K may cause the body to be susceptible to bleeding. Good sources of vitamin K are pumpkins, leafy greens, parsley and figs

As we have already discussed earlier the body can absorb the vitamins when taken as a balanced food. Because for the absorption of the vitamins the body needs the help of other substances such as fiber, enzymes and polyphenols. Only supplements made from natural herbal ingredients like Glucoredi can offer the suitable condition for the absorption of all the above vitamins contained in the eleven ingredients of the glucoredi supplement.

FAQ

Question: what is a dietary supplement?

Answer: dietary supplements are prepared to help the body with deficient vitamins and minerals and also to fight health issues such diabetes, anemia, neurological problems etc. such supplements contain fibers, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids, herbs, carbohydrates and various dietary inputs. The product is finally given the shape of a capsule, tablet or syrup.

The main advantage of such supplements over the multivitamins we take in isolation is that for the supplements the vitamins and minerals are accompanied by many additional dietary substances such as enzymes, fibers etc. These additional dietary substances help the body to fully absorb the vitamins and minerals. While when taken in isolation it becomes difficult for the body to absorb the vitamins and minerals.

Question: How dietary supplements can regulate blood sugar levels?

Answer: the studies that are being conducted for determining the influence of dietary supplement on diabetes points to the following minerals for their beneficial activities:

Magnesium: it has been found that Magnesium helps the tissues to convert the glucose into energy effectively. Researchers have found that in the people diagnosed with diabetes the magnesium levels happen to be low.

Vanadium: this mineral is obtained from plants. It enhances man’s insulin sensitivity.

Chromium: as per the American Diabetes Association deficiency in Chromium may lead to high levels of sugar in the bloodstream.

B12 supplements are helpful if you are suffering from type2 diabetes. Generally people with type2 diabetes take the prescription medicine Metformin. Metformin has a tendency to lower the levels of vitamin B12.

If you are suffering from high levels of blood sugar and are deficient in vitamin D you must take a supplement containing vitamin D as it will help you to minimize the diabetic complications.

Conclusion

After analyzing the above top five supplements, we are of a considered opinion that Glucoredi is the best among all. The reasons for this are manifold. Firstly the supplement contains eleven 100% natural organic potent ingredients. The experts are of the view that the effect of blended antidiabetic supplement is very strong compared to single ingredient supplements. Each ingredient attacks the diabetes condition from different angles. As a result the synergic effect of the combined ingredients makes the supplement Glucoredi a strong antidiabetic supplement on the market.

Secondly all the ingredients have been selected from the best potent herbal medicines collected from the different corners of the world. You will be astonished to know that out of the 11 ingredients 9 are collected from the dense tropical forests and mountains of 7 different regions of the world. The selection of the ingredients have been done by experts, scientists and nutritionists.

Noting its exemplary performance in regulating blood sugar levels and also reducing the A1C levels renowned nutritionists of the world have recommended the supplement for the treatment of diabetes singly or along with the prescription medicines.

