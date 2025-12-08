25-7-02111-2; 112-1; 113-9-NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

ACACIA D. WHITE

DOB: 04/04/2025

NO: 25-7-02111-2 SEA

MICHAEL M. WHITE

DOB: 04/04/2025

NO: 25-7-02112-1 SEA

SKY’LA A. STOKES

DOB: 10/05/2021

NO: 25-7-02113-9 SEA

TO: *Alleged Father (as to Sky’la), Darris Stokes; Unknown Father , and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May

Concern:

On September 26, 2025 , a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Tomeshela Williams; Alleged Father (as to Acacia & Michael) , Lamont White; *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:30 AM , at Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122, before a Judge of the above entitled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #853 8093 1651.

DATED Tuesday, November 25, 2025

CATHERINE CORNWALL

KING COUNTY

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: A.W, Deputy Clerk

IDX-1023713

December 8, 15, 22, 2025