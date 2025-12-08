25-7-02111-2; 112-1; 113-9-NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT
IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:
ACACIA D. WHITE
DOB: 04/04/2025
NO: 25-7-02111-2 SEA
MICHAEL M. WHITE
DOB: 04/04/2025
NO: 25-7-02112-1 SEA
SKY’LA A. STOKES
DOB: 10/05/2021
NO: 25-7-02113-9 SEA
TO: *Alleged Father (as to Sky’la), Darris Stokes; Unknown Father , and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May
Concern:
On September 26, 2025 , a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Tomeshela Williams; Alleged Father (as to Acacia & Michael) , Lamont White; *.
[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]
Said Petition will be heard on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:30 AM , at Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122, before a Judge of the above entitled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #853 8093 1651.
DATED Tuesday, November 25, 2025
CATHERINE CORNWALL
KING COUNTY
SUPERIOR COURT CLERK
BY: A.W, Deputy Clerk
IDX-1023713
December 8, 15, 22, 2025