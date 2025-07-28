25-7-01637-32 and 25-7-01636-32-Summons

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION – GUARDIANSHIP

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN and TO:

ANISSA TOWNSEND and DANIEL FORD parents of ANTHONY FORD, DOB 7/22/09, and KATELYN FORD, DOB 10/17/07, Guardianship Petition 25-7-01637-32 and 25-7-01636-32, filed 6/26/25.

A Guardianship Petition has been filed in the above court alleging that the court should establish a Title 13 RCW Guardianship and appoint a guardian for ANTHONY FORD, DOB: 7/22/09, and KATELYNN FORD, DOB: 10/17/25. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on 8/28/25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Spokane County Juvenile Court, 902 N Adams St, Spokane, WA 99260-0205. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

A PETITION FOR ORDER APPOINTING TITLE 13 RCW GUARDIAN, IF GRANTED, COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL RESTRICTIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF THE PARET(S), GUARDIAN(S) OR LEGAL CUSTODIAN(S). NOTICE: IF YOUR CHILD IS PLACE D IN OUT HOME CARE, YOU MAY BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SUPPORT OF THE CHILD.

IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A GUARDIANSHIP ORDER AND APPOINT A GUARDIAN IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition call DSHS at (509) 363-3550. To view information about your rights in this proceeding go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

IDX-1017128

July 28, August 4, 11, 2025