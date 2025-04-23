No. 25-4-02577-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

ESTATE OF

GAE M. FULLER,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceden must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the matter as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by (1) serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and (2) filing the original claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE: April 23, 2025.

ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

Heidi L. G. Orr

BALLARD SPAHR LLP

1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4200

PO Box 91302

Seattle, Washington 98111-9402

Telephone: (206) 223-7000

Facsimile: (206) 223-7107

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Lisa L. Masi

PNC Private Bank

901 State Street

Erie, PA 16501

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court, 25-4-02577-0 SEA

IDX-1012416

April 23, 30, May 7, 2025