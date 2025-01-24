25-4-00037-18, Lybecker Estate

NO. 25-4-00037-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

KITSAP

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SYDNEY ANNE LYBECKER,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the co-personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors

with Clerk of the Court: January 14, 2025

Date of First Publication in the

Tacoma Daily Index in Pierce County, WA: January 24, 2025

Co-Personal Representatives:

Charles D. Minshall and Dennis E. Minshall

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives: Sanchez, Mitchell, Eastman

& Cure, PSC

Address for Mailing for Service:

4110 Kitsap Way, Suite 200

Bremerton, WA 98312-2401 IDX-1007827

January 24, 31, February 7,