NO. 25-2-14185-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Billie R. Crittendon, Individually, and Eric Crittendon, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ivory Crittendon, Sr., deceased,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Nina F. Howard and Mae B. Peterson, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Nina F. Howard and Mae B. Peterson, deceased; Buck C. Smith and Lois M. Smith, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Buck C. Smith and Lois M. Smith, deceased; all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Nina F. Howard and Mae B. Peterson, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Nina F. Howard and Mae B. Peterson, deceased; Buck C. Smith and Lois M. Smith, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Buck C. Smith and Lois M. Smith, deceased; all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of January, 2026, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Billie R. Crittendon, Individually, and Eric Crittendon, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ivory Crittendon, Sr., deceased, (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court. The Complaint seeks to quiet title to real property located in Pierce County which has the following legal description:

Lot 26 in Block 18 of SMITH & FIFE’S ADDITION TO NEW TACOMA, as per map thereof recorded in Book 1 of Plats at Page 63, records of Pierce County auditor. Tax Parcel No.: 7685001650

DATED this 14th day of January, 2026.

/s/ Stephen A. Burnham, WSBA #13270

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

IDX-1025245

January 16, 26, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2026