24-4-00692-6-NOTICE FOR HEARING

Cause No. 24-4-00692-6

PROBATE NOTICE FOR HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ERIC DUANE STEELE, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Jamey B. Lesser, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Eric Duane Steele, through his attorneys, has filed the final report and petition for distribution with the Clerk of Court for Pierce County and requested that the court settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The hearing on this matter shall occur at the Pierce County Superior Court on May 28, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

DATED this 5 day of May, 2025.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

/s/ PHILLIP A. CURIALE

WSBA #52226

315-39th Ave SW, Suite 9

Puyallup, WA 98373

253-475-4200

phillip@ch-tacoma.com

Attorneys for Jamey B. Lesser,

P.R. for the Estate of Eric Duane Steele

IDX-1013287

May 8, 2025