24-2-09868-8- Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-09868-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LUCAS A. NELSON, AN UNMARRIED PERSON; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: LUCAS A. NELSON (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 29415 3RD AVE S, ROY, WA 98580.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $320,913.88 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 21, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 2 OF SHORT PLAT RECORDED AUGUST 1, 1988 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 8808010343, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTH 22 FEET OF LOT 1 OF SAID SHORT PLAT. (ALSO KNOWN AS PARCEL B OF BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9805285001).

PARCEL NO.: 0317046010

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY

11335 NE 122ND WY, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-1023247

December 3, 10, 17, 24, 2025