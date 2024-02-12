23-3-04078-2

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re the marriage of: Petitioner, Jason Edward Baker

And Respondent, Bonnie Jean Baker

Summons Notice about a Marriage or Domestic Partnership

To the Respondent:

Your spouse/ domestic partner (the Petitioner) started a case asking the court to end your marriage.

Petitioner’s Lawyer:

Paula T. Olson

Petitioner’s Address for Service:

Law Office of Paula T. Olson

4020 No. Vassault St.

Tacoma, WA 98407

Court’s Address for filing:

Pierce County Superior Court Clerk’s Office

930 Tacoma Ave. So

Tacoma, WA 98402

You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be served on Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed in court, you must also file your Response by the same deadline.

If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the Petitioner’s requests without hearing your side (This is called a default judgment).

Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the Petitioner is asking for. 2. Fill out the Response on one of these forms: • Response to Petition about a Marriage (FL Divorce 211) if you are married, or

• Response to Petition about a Domestic Partnership (FL Divorce 212) if you are a domestic partner. You can get the Response and other forms at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to Petitioner at the petitioner’s address for service listed above. 4. File your original Response with the clerk of the court at the court’s address for filing listed above. /s/ Paula T. Olson

Paula T. Olson, WSBA# 11584

Attorney for Petitioner

Date: December 18, 2023

IDX-991470

February 12, 20, 26, March 4, 11, 18, 2024