22-5-00376-2-SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION OF PETITION/HEARING

RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT CHILD RELATIONSHIP

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE FOLLOWING INDIVIDUALS UNDER PIERCE COUNTY CAUSE NUMBERS:

22-5-00376-2

TO: JOHN DOE, birth father of INFANT GONZALEZ, DOB: June 3,

2022 in Tacoma, Washington;

INFANT GONZALEZ born to SHARON

GONZALEZ, birth mother; AND ANY

OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A

PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE

NAMED CHILD;

You must respond to the Petition by serving your defense along with a copy of your Notice Appearance upon the attorney at the address below within thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to

what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the attorney at the address below you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you. You have a right to file a claim of paternity regarding the child. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship filed herein is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship.

If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

The Court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child relationship shall be on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 8:30 am, in Pierce County Superior Court at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center, 5501 – 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. YOUR

FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVENAMED CHILD.

DATED this _31st day of July 2022.

/s/ Dennis Casey

DENNIS CASEY, WSBA #14724

Attorney for Petitioners

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of the Court Pierce County Superior Court 930 Tacoma Ave S Tacoma, WA 98405 SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE TO:

DENNIS CASEY

Attorney for Petitioners

PO BOX 731977, Puyallup, WA 98373

(253) 845-1942 IDX-960293

August 4, 11, 18, 2022