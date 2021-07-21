21-4-04363-5-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

21-4-04363-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(DOD 5.15.2021)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

ANDREW M. TSOI, MD, Deceased.

The Personal Representative(s) named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representatives of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1) 0); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.60. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probated assets.

Date of First Publication: July 21, 2021.

Personal Representatives: s/ Cara J Tsai Lutze, MD and Paul Doty, CPA

Attorney for Personal Representative: George S. Lundin & Assoc. PS

Address for Mailing or Service: George S. Lundin & Assoc., P.S.

1825 NW 65th Street Seattle WA 98117-5532

Address for filing claim with Court:

Clerk of Superior Court

King County Courthouse 516 3rd Ave; Ste 701 Seattle WA 98104

Presented by:

s/George S Lundin

George S Lundin WSBA # 1348 Attorney for Estate

IDX-933404

July 21, 28, August 4, 2021