2023 ANNUAL REPORT

2023 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report
City of Tacoma, WA
The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2023 utilizing funds provided through the TBD.
The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 021, which the TBD Board adopted on November 22, 2022. Additional one-time expenditures for the construction of the chip seal oil tanks at the Asphalt Plant, contracted services for street maintenance, and several vehicles have not been purchased due to supply chain issues and/or contracting challenges. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District
2023 Biennium Annual Report
Program
Street Rehabilitation
2023-2024 Budget $19,518,811
2023 Expenditures[1] $7,897,700
Highlights •196 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment
•85 Blocks of Residential Overlay
•278 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance
•32,151 square feet of Arterial Permanent Repair (repaired or prevented 2,009 permanent pothole repairs)
Program
Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp 2023-2024 Budget
$1,200,000
2023 Expenditures[1] $612,364
Highlights
87 ADA-Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades
Program
Contracted Services- Street Maintenance and Repair
2023-2024 Budget
$2,287,749 2023 Expenditures[1] $399,000 Highlights
Streets Initiative Package 23 is currently under construction, which should be complete by the end of 2024.
Totals 2023-2024 Budget $23,006,560 2023 Expenditures[1] $8,909,064
[1] An overhead rate (20.3% for year 2023) accounts for assessments and other administrative expenses not captured in program/project work orders.
For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org
IDX-1005200
November 14, 2024