2023 ANNUAL REPORT

2023 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2023 utilizing funds provided through the TBD.

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 021, which the TBD Board adopted on November 22, 2022. Additional one-time expenditures for the construction of the chip seal oil tanks at the Asphalt Plant, contracted services for street maintenance, and several vehicles have not been purchased due to supply chain issues and/or contracting challenges. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2023 Biennium Annual Report

Program

Street Rehabilitation

2023-2024 Budget $19,518,811

2023 Expenditures[1] $7,897,700

Highlights •196 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment

•85 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•278 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

•32,151 square feet of Arterial Permanent Repair (repaired or prevented 2,009 permanent pothole repairs)

Program

Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp 2023-2024 Budget

$1,200,000

2023 Expenditures[1] $612,364

Highlights

87 ADA-Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Program

Contracted Services- Street Maintenance and Repair

2023-2024 Budget

$2,287,749 2023 Expenditures[1] $399,000 Highlights

Streets Initiative Package 23 is currently under construction, which should be complete by the end of 2024.

Totals 2023-2024 Budget $23,006,560 2023 Expenditures[1] $8,909,064

[1] An overhead rate (20.3% for year 2023) accounts for assessments and other administrative expenses not captured in program/project work orders.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-1005200

November 14, 2024