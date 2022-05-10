2022’s Best THC Gummies: Premium Weed Edibles to Buy from Weed Store

Cannabis legalization has gained massive ground in the past decade. It is no longer news when you see cannabis products in dispensaries and shops. You can also find these edibles in other outlets being sold publicly. One good thing about these edibles is the variety in which they come. You can find these in edibles like brownies, cookies, or even beverages. However, the innovation that has got people talking is the introduction of gummies. These gummies are a form of THC-incorporated edible that offers an enhanced cannabis experience.

Unlike other edibles, one thing makes these gummies unique – their packaging. You will mostly find these particular THC gummies in bottle-like containers. In addition, one may not know you are enjoying cannabis while chewing because they look like regular gummies. While these gummies may not be as potent as other forms of delta-8, they also have their effects. In addition, these gummies belong to milder strains of THC. Thus, you can enjoy these hemp products without worrying much about their safety or side effects. Because these gummies have less potent concentrations, they have the government’s backing. You will find these gummies legal in most states, making them even more attractive. Furthermore, if you do not fancy smoking but love the effects of cannabis, these gummies will fit you specially.

You will find that these gummies have many benefits associated with their consumption. Firstly, you can sleep better while feeling as comfortable in your element as before. In addition, the gummies help you experience calming sensations like never before. We have put together this list to help you obtain the best benefits from these gummies. While you may see several brands on the market, not all of them will offer you the best. In addition, since there are many brands, you may be scammed if you don’t take care. Hence, this review will help you obtain the best THC gummies for maximum benefits.

Top THC Edibles Online

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies; Organic Ingredients Hollyweed CBD – Most Popular D8 THC Gummy Bears with Delicious Flavors Diamond CBD – Top Shelf Brand for Weed Gummies and Marijuana Edibles 3Chi – Customer’s Favorite, Premium Quality Delta 8 Gummy Cubes

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness’ THC gummies occupy our top spot. This brand is reputable in the cannabis industry. It would be strange not to know about Exhale Wellness and its products if you love cannabis. With the brand’s THC gummies, you will certainly experience moderate and smooth cannabis effects. Instead of the loud “high” obtained when using pure THC products, these gummies remove the harmful effects and fill you with the good stuff. What’s better? The taste lasts longer than you would expect.

You can trust these gummies to keep your breath refreshed all day long while offering other benefits. The icing on the cake is that these ingredients come from plant-derived sources. Hence, you will not find any synthetics when enjoying these gummies. Furthermore, these gummies undergo third party lab testing from independent labs. These tests help determine if the gummies’ ingredients are safe for consumption. The analysis from these tests shows that the brand uses only safe ingredients to make its gummies.

While the brand is relatively new to the THC gummy market, the product has impressed many people. However, the gummies remain notorious for their potent and safe effects. In addition, the product has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which you can leverage after buying the product. You can leverage this guarantee to return the product if you don’t like its outcome. This reputable brand gives you a 100% refund on the gummies you purchased.

Do you understand why vegans cannot use some of these products due to the ingredients? Well, not with Exhale Wellness. The brand uses vegan-friendly ingredients that allow everyone to participate in the cannabis experience. In addition, you will find that the brand does not contain sweeteners. The brand has also gained a name for producing additive-free gummies. One feature you will find exciting is the use of pure delta-8 THC in making these gummies. Pure THC means you can enjoy all the benefits of delta-8 without any impediments. In addition, the natural flavor observed when using the product comes from the compound. The brand also uses terpenes in the production of its gummies.

Highlights

The first thing you will notice about this brand is that it uses all-natural ingredients in its mix. Thus, you will not find any synthetic ingredients in its buildup.

The brand has excellent user-based policies that promote the sale of its gummies. For example, you will find that the brand offers a 30-day guarantee on its THC gummies. This guarantee is proof that the brand believes in this product. Hence, you can leverage this policy to get a refund if you don’t like the product. We think, however, that you will not use this guarantee once you use the product due to its goodness.

Another feature you will find interesting is the concentration of these gummies. You can either obtain the brand’s 750 mg or 1500 mg gummies. The dosage works for beginners and old users alike. However, while beginners and new users can start with the 750 mg, old users usually prefer the 1500 mg gummies.

The product has five fruity flavors that offer variation while chewing. Hence, you will never get tired of using these delta 8 gummies. You can keep switching the flavors until you find one that works for you. But who says you must have a favorite? You can use all five and be unapologetic about it.

Pros

A 30-day money-back policy

Plant-derived ingredients

Vegan-friendly

High concentration

Five flavors to consider

No side effects

Cons

Only accessible online

Customer Reviews

The gummies from Exhale Wellness met our expectations. Per-user reviews, we discovered that the effects of these gummies lasted more than two hours. However, the duration of the effects varied based on individual differences. In addition, users appreciated the potency of these gummies. Customers also loved that the brand used natural ingredients in formulating the product.

While users felt excited about the brand website’s easy accessibility, others loved the discounts offered. For example, the brand offers a 20% discount for new members. You can access this discount when you purchase these gummies for the first time. Hence, you get to save money while enjoying the benefits of this product. Additionally, users loved the response time of the customer service team for this brand. The response when customers reached out was very timely and helpful.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies; Organic Ingredients

BudPop came into the limelight when some young cannabis enthusiasts collaborated to work on the formula. The resultant gummies have gained prominence worldwide and continue to leave their mark. The brand has some of the best THC gummies that help you enjoy cannabis without side effects. Interestingly, the brand only launched in 2021 but has already garnered much attention. Why wouldn’t they? After all, they have excellent THC gummies that haven’t escaped recognition since the launch.

BudPop’s gummies do not contain cutting agents or the much-dreaded delta-9 THC. You will argue that delta-9 THC in low concentrations has benefits. But others say that the side effects far outweigh the benefits. Hence, the brand completely avoids the compound’s usage in its formula. This product also uses the best ingredients in the production process. We mean natural, plant-derived compounds free of artificial substances, made from the best ingredients. Consider this product if you want to experience the best “high” effects without any harm. The brand incorporates its motto (pop plants, not pills) into its production. Thus, vegetarians can also enjoy the benefits of this product because it doesn’t have animal-based ingredients, so they can too.

The brand makes sure to run its gummies through independent third-party laboratory tests for safety reasons. You can find the results of these tests on the brand’s official website. The tests show that the brand only uses natural and safe ingredients. Hence, you can enjoy the product without fear.

Highlights

This product has two flavors you can enjoy at the moment. These two flavors provide variety in taste while offering you the best benefits. While there may be different flavors, the effects remain the same.

Unlike Exhale Wellness, you will find that BudPop’s gummies only come in one concentration. You will find BudPop’s gummies sealed in a 625mg jar. Each gummy in this jar of pure goodness contains 25mg of THC.

Another likely difference with this product is that the brand offers a 14-day money-back guarantee. This guarantee is less than the 30-day money-back policy offered by Exhale Wellness. Furthermore, BudPop will only pay you for unopened or unused gummies. Once you meet the refund requirements, the brand makes the refund as fast and easy as possible.

Unlike Exhale Wellness, BudPop offers free shipping for its gummies. There’s a catch, though. You will have to purchase goods over $50 to qualify for free shipping. If you are a big spender, you will have no problem here.

Pros

It is incredibly safe to use

25mg per dose

Formulated by an experienced team

User-friendly website

Free shipping

14-day guarantee

Cons

The refund policy is complicated

User Reviews

BudPop has managed to rack up positive user reviews in such a short time. Another thing users loved about the gummies was the discreet and fast shipping. In addition, customers noted that you could get your product a few days after processing the order. In addition, users felt satisfied with the free shipping feature for gummies over $50. Finally, the potency of the gummies also caught the attention of several users, as seen in the review section.

Several users felt right consuming THC gummies, which kept them refreshed. In addition, the gummies helped users reduce back pain, tiredness, anxiety, insomnia, etc. Users felt happy to recommend the product to prospective clients.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Most Popular D8 THC Gummy Bears with Delicious Flavors

Hollyweed CBD offers one of the most potent gummies. The product provides a great way to get a smooth high. The product’s extracts come from plant-derived organic hemp from natural farms. Hence, you will not find any synthetic ingredients in this product. You will also notice that the product has a GMO-free and additive-free outlook. In addition, the brand uses terpenes to provide natural flavoring for its products.

These gummies have high concentrations, and you may want to start with a half gummy before using complete THC gummies. Furthermore, the brand has several flavors for you to enjoy. These flavors help you enjoy cannabis in different ways. Like the other products we reviewed, the product’s potency lasted more than two hours. Furthermore, the product helped users attain a calm and relaxed feeling after usage. For your safety, the brand subjected its gummies to third-party laboratory tests. These tests help you determine the safety of these gummies. You will find from the test results that these gummies have less than 0.3% delta-9 THC concentrations.

Like the other products we mentioned earlier, this brand allows you to enjoy many benefits. After using this product, you will obtain relief from pain, anxiety, stress, etc. Hence, this product remains essential in helping you achieve your health goals.

Highlights

You will find Hollyweed CBD gummies in a 10-pack. This packaging ensures that you enjoy the different flavors of the product in each bag. As a bonus, the resealable bag comes with different flavors and helps you remember your childhood.

The product does not have animal-based gelatin. The brand uses hemp plant-derived compounds to ensure that everyone enjoys the product in place of this ingredient. Thus, vegans can also enjoy this product because it remains vegan-friendly.

Another good feature of this product is that it comes in three varying concentrations. You will find 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg doses. This variation works well for everyone—old and new users alike. Hence, users can keep experimenting with the concentrations until they find their sweet spot.

Hollyweed CBD also boasts a fast and discreet shipping feature. You can get your order delivered within three to seven days. In addition, the brand offers a 30-day refund policy on its gummies. Thus, you can always return your gummies and get a refund if you meet the refund criteria.

Pros

Excellent taste

Aids relaxation and focus

Fantastic sedative

Three potent dosages

Customer-friendly

Fast shipping

Refund guarantee

Cons

No trial package is available

User Reviews

Users of this product reported the pain-relieving properties of the gummies. For others, the potency made the product worth their while. Additionally, vegans found the brand interesting because they could also enjoy the gummies. We also found that users loved the swift shipping feature, which allows fast access to the gummies.

From the review section, we further found that users loved the product for its relaxing abilities. In addition, the product could boost users’ appetites and reduce muscle soreness. The product seemed delicious to other users, who noted that it helped them immensely. The product helped users deal with nervousness and muscle fatigue. Furthermore, gummies could reduce skin irritation and other conditions. Overall, we found that the product obtained high ratings from satisfied users. Some customers did not feel too good about the product. But these negative reviews mostly came from people who failed to follow the dosage instructions.

#4. Diamond CBD: Top Shelf Brand for Weed Gummies and Marijuana Edibles

It is no understatement to say Diamond CBD is quite different. The brand uses a unique combination of CBD isolates and delta-8 THC to keep your cannabis experience alive. The combination ensures that you can enjoy as many THC gummies without adverse effects. While delta-8 brings several uplifting benefits, CBD isolates help to regulate those effects. Hence, you can consider the CBD isolates as your extra layer of protection while enjoying THC gummies. In addition, the brand breaks the barrier by introducing a variety that is quite different from the regular products we’ve seen so far. Diamond CBD’s THC gummies are the real plug to a less boring lifestyle.

Since CBD isolates also have their benefits aside from regulating the effects of delta-8, you will surely be in for a treat with this product. The combination also ensures you enjoy a double dose of cannabis with an extra layer of protection. These gummies fit into perspective for a CBD lover who also enjoys THC. The feedback after consuming these gummies? Smooth as silk!

You will get a smooth, gentle, and well-grounded cannabis experience when using the gummies. In addition, you will get other benefits, such as relief from pain, muscle soreness, and other symptoms. These gummies have high potencies and contain several cannabinoids that positively impact your health. The invigorating buzz helps to keep your experience alive at all times. Furthermore, results from third-party laboratory tests reveal the safety of these products. Thus, you can consume this product without any safety concerns.

Highlights

If you love nature, you will love these gummies for their use of all-natural ingredients. You can effectively use this product without worrying about adverse effects.

The THC and CBD combination gives you the leverage to consume as many gummies as you want. Of course, it helps to know that CBD will always have your back when you consume these gummies. In addition, the combination gives you a whole new experience that is very different from the THC gummies that you usually buy.

Diamond CBD permits you to return your gummies for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. You will have to read the refund policy, terms, and conditions to understand how this policy applies. Also, note that the brand only offers returns for retail orders above $100. In addition, the orders must be within the United States.

You will find these gummies in several exciting fruit flavors. So, you can enjoy fewer dull moments by consuming these gummies compared to other products. In addition, the multiple flavors present you with the perfect opportunity to light up your taste buds.

Pros

Effective CBD and THC combination

Multiple flavors

Lasting experience

Natural ingredients

Easy to use

Cons

No pure THC tastes

User Reviews

These gummies were reliable and valuable to many customers. The gummies felt even more helpful to users who enjoyed them constantly because of the CBD-regulating properties. Most users loved that CBD helped to regulate the properties of THC. In addition, users commended the smooth effects obtained while using the gummies. For others, the stress relief enabled them to work through challenging moments without losing their cool. Other satisfied users felt grateful for the relaxing properties of this product.

Several users found the customer service helpful in addressing complaints and other issues regarding the product. Furthermore, users praised the professionalism and friendliness of the customer service operatives. In addition, users loved the product for helping with anxiety and tiredness. According to reviews, the product also had morale-boosting properties.

#5. 3Chi: Customer’s Favorite, Premium Quality Delta 8 Gummy Cubes

According to reports, this brand was the first to legally produce THC gummies in the US. Since then, the brand has worked effortlessly to bring more exciting THC gummies to users. With a combined experience of more than fifteen years, the team has produced products of high quality.

Within this period, the brand has curated products worthy of commendation. The company first began the production of its gummies in 2019 and has gained a reputation so far. You will get a mild high while using this product without compromising your health. In addition, the brand uses natural extracts to ensure a smooth experience.

The smooth transition is possible because the product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC in its formula. It is not surprising to see that a product of such high quality includes 95% pure delta-8 THC. The pure, concentrated, and effective delta-8 found in the product accounts for the fantastic effects experienced by users. Furthermore, the brand uses only natural and plant-derived ingredients free of synthetics in its formula. You will not find any genetically modified organisms in the THC gummies either.

It is hard not to mention 3Chi and its gummies when you talk about class and elegance. What even makes it more interesting is that 3CHI uses an eco-friendly process for its extraction. Hence, the brand protects the environment while making the best gummies for your consumption. In addition, you will find that the brand combines several strains of Sativa and Indica for its flavored gummies. Hence, you only get natural tastes without sweeteners when consuming the product.

Highlights

The first and most exciting feature of this product is that it does not contain gluten. The brand ensures the use of gluten-free ingredients in its formula. In addition, you will not find any animal-derived substances in this product. Thus, vegans and individuals who are allergic to gluten can use these gummies.

This brand is the only gummy that uses artificial flavors on our list. Although the product is primarily natural, it incorporates artificial flavors into its production. However, it would be best to check if these artificial flavors sit right with you before using this product. The satisfying user experience obtained is due to the CBC (cannabichromene) and CBN (cannabinol) present. These compounds ensure you remain satisfied as the effects kick in.

Unlike Diamond CBD, this product comes in an 8-pack resealable bag containing 200 mg of gummies. You can also find it in a 16-count pack (400mg) container. In addition, the brand has two flavors which include blue raspberry and watermelon.

You will also get a 10-day refund from the brand if you meet the refund criteria. Note that you have to return the product within the stipulated period before you can qualify for a refund.

Pros

Excellent shipping feature

Unique flavors

Affordable pricing

Highly effective

Multiple concentrations

Cons

Only available for online purchase

User Reviews

These gummies met the expectations of several customers who used the product. In addition, these individuals found the gummies reliable and helpful. Most product users loved the combination of CBD with delta-8 THC. In addition, users commended the product for its smoothly transitioned effects. Others found the product’s ability to relieve stress very usefully. Beginners also felt happy because the brand allowed them room to gain experience with lower concentrations. According to the feedback, although they consumed lower concentrations, the effect remained potent.

Users asked the brand to increase the longevity of the effects after consuming the product. However, the users noted that you could almost feel the effects a few minutes after using the gummies. In addition, some clients felt the brand should sell the product offline, too, to improve accessibility.

Some users also commended the customer service, while others loved the gummy’s effect on pains and aches. Other users loved the relaxing properties of the product. Agreeably so, another user noted the ability of the product to help with anxiety and tiredness. Our team found that users loved the product and would recommend it to other potential customers.

How We Selected Our THC Edible Gummies

Getting the best out of THC gummies could get confusing for a newcomer. It could even be more challenging because several brands on the market promise the same effects. If you do not have any brands in mind, you could make the wrong choice. As a team with years of experience, we’ve put together this list of the best products for you.

We checked certain factors to help you get the most appropriate brands with excellent THC gummies. We also considered the opinions and reviews of users who have tried these products. Our team did not interview any users, but we could tell by the feedback and other metrics we will discuss shortly. In addition, we consulted with professionals in the cannabis field to get their various views on how to get the best products. We made this list to cater to your needs as an old or new user. Our review’s products came from the best, most reputable, and trusted brands. These are the factors we considered before making our list.

Customer Feedback

We first considered user feedback on several platforms to ascertain the best brands on the market. Since users are the ones who have experience with these products, their feedback proved influential. After comparing the user reviews, we found it possible to make our picks. We favored brands with positive feedback more than those with negative comments. In addition, we checked to see if users recommended the product to others.

Furthermore, we checked the user ratings to determine the user satisfaction quotient. We picked products with higher ratings ahead of those with lower ratings. In the end, the products we listed made users happy and satisfied. In addition, these products offered the most significant health benefits to customers and posed no harm.

Production Techniques

The production plays an essential role in the safety of these gummies. Hence, we checked the production method used for each potential product. The best brands use the CO2 extraction process to produce their gummies. In addition, we checked to see if these brands used appropriate ingredients for their gummies. Finally, we came up with the products on our list because they had the best production metrics.

Brand Reputation

There are several brands producing THC gummies on the market. However, experience has taught us that not all brands offer the best. Thus, to help us pick the best products for you, we checked the various brands on the market for the most popular ones. We found that the brands we listed in our group built a reputation among product users. Hence, we selected these brands to reflect the user’s acceptability of their products. You can easily access these brands from anywhere in the world. Because these brands have a reputation, you can also see how users feel about their products from the various reviews.

Buying Guide: Marijuana Gummies

Starting your THC gummies experience as a beginner is always quite confusing. There are many terminologies you need to get right and certain concepts you must never confuse. One such terminology is the difference between delta-8 and delta-9 THC. While you may see that these compounds offer almost similar benefits, they have different effects. These effects play a significant role in delta-8’s legalization, while delta-9 remains illegal today. In addition, while delta-8 offers benefits without side effects, delta-9 poses some health problems. These health problems may range from anxiety to death. Hence, using more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC products is not advisable.

While you may have heard of the many benefits of these THC gummies, consuming the wrong ones could have adverse effects. Hence, it is always wise to check for certain things before purchasing your product. We have put together this buying guide to help you make the best choices on the market. Note, also, that you can use this buying guide for any THC gummy you want to purchase. Our buying guide is not product or brand-specific and works for all products or brands. Here are some things you need to consider before buying THC gummies.

Purity

Not all THC gummies come from pure sources. Some of these products do not meet the requirements and must not be purchased. Hence, before you buy any product, it would help to consider the purity of the ingredients used in its production. Most reputable producers of THC gummies use pure delta-8 extracts. However, you may find brands that use CBD in combination with delta-8 THC. This combination is also acceptable since CBD helps regulate the properties of THC. However, you must be wary of brands that use delta-9 THC in high quantities. In addition, it would help if you did not buy from brands that mix additives and other synthetics.

Quality

You need to consider the potency and safety of the products you want to purchase. You need to check the manufacturing processes used and the laboratory test results for the product. These factors help you determine if your desired product has quality. Obtaining products of low quality could lead to more harm than good. Thus, you need to carefully consider the results of laboratory and ingredient tests to ascertain which product has quality. It will help if you don’t mistake quality for quantity. Not all products in high doses are pure, and vice versa. If you want to experience the full potential of these THC gummies, you must not compromise on quality.

Ingredients Used

You need to pay attention to the ingredients in your THC gummies the same way you do your food. If you don’t want any life-threatening episodes, it is better to obtain products with natural compounds in their formula. In addition, it would help if you avoid products with preservatives, additives, and GMOs. You can check to ensure your desired product does not contain animal-derived compounds for vegans. One such product you should look out for is gelatin. Gelatin comes from animal bones and may take you off your diet goals. In addition, people who are allergic to gluten should check to ensure their chosen product doesn’t have gluten.

You may have noticed that the brands on our list contain natural, gluten-free, and GMO-free ingredients. However, that is not the case with other products from different brands on the market. Hence, you may want to pick any of our products to keep you hooked up to the best. Moreover, it would help to confirm that your product does not contain certain compounds. Such compounds as p-cymene, varinolic cannabinoids, and other cannabinoids cause harm to your body. Thus, it would be unwise to patronize products with these compounds.

FAQs: Delta 8 Gummies

Here are the answers to some questions you may have after reading our review.

Q1. Is it safe to use these THC gummies?

The safety of THC gummies depends on the product you purchase. However, the products on our list come from reputable brands known for their quality, potency, and safety. In addition, these products underwent independent third-party laboratory tests to confirm their safety. Thus, you can trust these products to give you the best output without causing harm.

Q2. How long does it take for these effects to kick in?

The duration of the effects kicking in depends on the dosage consumed and individual differences. However, it takes about 30 minutes to an hour to feel the effects. You will not feel the effects all at once. The products hit you slowly until they reach their peak and wear off gradually.

Q3. How will I feel after using THC gummies?

According to the experiences of several users, these gummies can provide you with many benefits. Firstly, you will feel calm and relaxed after using these gummies. In addition, these gummies can help you wade through challenging tasks without issues. Per reviews, many users also found these gummies helpful in inducing sleep. Finally, these gummies serve as your companion when you feel lonely and low because they boost your mood. Hence, you can trust these gummies to come through for you at any time.

Q4. Why should I use these THC gummies?

You can use these gummies for the many benefits they offer. Firstly, these gummies provide relief from pain, anxiety, and aches. In addition, you can use these gummies to remain calm in daunting situations. Finally, these THC gummies also help to boost your mood and enhance focus.

Conclusion: Buy Delta 8 Gummies Near Me

In our review, we considered five reputable brands. These brands offer some of the best feelings if you want to experience the goodness of delta-8 THC. This review has pointed out the strengths and weaknesses of the best products available on the market for you. Hence, it will be easier for you to choose now.

These delta 8 THC gummies are efficient, effective, and safe. Furthermore, these gummies come from the best brands in the cannabis industry. You can trust their safety because each product on our list underwent third-party laboratory tests. In addition, we made sure to pick products that allow both vegans and non-vegans to participate in the experience. We also ensured to choose brands that offer quality at affordable prices. As you have noticed, most products on our list have attractive refund policies to make the user experience smoother. Thus, you can pick any product on our list without fearing its safety or potency.

If you love the natural and pure effects of THC, we would advise you to go for Exhale Wellness’ THC gummies. If, however, you love variety, you can go for Diamond CBD and other products that mix CBD and delta-8. Whichever product you choose from our list, you will surely enjoy the experience. Remember to order your product from the brand’s official website to avoid logistical issues. You can also use the safe payment options on the brand’s website to avoid scams.