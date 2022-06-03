2022’s Best Online Tarot Readings: Top 5 Most Accurate Oracle Deck Tarot Readers For Life & Clarity | Your Professional Tarot Card Counselor For Astrology Signs & Spiritual Guidance | Get Trusted Psychic Advisors For Numerology With 24/7 Service via Phone, Online Chat

We all need a form of insight and guidance to overcome the daily hurdles that life brings our way. We can’t do all our bad ourselves, and it is why online tarot readings exist.

Suppose you have burning questions about past or current occurrences, challenges in your relationship, career, or any other area of your life. In that case, tarot readings can give you the answer you need. What’s more? You get it at your convenience and pace.

Online tarot readings have become a popular route for people who require psychic readings. This saves time and effort and is more cost-effective than in-person readings. Also, these tarot readings platforms offer a wide variety of readings with a vast array of skilled experts who are available 24/7.

All you have to do with these online tarot card readingplatforms is register, and search for a reader based on your preference and budget. After that, you begin the reading session. This article shows you the best online tarot readings platforms that provide accurate readings. We also highlight the features of the platforms and tips for beginners in tarot readings.

Top 5 Best Online Tarot Reading Platforms:

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Tarot Card Reading Services On The market, Top Rated

Purple Garden is one of the top-rated best online reading platforms in the tarot reading industry. Although the platform is relatively new, it occupies our #1 spot due to its incredible quality of service.

The platform offers tarot readings in various categories, which gives users the option to suit their preferences. The tarot readings available on the site offer users the divine wisdom they need to understand their purpose. It also gives users insight and clarity in life. People who want to unfold secrets and future events in their relationship, family, or career can use Purple Garden’s tarot readings.

Features

One feature that makes Purple Garden distinct from other tarot reading sites is the unconventional readings they offer. Tarot readers on the platform do not only conduct the traditional tarot readings. They specialize in other unique reading styles, such as Noveau and Egyptian readings.

Here, unique card readers include scrying, intuitive advice, twin flames, quantum guidance, and more. Tarot card readers can speak via video call, live chat, or voice call.

The options of psychics on Purple Garden are numerous to choose from. If you are in search of an accurate tarot reader that is readily available, this platform should be your choice. Three are over 1500 tarot readers who are available to meet the demands of users and clients.

Not only are there vast options of choice, but the platform also lets users choose a well-suited tarot reader. When users visit the site or the mobile application, they can choose their tarot readers using a range scale. This determines the communication method, price, and reader’s reviews.

Pros

Wide range of readers

Unique card readings

User-friendly interface

Availability of readers

Affordable rates

Money-back guarantee

Quick payment methods

Initial free minutes

Cons

Limited Guarantee

Why We Recommend

Purple Garden takes the top spot on our list for its cost-effectiveness, uniqueness, and ease. The reason why we recommend Purple Garden is that it is easy to use and offers affordable rates.

Also, payments are through widely used payment methods, including Paypal. This relieves the users of extra fees that usually arise in these transactions. Tarot card readings are available on the site within the $0.99-$14.99/min price range.

Millions of users testify to the accuracy of card readings and the professionalism of readers on the site. Psychic reviews are also available on the site to enable users to understand each professional.

Finally, users can access Purple Garden by visiting their official website and installing the mobile application. The app is compatible with android and iOS devices.

#2. Kasamba – Recommended Psychic Source For Guidance on Money, Career

Like Keen, Kasamba has offered online psychic services to millions of users for over 20 years. The name has become a household name in tarot readings. In addition, many users recommend the platform on various review sites.

When you visit Kasamba for the first time, you’ll easily navigate it, making it user-friendly. There’s a comprehensive list of psychic services such as tarot readings, dream analysis, astrology readings, and fortune-telling. After that, the top-rated online psychic readers are displayed to give users access to the best and most accurate readings.

What’s more is that each psychic or card reader’s reviews, ratings, and fees are made public on their profile. There are no hidden or extra fees other than what you get on the site. Similarly, these psychic readers are well-versed in Tarot readings. In addition, they provide accurate and insightful readings to users. The brand also takes pride in offering a full refund policy in case a customer is not happy with their tarot reading session.

Psychics on Kasamba have mastery of card readings and are available to speak with via emails, live chats, and phone calls. All you have to do is choose the method that suits your personality and schedule.

Features

Kasamba offers various psychic services, including numerology, past life readings, dream analysis, career forecasts, astrology readings, and tarot readings. The platform mainly uses two forms of card reading: cartomancy and angel card reading.

In cartomancy, card readers use the card decks to see your present and past. On the other hand, angel card reading involves using the oracle deck. It is used to give users wisdom from deceased loved ones, spirit guides, and guardian angels. These readings are among the oldest forms of fortune-telling. This speaks to the site’s credibility and years of experience.

Kasamba is very transparent with the psychics on their sites. As a result, users will often know the low-rated psychics and psychics who are busy too. There is a feature to hide busy psychics and view psychic readers’ ratings and reviews.

Users who visit Kasamba for the first time can access a free trial of 3 minutes with any psychic. Furthermore, the site displays the price of each psychic on their profile, and users get to choose which suits their budgets and preferences. Some tarot readers on the site offer as low as $1.99 per minute.

Pros

Accurate tarot reading

Experienced psychic readers

Free online horoscope

Psychic transparency

Excellent service quality

Easy-to-use mobile app

Free 3 minutes trial

50% discount on first reading

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No fixed price range

Video call unavailable

Why We Recommend

With its history and a 20-year long reputation for excellent customer service, Kasamba offers accurate and reliable online tarot readings to millions of users every year. Kasamba has a wide variety of services and seasoned experts available at any time of the day to speak with users on different life issues.

Most card readers on the site have over ten years of experience reading cards and offering psychic services. As such, the accuracy and insight of the site make it one of the top-rated online tarot reading platforms in the industry. Kasamba’s selection process offers only experts a spot on the platform.

Also, Kasamba offers a 50% discount on users’ first reading session and the free 3 minutes free trial for every new psychic.

#3. Mystic Sense – Honorable Mention For Angel Cards & Spiritual Readings

Mystic Sense is the next on our list and is a customer favorite for online tarot readings. What is there not to love about Mystic Sense? The intuitive user interface, the language diversity, the nature of reading, and the caliber of psychics are all testaments to the platform’s remarkable tarot reading services.

Since its inception, Mystic Sense has assisted thousands of individuals with life guidance. Moreover, psychics are seasoned and open to reading about different aspects of life. These include dream analysis, career readings, and astrology.

Mystic Sense breaks geographical barriers as it provides tarot readings to users from other nations whose first language is not English.

The platform is very convenient because it does not hold back on crucial information. For instance, you can see each psychic’s years of experience, ratings, and even astrology signs on the site. Moreover, the platform informs users on whether or not a particular psychic is busy or unavailable.

Features

Mystic Sense offers nine different types of online tarot readings, which gives the users a variety to choose from. Searching for the best option on the site is not a hassle because the filter and search options are easy to navigate. Depending on the specific type of advice you need, you can search for readers. This search is often based on expertise because each reader specializes in a specific reading type. As a result, reading accuracy and finding the best reader is not a challenge here.

Another groundbreaking feature that Mystic Sense brings to the online tarot reading table is language diversity. In addition to offering its services in English, Mystic Sense offers reading services in Spanish, Slovak, and French. This option caters to users who do not speak or understand English.

Above all, Mystic Sense is a great place if you seek help in energy defense and purchase psychic protection. The nine options available for tarot readings are optimal in giving guidance and insight into past, present, and future events. Also, psychics are available to speak with via live chats and calls.

Pros

Accurate tarot readings

Highly-skilled readers

5-minutes free package

Language diversity in readings

User-friendly mobile app

Affordable rates

Free tarot reading online

Free resource materials

Excellent customer support

Cons

Limited search

No video calls

Why We Recommend

If you desire to get affordable online tarot readings that are tailor-made for your request or situation, we recommend Mystic Sense. As a first-time user, you have 30 minutes of readings for as low as $1. Furthermore, the introductory package allows you five free minutes of reading with a master or elite psychics. These categories of psychics are the high-ranking experts on Mystic Sense.

Mystic Sense does not have a fixed price range; prices depend on the reader and are available on their profile. Psychics with the Master ranks are higher-end, while the top-ranked elites have a reasonable price tag.

If the reading falls below your expectation, the site gives you free 5 minutes, and the customer service support is available to assist you 24/7.

#4. Keen – Accurate Tarot Card Reading Website For Professional Opinions

Since its inception in 1999, Keen has retained its spot as one of the leading online platforms for tarot readings. Previous and current users continually praise Keen for its accuracy in card readings.

Keen is an online marketplace that connects users to a wide range of tarot card reading services. When it comes to Keen, the topics and discussion areas are nearly limitless. Psychics on the site offer card readings on various areas such as career, love, relationships, finance, career, and lots more.

Card readings on Keen are an effective way to gain direction and insight into your love and relationship issues. From the reviews of several Keen users, advice and reading sessions on the site help users navigate their life easier.

Features

Keen earned its place in the top 2 in our list because of the variety of card decks available for the reading. Furthermore, it is so easy to connect with card readers on the site. The primary tool for tarot readings is a card deck, then the advisor’s psychic ability follows. Keen is the most comprehensive site on tarot reading as it offers over 78 cards.

Immediately after the reading starts, the psychic can access a user’s energy field, notwithstanding the distance. Card readers on Keen are highly specialized in a variety of card readings. Furthermore, they are available 24/7, which helps the users connect with their readers at their convenience.

Keen has a website and a mobile application available to android and iOS users. Perhaps, another feature that sets Keen apart is the intuitive display interface of both the website and application. The interface is user-friendly, and a first-time user will not have trouble navigating the platform.

Another unique feature is the range of card reading options available to users. Users can choose their card reader by filtering options such as price, availability, and the star rating of readers. Tarot card reading on Keen starts from $1.99 to $9.99 and above.

Pros

Readers available 24/7

Accurate card readings

Wide variety of readings

Tarot deck of 78 cards

Filter selection

Excellent customer service

Credible and safe

Longstanding reputation

3-minutes free trial

User-friendly interface

Cons

No video calls

Only credit refunds

Why We Recommend

From relationships to astrology, Keen offers several options for tarot readings, which is well-suited to users who may need to choose beyond the traditional methods.

Also, Keen has excellent customer service that ensures that users are satisfied with their service. Furthermore, the platform provides highly skilled readers in doing accurate readings. Keen has been in operation for over 20 years, which speaks to its credibility and trustworthiness.

Lastly, psychic readers’ profiles and user ratings are made public on the site. As a result, users can analyze each reader before signing up for a reading.

#5. Psychic Oz – Reliable Psychic Medium For Daily Horoscope Predictions

Psychic Oz is the best platform for live video tarot readings. Most tarot reading sites do not have the option of video calls for users. Despite being relatively new to the industry, Psychic Oz carves a niche by offering card readings via video call.

Since online tarot reading happens remotely, live video calls are a great way for users and readers to connect and tap into each other’s energy. Psychic Oz gives users video calls as a primary means of communication. Through live video calls, online chats, phone calls, and emails, users can judge if they can connect with the reader before investing in a session.

Features

Users can easily connect with the psychics that are available on Psychic Oz. From the comfort of your home, you can access tarot reading services at a time that fits your lifestyle and schedule. The pictures and specialty of each card reader are displayed together so users can filter to choose that which suits them.

Furthermore, Psychic Oz has one of the best collections of accurate card readers as far as tarot reading is concerned. No matter the theme you want to discuss, there is an experienced expert reader at your service. Whether it concerns your love life, family, career, finance, past, or future, readers will help you gain insight and foresight.

Psychic Oz runs an internal subscription-based payment system. You get to buy coins to fund your Psychic Oz account before using their services. The psychics are then paid with these coins. Simply sign up and provide a valid payment card to receive 10,000 coins.

Pros

Live video calls

Accurate tarot readings

Cost-effective readings

Highly skilled card readers

$9.99 in free credits for new users

User-friendly interface

Worldwide services

Excellent customer service

Cons

No free trial

Why We Recommend

Psychic Oz prioritizes users’ wellness and wholeness, and it is for this reason, that they offer a wide range of psychic readings and live talk communications. On the site, you get to see busy readers and those available to talk immediately. Psychic Oz’s interface is user-friendly so sifting through options is not a problem. The filter search feature is also available based on the method of readings and themes too.

During our research, we discovered Psychic Oz’s live video feature and made sure to put it on the list. This is because video calls play a significant role in the accuracy and effectiveness of card readings.

Steps Taken to Make This List For Understanding the Tarot Card Deck:

In compiling our best tarot reading list, we did a deep dive to get the most reputable platforms. As a result, we had several platforms on our list, quite numerous to mention.

Furthermore, we researched and struck out some names off the list for the tarot card reading online. In arriving at the final five platforms, we made a list of conditions each service had to satisfy. These conditions include readers’ years of experience, cost, communication channels, and more. The platforms that met these conditions make the list of our best online tarot reading services.

Brand Reputation

We conducted thorough research on these platforms to see their reputation in the industry. Reviews, ratings, and customers’ comments on certified third-party sites were factors. Similarly, the platforms on our list have been in operation for over ten years.

Readers’ Expertise

The expertise and skills of card readers on these sites have been verified. Most readers have over a decade of experience in card reading. Also, various readings are available to allow specialized readers to handle unique cases.

Cost of Service

We choose platforms whose main aim is making readings accessible to the public at affordable rates. All sites are cost-effective, with most offering free trials and discount services.

Communication Channels

The platforms in our list have a wide range of options for communication between reader and user. These options include phone calls, live chat, text messaging, and live video sessions. Users can choose what suits them best.

Beginner’s Guide for Using Tarot Card Reading

If you are using tarot reading services for the first time, these guidelines will help you make a smarter choice. There are preventive safety measures you have to take before taking a reading. Similarly, there are things you should know before using tarot card reading.

The Purpose of Tarot Reading

A popular misconception is that tarot card readings can see into your future and predict future events. While there may be some fortune-telling elements in a tarot reading, the purpose of the reading is primarily to provide insight and guidance on current happenings. This will, in turn, prepare you for the outcome in the future and make you a better version of yourself.

Understanding a Tarot Deck

Tarot cards are the primary tools for tarot readings. As a result, understanding the tarot deck will be beneficial to you. A typical tarot deck often contains 78 cards in total. Readers use these cards to get insight into events surrounding a person’s life, and each is distinct.

Twenty-two of the cards are major arcana cards and are used to gain spiritual insights. The remaining cards in the deck are known as minor arcana cards, and they reflect the challenges that each person faces in life.

Preparing For a Reading

Before you engage the services of a reader, you have to decide on the area of your life that needs reading. It could be answers to your burning questions or inquiry into a past event. Whatever the case, ensure that you have it settled and ask the right questions. Also, go in with an open mind and allow yourself to connect with the reader.

Brand Research

Make sure to conduct in-depth research on the platform you intend to use for the reading. Furthermore, read the card reader’s profile and customers’ ratings and reviews before investing in the reading.

Online vs. Offline Card Reading Services

Tarot card readings are available online and in person. However, in light of remote services, online reading services have become very popular. When comparing online and offline reading tarot readings, the advantages of the former greatly outweigh the latter.

With online tarot card readings, you can get accurate readings from the convenience of your home. The schedules in online readings are based on the preferences of the user. However, with offline readings, clients often have to fit into the rigid schedule of the readers.

Furthermore, online readings save you the stress of finding a card reader in your physical location. All you have to do is to find a highly reputable website that suits your needs, search for a reader, and allow yourself to connect to get an accurate reading.

FAQs On Tarot Reading

The following are the things people ask about when getting tarot readings.

Can a tarot card reading tell me about future events?

Tarot card readings may not reveal everything about your future. However, they can provide you with insight into what to anticipate and what you might need to change. Tarot readings also assist you in unlocking subconscious solutions that you may have always had. However, you were unable to be released without assistance.

Simply remain open and receptive, and embrace what connects with you.

Are tarot decks of different kinds?

The Tarot of Marseilles, the Rider–Waite–Smith tarot deck and the Thoth tarot deck are the three most popular ancient tarot decks.

The Rider, the Thoth, and the Tarot de Marseille are the three main decks used in tarot readings. The Tarot de Marseilles is the French version, and it retains the majority of the original tarot card characteristics.

In the nineteenth century, a rumored hidden magical society developed the Rider and the Thoth.

What Is the Difference between oracle and tarot card readings?

The size of the deck is the major distinction between tarot readings and oracle card interpretations. Tarot card reading decks traditionally come in a set of 78 cards divided into Major and Minor Arcana.

On the other hand, Oracle card decks do not come in a set number. They’re a more modern take on fortune-telling that allows for a wider range of options. Also, there are no rules or procedures to adhere to during oracle card readings.

Are offline tarot card reading more accurate than online readings?

The accuracy of an online tarot reading sitesis dependent on the website you use. All the sites in this article are well-known for their accurate readings, and that is why we vet them rigorously.

A high level of accuracy is guaranteed, and only the most qualified and informed experts are accepted. Furthermore, the way you phrase your question impacts the overall accuracy of the reading.

Our Final Thoughts: Is Tarot Card Reading Sites Legitimate?

When you have uncertainties and burning questions, online tarot reading can help you gain clarity. The best platforms provide accurate answers and readings that satisfy the longing in your soul.

The platforms we discuss in this list have been duly researched and are great options for this kind of reading. Moreover, you do not have to break a sweat or leave your home. You can access these online tarot readings with just a click on your smart device.

Tarot readings offer you a wide variety of highly skilled experts. As a result, these experts are available to chat with you any time of the day. These readings are cost-effective, user-friendly, and have a premium satisfaction guarantee. Whichever online tarot reading platform you choose, whether Purple Garden, Keen, Kasamba, or others, ensure to conduct personal research to choose that which suits your needs.