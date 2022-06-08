2022’s Best Online Tarot Reading Sites | Top 5 Tarot Card Reading & Psychic Reading Platforms For Accurate Astrology Answers & Horoscope By Professional Fortune Teller

It’s okay if you are stuck in your life without a reason to move on and find happiness again. That’s life. Sometimes days you’re full of love. Some days, you’re empty as a bottle of wine on a Friday night. The only thing that will keep you from moving on is when you find your closure.

And you can find your closure with the best online tarot reading that you can find here in this article. It’s okay sometimes to have an extra push from someone just to keep going. The reading will give you all the essential details and show you that everything does happen for a reason, and you’ll be more than alright.

Here is the list of sites for best online tarot card readings. These online tarot card reading sites may also provide free tarot card reading sessions. The free tarot reading provided is extremely authentic and accurate done with the use of a tarot deck.

List Of 5 Best Online Tarot Reading Site For Accurate Future Predictions

Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Tarot Reading; Editor’s Pick

Kasamba – Top Online Psychic & Tarot Reading Platform

Mystic Sense – Most Popular Tarot Spreads For Fortune Telling & Spiritual Guidance

Keen – Most Recommended Site To Get Tarot Card Readers For Astrological Answers

Psychic Oz – Accurate Tarot Meanings For Future Predictions

#1.Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Tarot Reading; Editor’s Pick

Purple Garden quickly became the most popular website for online psychic readings following its initial appearance. As a result, they are well regarded as a credible online website that provides the finest for individuals who are interested in psychic readings. They provide the most precise readings in all aspects of your life.

Purple Garden will provide you with a list of psychic readers from which you may select the one who best meets your requirements and wishes. They are a legally approved website that goes above and above to give what you need. Hence, whether you want to know if your match is your present spouse or if the career you’re in is the right thing for you, check this platform, and you might find your answers right there.

Features

Purple Garden psychics have extensive reader profiles that include information about their background, credentials, reviews, and services. The advisor’s 5-star rating is displayed at the top of the profile, together with their video introduction, the number of readings done on Purple Garden, the year they joined, and the number of favorable or poor reviews.

Choose a reader and then select the sort of reading you want to do (chat, phone, video). If a button is gray or unclickable, that reading technique is not accessible at the moment. The presence of a green button means that the reading technique is immediately available. But first, you must be logged into your account to schedule a reading with a Purple Garden psychic.

Pros

Free reading

Variety of lenders

Fast connection with the lender you desire

Cons

You may not be able to connect with all the lenders online

Why we recommend Purple Garden

The team from Purple Garden might give you the answers you need. But that’s not all. They are truthful and won’t give you false information or even scam you.

#2.Kasamba– Top Online Psychic & Tarot Reading Platform

Kasamba is a popular psychic reading website. Kasamba is the place to go if you want to get astrological or tarot readings. 1999 was the year when this incredible platform was created. It’s good when you have something in life that might lead you to the right path and situations. The readers in this platform have their own profiles that you can check anytime you want.

The profile will guide you into a process of understanding and learning more about the readers. By comparing the readers, you can choose the highest-rated psychic to be your own. The profile includes details such as the reader’s years of experience, the kind of books they read, and their areas of expertise. More than 3 million dedicated users have already decided what is ideal for them on our website.

Features

Kasamba provides a diverse selection of readings, so whether you’re looking for love predictions or professional advice, Kasamba has something for you. You may pick from more than 180 readers. Kasamba gives three minutes of psychic consultation and a 50% discount off the standard charge to new clients. If you ask someone who uses Kasamba, they’ll tell you how much they love this online psychic website.

The three-minute offer may be used in each psychic reading you have since this allows you to test the psychic readers while still receiving a free reading. So you can now read swiftly and easily simply by reaching inside your pocket. There’s no more “I can’t find my laptop for my reading” since you always carry your phone around everywhere you go.

Pros

Discounts

Great customer service

Money-back guarantee

Cons

The mobile app can be used if you already exist on the list of members of Kasamba.

Why we recommended Kasamba

By paying just a small price, you’ll be able to get an accurate reading for all areas of your life. Kasamba is a reliable source of incoming truth that might give you the peace you deserve.

#3.Mystic Sense – Most Popular Tarot Spreads For Fortune Telling & Spiritual Guidance

Mystic Sense is just what you need if you require answers to a specific question. Despite the fact that they are a relatively new psychic website, they have quickly established themselves as a recognized brand. By providing a website that is much easier to use, as opposed to other websites that contain a lot of information that can be confusing, Mystic Sense differs from the other platforms.

MysticSense is an excellent choice for anyone who is just now learning about psychic readings. They have about 500 psychic readers on their list. What’s more intriguing about this website is that it doesn’t use generic categories like “careers and path”; instead, it focuses on specific issues. It’s very easy to find your own personal topic that you want to discuss with your reader.

Features

You’ll be prompted to supply further information about yourself when you register your account. You may be prompted for your name, password, email address, phone number, country, and time zone, among other things. You may also provide additional criteria to get more precise results. That is, if you choose several options such as new love, destiny, route, and so on, you will be presented with results that meet all of these criteria.

If you are dissatisfied with the findings and reading, you can request a refund within the first 48 hours. You cannot request a refund from the same psychic reading. If this doesn’t make you happier, I don’t know what will happen since not even a penny of your wallet will be wasted if you’re unhappy with the results.

Pros

Different readings

A free reading of five minutes

Informative blog

Cons

They still haven’t created a mobile app

Why we recommended Mystic Sense

The money guarantee will give your mind peace since you are septic enough to put your trust in some online platform. However, Mystic Sense is an entirely reliable source.

#4.Keen – Most Recommended Site To Get Tarot Card Readers For Astrological Answers

Keen might be a good alternative if you’re seeking an experienced reading platform. Over 35 million people utilize this site, and they are happy with the service. Keen has been working in the psychic field for nearly two decades. Their website is incredibly user-friendly. They also have over 1,700 psychics on staff, each with their own unique abilities and traits. Their website is well-designed, and the first step you take there will demonstrate how simple it is to keep up with. Keen’s readers are all one-of-a-kind experiences with abilities that you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re looking for tarot readings, spiritual guidance, or answers to issues about love and relationships, you’ll find it here. Keen is a 100% legitimate internet website, so you don’t have to worry about it.

Features

When you visit their website, you can select the free 3-minute reading option. If you’re a new user, Keen will give you 10 minutes of reading time for just $1.99. Each psychic has over 60,000 readings under their belt. The reading may be done through email or phone, or you can even arrange to chat with the reader.

You can even download the app on your phone to have full access to the website and every bargain that they create for a better experience wherever you go. If you’re a new client who wants to test Keen, you can obtain a 10-minute reading for $2. Because of their extensive expertise, this online psychic reading website may be able to answer all of your queries.

Pros

1,700 readers

Truthful readings

Different reading options

Cons

No cons

Why we recommended Keen

They offer very friendly service, and it’s not possible for you not to find what you are looking for with Keen. All their services are affordable, which means that money won’t be your problem.

#5.Psychic Oz – Accurate Tarot Meanings For Future Predictions

Psychic Oz has been in operation since 1989, providing them with almost 30 years of industry expertise. There isn’t much information on the site concerning how they recruit and screen their psychics. This platform claims that all of its psychic readers went through some tests just to ensure that they qualify for being readers on their site. In the end, they were left with professionals who are compassionate in making their life easier and better.

If you even have some problems regarding the readings, you can contact the platform via their contact page. All your questions will be answered after two days at most. The registration process doesn’t need you to pay for only using their service. Also, there won’t be any fees regarding your membership.

Features

According to the website, you may communicate with readers by phone, chat, or email. However, very few psychics have the chat function available on their profiles. This platform has a feature called “Notify Me” for when you need to know when your psychic reader is available for the readings via phone.

Even if you use your phone number, it will never be used or shared with the reader. You may also request a reading by sending an email to your psychic. Your email address will not be shared with the particular reader. So you see, not even one of your personal information can be used against you. Each reader has indicated the topics on which they provide assistance, as well as their skills and equipment.

Pros

Easy to use

Accurate readings

Positive reviews

Cons

Not many options for readers

Why we recommended Psychic Oz

This platform is very easy to understand and suitable even for beginners who want to experience how it feels to have a reading on topics you want. It’s the best site for accurate readings.

How Did We Make the List of Best Online Tarot Readings

You’ll be surprised when you see the number of people who are interested in this stuff. Some may say that it’s all a lie or myth, but the ones who had accurate results and experiences know the power of online tarot reading. Even if you and your friend consider doing this just for fun, it’s totally okay.

I mean, who wouldn’t want to see what their future has in store for them. However, finding great platforms isn’t as easy as it sounds. But since we’re here, it means that we made it. Below you’ll find the things that made us choose the platforms that we are recommending today for you.

Psychic readings

We did our best to find the platforms that offer plenty of different readings. So all of you lovers out here, or workaholics, you can find the topic you want at an affordable price. This part was important to us since not many people have the same problems going on in their life. The platforms will allow you to choose your own topic, so you can resolve all your issues around it.

Reviews

Another important thing for us was the reviews left by other users. This is essential since you can see a particular platform from another’s point of view. When people are happy with the platform and service but also satisfied with the results, they will say positive words. And we made sure that whether you choose Mystic Sense or Keen, you’ll be flooded with positive reviews about them.

Price

The price might be a problem for some and not at all for others. But since it’s an online platform, not everyone can put their trust in it or even consider booking a reading. However, all the prices are really interesting because you can even get a reading for $1 a minute. Let’s not forget that you can even get a free minute of reading, so you’ll have the experience of how the platforms work with their clients.

Discounts

This may not be a huge deal, but we choose platforms that will give you discounts when you use their site, especially if you’re a first-time client who wants to try their services. This shows gratitude towards you, or more like a thank you for using my site type of thing. So now you’ll have a great experience with those platforms while also not having to pay a huge amount of money for the reading as well.

Buying Guide For Best Online Tarot Reading Site For Beginners

Experiences of the users

When you’re deciding whether online readings are for you, you should know what to expect from them. Also, it’s important to take a step forward and look for the reviews by other users and clients from the platform. This way will help you to get a better picture of what you should expect from these psychic readings. Therefore you’ll set your realistic expectations.

Free reading

When you see the headline, you would assume that having a free reading where the readers do it for free is selfish, but it’s exactly the contrary. You will feel the experience and the way the website operates when you get a free reading.

This will assist you in determining whether you want your reading to be done in a certain manner. You’re also not paying anything you’ll come to regret, especially if a reader doesn’t make an impression on you.

How can you contact the readers?

You may find a lot of platforms that offer only one way to reach out to them. That means that their priority is not what you desire. It’s worth it to give a shot to those brands that offer more ways than just one.

Since not everyone will be comfortable with a reading session through a video, some people are too shy, and texting or via phone would be a better way for them. So in order to satisfy your needs, make sure to choose the brand with features that suit you the most.

Reviews

When it comes to their encounters with a certain psychic reading, customers provide crucial feedback. If you carefully examine what consumers have to say about a platform and its service, you may learn a lot. So, when you read the evaluations, you’ll get a feel of what it’s all about, and you should trust your instincts.

Which Way It’s Better, Online or Offline Tarot Readings?

Whether you choose online or offline tarot reading, they both have their advantages and disadvantages. For example, the online readings can be easily done while you’re in your home, without the need to drive anywhere else. In the place where you’re located, there may not be any good tarot readers, so instead, you’ll need to go hours driving to get to a place where you can have someone look at your future with cards.

Another thing about online readings is that you are safe while the internet keeps you connected with the reader. This means that nothing bad can happen to you since you aren’t in person with the reader. Also, if you’re someone who is really shy, you may feel more comfortable with those readings since you can have a reading via phone or message.

More about online reading

However, it’s always a better idea to have face-to-face conversations with the reader just so they can see through your energy and surroundings. You’ll connect better, and the reading will be even more accurate when it’s even through a video call. So, in my opinion, online readings are way better than offline.

The only advantage of offline reading is that you’ll get a movie experience, especially with readers who still do their readings in those unique tents in Luna parks. However, what’s the most appealing doesn’t mean that it’s accurate and true. Plus, with the online readings, you can do your own research before selecting what reader should do your tarot reading.

You’ll have plenty of time to find what platform suits you the most. So when you look this way, you’ll see that online platforms don’t have many disadvantages except those that only offer message readings. It’s only disadvantageous if you want a reading that will give you the experience of face-to-face conversation.

Frequently Asked Questions About Virtual Tarot & Psychic Reading

What is tarot reading?

Tarot reading is reading with cards about your past, present, or your future. The readers put their cards on their deck and tell you all the things you need to know about your life and your surroundings. These types of readings are usually related to your love life, health, your family, and friends. This reading differs from astrology since there aren’t any stars involved in tarot readings.

What’s the meaning behind the tarot cards?

Each of the cards represents a different symbol and meaning. The card represents spiritual energy that has a message for you depending on the same situation that you’re in. An interesting thing about this reading is that when a card falls off while the reader shuffles them, that means the card holds a message that you need to hear. With the many tarot readers online, you’ll have a great experience with the readings if you ever decide to have one of those.

How can I trust any online tarot readers?

Any website cannot be trusted. If you choose a website solely on its aesthetic, it’s almost always a fraud or someone out to take your money. The only way to get a free reading is if the legitimate website gives discounts and special incentives to its consumers.

The first thing you should know is that a psychic website should charge for its fees, such as website maintenance and psychic payment. Everything you see, especially online, may not be trusted. When using your credit card to arrange a reading, you must exercise extreme caution.

It won’t hurt to do some preliminary investigation. Uninformed people who leap into new situations without knowing what they are doing produce bad experiences.

To completely trust a psychic reading website, you must first determine whether or not others have heard of it and review their experiences with it. That means you can determine whether the brand is legitimate or not.

How long should tarot read last?

This depends on the topic, platform, and reader you’ve chosen. It can also depend on the way that you want to receive your reading. For example, if you want your reading to be sent to your email, the length of your reading will be you reading the email. Usually, one reading lasts from 15 to 20 minutes, but there are readers who offer even 1-hour reading.

What should my expectations be after the reading?

Well, if you choose tarot reading regarding love, you should expect to find the closure you need in order to move on or to feel at peace with yourself and your mind. Many people, after the readings, felt at ease and finally moved on from everything that’s been holding them back.

How can I tell when the reader is fake or not?

The prospect of losing money and being duped by an online psychic reading is reason enough not to participate in any online readings at all. Here is a list of warning signals to check for when purchasing a reading:

You’re told to return to the site many times before you acquire the true answers

There are no refunds available

There are no reviews about the company available

You get a negative feeling about everything and are uneasy

The reader makes allegations that appear to be untrue

If a psychic gives you a completely free reading, it’s likely to be a scam

During the reading, fear techniques are employed

When the reading will not end unless you pay extra money to receive the answers.

How accurate are online tarot readings?

If you’ve ever had a psychic reading done in person, you’ll be familiar with how internet readings work. Only if you choose a genuine, trustworthy platform will they be accurate. You should always select a brand that has a good reputation and a history of delighted consumers. If you conduct some research before purchasing a reading, you will feel at ease. To offer you a hint, you may rely on the firms we suggested.

Conclusion: 2022’s Best Online Tarot Reading Sites

We came to the conclusion that everyone needs this form of reading, whether for pleasure or to address a major problem. However, never entirely trust them until you are certain that the reader has several years of expertise. It is critical to find a good read since if you need them to offer you peace, they should also give you an accurate reading and not some bogus information that might raise your expectations and lead to disappointment again.

Free tarot readings is also available on some sites. These free online tarot reading are genuine. Free tarot reading online has now become a nice way to test the product before spending money.

You won’t have the chance of being disappointed again if you decide to follow our steps and advice to find your best online tarot reader.