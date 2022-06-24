2022’s Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites: Top 5 Psychic Reading Platforms For Daily Horoscope And Future Predictions

There are many ways to get a peek into your future or learn how to deal with different situations that are disturbing your peace. Tarot reading is considered to be one of the most accurate and profound ways to do that. And what’s even better, you can do that from the comfort of your home, at absolutely any time.

Many online tarot reading platforms offer services to anyone who wants to get a deeper understanding of himself and a clearer view of how to deal with some situations. And this article was created because of the existence of many fraudulent platforms, so you can find even five of the most reliable, accurate, trustworthy,and best tarot reading platforms. So, without any further ado, let’s start.

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Tarot Card Reading Platform With Accurate Tarot Reading.

Purple Garden is voted as the platform that provides the most accurate readings, so you can’t go wrong by choosing to use its services. This platform offers all types of accurate and interesting readings. You can order a psychic reading, palm reading, love reading, dream analysis, horoscope, oracle guidance, and of course, a highly accurate tarot reading. Whether you want to get a piece of career advice or learn something regarding your love life, the tarot readers by Purple Garden are always here to give you all the answers you need.

If you’re looking for a reliable online tarot card reading platform, theislandnow recommends Purple Garden. They provide accurate tarot card readings and real-time horoscope services.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

When you enter the website, you’ll see all types of readings, so start by selecting the tarot reading. All of the tarot readers will be displayed in front of you, but you can also make your selection based on the way of communication, based on the number of reviews a reader has gotten, and based on the price.

You can also take a look at the tarot readers’ profiles and read their personal info, which will help you get to know them better. The reviews by the users are just below the info, so you can easily see if they were satisfied by that reader.

Communication ways

You can contact a Purple Garden tarot reader in three different ways:

Via live chat

Via video call

Via voice call

Prices and offers

The lowest price for a reading per minute starts from $0.99 and can go up to $14.99. But there are a lot of readers that offer the first few minutes for free, so pay attention to this offer and use it. This is a great way to get to know the reader and determine if that’s the right one for you or not quite, so you can choose another one.

Pros

Mobile-friendly website

Precise readings

Accurate readers

Affordable prices

Cons

Purple Garden doesn’t have any introductory offers

Why do users recommend Purple Garden?

The most significant factor for our recommendation of Purple Garden is that this platform has been voted the most accurate by its users. So there’s no doubt that the reading you’ll get will be pretty accurate. Another factor was the simplicity of this platform’s website, which is very easy to use. The prices are affordable, so you can give it a chance and use the free minutes that the readers offer.

#2. Kasamba – Top Tarot Readers For Love Tarot Reading And Dream Interpretation

Kasamba, just like Keen, is an experienced psychic platform that has existed for more than 20 years, and its services have been used by more than 3 million people all around the world. No matter what it is that you want to discover, Kasamba’s psychics are here to provide you with all of the answers by using different psychic methods.

This platform offers all types of different readings, tarot readings, psychic readings, readings about your love life, your career, analysis of your dreams, fortune-telling, and even astrology readings. The accuracy of the readings, especially the tarot readings, is top-notch, so let’s see what else this type of reading can bring you.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

You instantly have access to all the tarot reader profiles. Search their profiles and choose one. You can also use the filters and narrow the choice, so your selection will be easier. Keep in mind that the tarot readers are always available, so you can get in touch with your favorite one at any time you feel the need. Also, making an account is pretty easy; you just need to enter your personal info and preferred payment method.

Communication ways

The connection between you and the tarot reader that you’ll choose can be established via:

Chat

Email

Phone call

Prices and offers

The prices for a tarot reading on the Kasamba website vary. You can find tarot readers that offer their services for less than a dollar. The more experienced and higher rater the reader, the higher the price of its services.

With each new advisor, you’ll be getting the first three minutes for free. This way, you can immediately change the reader if you think it doesn’t fit you and contact a new one.

Pros

Available 24/7

Refund available

Highly secured platform

Mobile app for Android and iOS

Great customer service

Cons

There’s no video reading available

Why do users recommend Kasamba?

We choose the Kasamba psychic platform because countless people are satisfied with its services and constantly return for more readings. Another thing that caught our attention was the affordability and the low prices, maybe the lowest ones compared to any other online reading platform. And because of that, almost anyone can use Kasamba’s services.

#3. MysticSense – Most Trusted Psychic Readers For Soulful Spiritual Readings Online

People all around the world love to use MysticSense services because of the experienced readers this platform has at its disposal. They‘ve gone through strict testing before being hired to work on this platform, so you can rest assured that no matter which one you choose, you’ll be in good hands. The readers by MysticSense provide readings using tarot cards, crystal balls, or no tools at all. And if you’re not satisfied with the reading, you can even ask for a refund, so let’s see what other things this platform offers.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

When many readers are available, it can be a bit harder to choose just one. But, thanks to the advanced search filter this website has, you’ll be able to quickly and easily select the most suitable tarot reader for you. You can select by the reader’s online/offline status at the moment, his specialties, the tools used for his reading, the reading style, or by implementing some special tags.

Communication ways

The tarot readers on MysticSence’s website are available 24/7, and you can get your tarot reading in the form of:

Chat reading

Phone call reading

Live video reading

Prices and offers

The lowest price for a reading is $0.99 per minute and can go up to $10 per minute, depending on how you choose to communicate with the reader. MysticSence has a great introductory offer that allows you to get the first five minutes of the reading for free to see if the reader suits your needs.

Pros

Advanced search filter

Introductory offer

Experienced readers

Reliable services

Available refund

Cons

This platform doesn’t have a mobile app

Why do users recommend MysticSense?

The experience of the tarot readers and the accuracy of their reading is the main reason why we’re recommending this tarot reading website. Giving it a chance will be a great choice you’ll make, and there’s no doubt that you’ll be delighted with the reading.

#4. Keen – Experienced Tarot Card Readers For Life Questions And Career Counselling

The following tarot reading platform is Keen, which you’ve probably already heard of, as it has offered its services since 1999. Considered a leader in providing psychic services, until now, more than 35 million conversations have been made on this platform.

Keen offers many psychic categories, so there’s something for everyone. You can choose from many psychic and astrology readers, Feng Shui, numerology, tarot readings, and many other unique services like pet psychics and aura cleansing.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

When you enter the “Online tarot card readings” section, you can search for different tarot readers using the search filter. The filter allows you to select the best available readers, the featured readers, or readers that have been offering their services on Keen for more than 10 years. Also, you can select the most suitable reader based on the price and based on ratings.

You can also take a look at the profile of the tarot reader you’re interested in and see what its specialties and skills are. You can also read their short bio and see the ratings and reviews from their users.

Communication ways

When connecting with a tarot reader from Keen, the available communication methods are the following:

Chat

Call

Send an email

Prices and offers

The lowest price for a tarot reading from a Keen psychic is $1.99, and the highest one is $9.99. It’s very important to mention that the first three minutes of communicating with a tarot reader are absolutely free.

What makes this platform even better is the fact that Keen has an introductory offer that gives you 10 minutes of tarot reading for only $1.99, so make sure to use it.

Pros

Over 20 years of existence

User-friendly

Easy to navigate

Great introductory offer

Mobile app for Android and iOS

Free horoscope

Cons

No video chat option

Why do users recommend Keen?

This platform is very user-friendly, and it’s especially great for beginners. That’s the main reason why we chose it and why we recommend it. Also, Keen is full of experienced readers, which can be easily seen by the fact that many of them have been present on this platform for more than 10 years, so they know exactly what they’re doing.

#5. PsychicOz – Affordable Tarot Reading By Phone For Daily Horoscope

PsychicOz is another fantastic reading platform widely known and used thanks to its affordable services. Whether you need assistance with your love life and relationship with people, your career, or simply just have some simple questions, the PsychicOz readers are always there for you.

An excellent thing about this platform is the strict hiring process, which consists of screening the psychics and verifying their identities so that users can get the most accurate service. Navigating the website is a straightforward thing, and it’s one of the simplest ones, especially for beginners.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

The ratings, the reviews, the experience, and the qualifications of the tarot readers are all transparently shown on the reader’s profile, so choosing one based on these things is an easy thing. Reading this info will help you decide if you should contact this reader or not. You can see if the reader is online at the moment, and if it’s not, you can easily schedule an appointment.

Communication ways

Always available, you can reach out to a tarot reader at any time via:

Phone

Online chat

Email

Prices and offers

You can find tarot readers that offer their services for $0.99, which, to be honest, is a very cost-efficient price. Each reading starts with the first minute being free of charge, but this platform has an introductory offer. You can also select a reading package. You can select 15 minutes for $14.99, 10 minutes for $9.99, and an email reading for $4.99.

Pros

Affordable prices

Accurate readers

Introductory offer

Easily reachable support

Cons

No mobile app

Why do users recommend PsychicOz?

PsychicOz offers the services of the best tarot readers for very affordable prices. This website has an introductory offer and packages that get you the services for an even lower price which is truly amazing.

Steps Taken To Make This List Of Best Tarot Card Readers

Easy to use platforms

No matter which of these tarot reading websites you’ll choose to use, they’re very user-friendly and easy to navigate. When you open the site, the first thing you’ll see will be all of the different services, types of readings, and the profiles of the readers. The registration process is simple. You’ll be asked for your name and email, and you’ll need to choose your payment method. As soon as you do that, you’ll be able to start using the website’s services.

Experienced and authentic tarot readers

You can find all kinds of readers, more or less experienced and in tune with their tarot deck, but our selected platforms are full of long-time experienced tarot readers. Most of them have over a decade of experience. That doesn’t mean that a newer reader won’t tell you true stuff; it’s just that when you choose a more experienced one, the chances are that you’ll get a very accurate and precise reading and very high.

Various communication methods

These platforms offer all kinds of methods of communication between you and your reader. Calling, chatting, or even emailing are the most common ways of communication between clients and readers. But, if you’re not a fan of chatting and want the reading to be more personal, you can use the video chat and see face to face with your psychic. And you don’t have to stick to just one method. You can switch them up depending on your mood and preferences at the moment.

Introductory offers

It’s great when an online reading platform has introductory offers. For example, some offer free minutes to every new user, which is excellent. That shows that the platform is trustworthy and allows you to determine if the tarot reader you’ve chosen is the right one for you. This will protect you from spending your money on a reader whose reading style doesn’t suit you much.

Customers feedback

We always check the users’ feedback and check the platform’s rating. We also check the customers’ reviews and see how they’ve liked the services that the platform has provided them with and also if they were satisfied with the reading they’ve got. We eliminated any websites where we noticed that people weren’t satisfied and that the reviews were negative and ended up with the best five.

Personal experience

We’ve selected a random tarot reader from all of the platforms that will be reviewed in this article. That was the best way to be sure of how the website functions and the quality of its services. Needless to say, we were delighted with all of the readings, the understanding and patience of the readers, and the precision of the reading.

Factors to Check Before You Choose The Best Online Tarot Card Reading Services

As a beginner, you probably don’t know much about tarot, and that’s why this guide will be very useful for you. It contains the basics of the tarot, so you’ll understand what exactly a tarot deck is. Also, you’ll see which factors are crucial to check before you choose a tarot reading platform’s services, what kind of different tarot spreads can be used, and what you can expect to gain from a tarot reading.

Basic tarot explanation

Tarot cards are tools that can help you to better understand yourself and the events all around you. The tarot cards don’t affect free will, and they only give direction and warning.

One set of tarot consists of 78 tarot cards in total. The cards have very intriguing pictures on them and many hidden meanings. The position of the elements, the colors, and the symbols have a deep meaning that only a knowledgeable and spiritual person can understand what the cards are trying to show.

They’re divided into a Major Arcana consisting of 22 tarot cards and Minor Arcana consisting of 56 tarot cards. Minor Arcana is divided into 4 groups of 14 cards: wands, pentacles, cups, and swords.

Tarot spreads

There are different spreads and layouts of the tarot cards, each of them unique and used for achieving different types of answers. So let’s look at the most commonly used ones.

One card reading

If your question is precise and requires a yes or no answer, drawing one card from the deck is enough. So, if your question starts with: “Will I…?”, “Should I…?” etc., this is the best way to get a clean and simple answer.

For more profound questions and complex situations, a more complex tarot spread is needed.

A classic three-card layout

The most basic way of doing a reading is the three-card layout. The first card represents the past, the one in the middle represents the present, and the third and last card represents the future. This reading way is best when you need a quick answer to something simple.

Horseshoe tarot spread

This type of tarot reading is done with seven tarot cards, which should be laid out in a V shape. Usually, this type of reading is when someone needs to make a decision.

All of these tarot spreads are considered basic ones, and there are lots more, but let’s take a look at some more complex ones.

The Celtic cross layout

The Celtic cross layout is a more advanced type of tarot reading that gives a deeper look into every aspect of the thing bothering you. This reading is done using 10 tarot cards, 6 of them spread like a cross, and four of them make a column. The Celtic cross tarot layout is used for very detailed reading and provides step-by-step solving of your problem.

What Experience May Tarot Reading Provide You?

A tarot reading can be a new and unique experience and give you the needed guidance in life. The things you can expect from it are:

Getting a quick answer to your questions

It may give you a new perspective on your problem

It may help you gain a deeper understanding of yourself and also the people around you

It may provide you detailed explanation

It may help you make a decision

It may give you clarity in your life

Offline And Online Tarot Card Readings

An online tarot reading provides more advantages than a traditional offline reading.

You don’t have to leave your home. Everything is done with just a few clicks on your mouse.

Online reading is easier to get than going and searching your town for a credible tarot reader.

When you choose an online platform with tarot readers, you have plenty of choices. You’ll see all kinds of different readers with different expertise, experience, and ways of communicating.

You don’t have to see face to face if you’re not comfortable. You can get your reading via chat or a call, which you won’t be able to do if you go for an offline, traditional tarot reading.

FAQs On Tarot Card Readings

How to choose a good tarot reader?

Start by reading the reader’s bio and check how experienced the reader is. The more experience he has, the better because you can be sure that he already has a good connection with the cards and a great understanding of them. The next thing to do is to read the reviews from the previous customers and see if they were satisfied with the reading and the services of that precise tarot reader. Read about their experiences, and you’ll better understand if that tarot reader suits you. Usually, the reviews are available on the profile of the reader.

But, you don’t have to do these things if you don’t want to. Sometimes just listening to your guts and going with the reader you feel most attracted to is the best way to do things. Remember that every tarot reader is different, so choose based on whatever makes you the most confident.

What are the four suits in tarot?

The 78 tarot cards consist of two groups of cards. The first one is the Major Arcana of 22 tarot cards, and the second is the Minor Arcana of 56 cards. The Minor Arcana is divided into four suits, each consisting of 14 cards. The four suits are:

Wands

Pentacles

Cups

Swords

Each of these suits represents different things. So, the suit of wands relates to spirituality, creativity, and ideas. The suit of pentacles corresponds with the physical and material in someone’s life, while the suit of cups corresponds with the emotions. The suit of swords relates to the mind and the way of thinking and perspective.

Is the tarot reading accurate?

Yes, and not anyone can do it. Each card holds tons of info, but not everyone can see it and understand it. Everything has a profound meaning: the position of the things, the colors, and the places of the things in the cards.

Giving a precise tarot reading really needs a lot of experience, intuition, a spiritual connection to the cards, and a deep understanding of the meaning of each of the 78 cards, even if the card is reversed. All of these things combined will give the most accurate and more detailed reading.

Conclusion- Which Online Tarot Card Reading Site Are You Choosing?

Even though tarot reading can be an enlightening experience, it can also be very beneficial. Don’t be afraid to visit our chosen online platforms because it can be a joyful and unique adventure.

You’ll definitely get a new point of view on things around you, and you’ll be more aware of yourself and your actions. Now that you know which platforms provide the most accurate readings, feel free to visit them, be open, positive, and have a lot of fun!