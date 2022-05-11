2022’s Best Delta 8 Gummies: Buy D8 THC Edibles from these Weed Brands

Delta-8 gummies are taking over the hemp market by storm. These soft, chewy treats are now the most sought-after hemp-derived products. These gummies help you relax by calming your mind and alleviating your stress. The thing that makes these gummies more desirable is that they do not cause the effects of usual psychoactive drugs.

So, are these best Delta 8 gummies worth the hype? Are they as impressive as people say they are? Let us find out in this article below.

Top 5 Delta 8 Gummies for Sale Online

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Edibles to Buy Weed Online Hollyweed CBD – Full Spectrum THC Gummies to Get High Diamond CBD – Most Popular Delta 8 Gummy Bears and Edibles 3Chi – Highly Potent D8 Gummies to Buy from Online Store

Let’s get into the detailed analysis of these delta-8 gummies brands.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

Exhale Wellness is based in L.A., California, and believes in wholeness and well-being for every individual. Therefore, the company’s primary goal is to provide the best possible alternatives to conventional medicine. The company is run by fitness-oriented entrepreneurs who are highly professional cultivators and researchers.

Exhale Wellness stands out amongst its competitors due to its dedication and the refusal to compromise its quality. The Exhale Wellness team prides itself in delivering the highest-quality products that fall in the affordable range. In this way, the company caters to most people’s needs as people from every place can afford these products.

With a combined professional experience of years in the organic food industry, the Exhale Wellness team is well accustomed to the needs of people. Exhale Wellness combines the properties of hemp with nutritious edibles to manufacture yummy delta-8 gummies.

These gummies are available in five unique flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Apple, Pineapple, and Grape. The gummies come in two different potencies: 750 mg (30 x 25 mg Delta 8 per gummy) and 1500 mg (30 x 50 mg per gummy). Currently, 1500 mg is the highest potency for delta-8 gummies available.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness cultivators grow the highest quality hemp using indoor cultivation techniques. This allows the farmers to monitor the growth of plants under controlled conditions and artificial light. It also prevents contamination by external factors.

Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies are 100% organic and natural. These gummies are non-GMO and are free of all kinds of pesticides, chemicals, and toxic residues. Moreover, the manufacturers use pectin instead of animal-based gelatin. Therefore, these gummies are also safe for vegans and health-conscious people.

Exhale Wellness sends its products to third-party labs for tests to ensure purity. The company displays these results and the COAs on the official website.

Pros

30-day refund policy

Ethically sourced hemp

Organic and natural products

Wide range of gummy flavors

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Exhale wellness has acquired a spot for itself due to its quality and diverse products. The company has received a massive positive response for the quick delivery and free shipping of products. The customers also appreciated the refund policy, which allows them to return the product within 90 days if the gummies do not meet their expectations. The company asks no questions and gives your money back.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 THC Edibles to Buy Weed Online

BudPop is based in the U.S. and joined the hemp market in 2021. The company has made an ever-lasting impression on delta-8 users despite being new to the market. This can be attributed to the brand’s ever-improving products and innovative marketing strategies.

The BudPop team comprises researchers and cultivators with a collective experience of years in the hemp industry. The company’s foundation was based on the goal of providing safe alternatives to traditional medicine. The brand infuses the properties of hemp with safe and nutrient-rich Delta 8 edibles to ensure sound health and wellness in everyone.

BudPop has gained a massive number of loyal customers in a short period. This can be attributed to the high-quality delta-8 gummies that have created quite a hype in the hemp market. Since its establishment, BudPop has exceeded customers’ expectations with its exceptionally high-potency products and its dedication to improving with every new product.

BudPop delta-8 gummies are available in three exciting flavors that are too good to be missed. These flavors are Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittles. These gummy treats are available in a total potency of 625 mg per bottle (25 x 25 mg delta-8 THC per gummy).

Highlights

BudPop sources the hemp from the US-certified farms of Nevada. Hemp is 100% natural and free of toxins like pesticides, insecticides, and harmful residues. Moreover, these products are non-GMO, non-dairy, and gluten-free. Additionally, there are no artificial additives, flavors, and colors in the products.

To further ensure the safety of its products, BudPop sends all its products to independent labs for tests. The results are displayed on the official website, and you can quickly view them. This level of transparency shows that the brands uphold all standards and conform to regulations.

BudPop delta-8 gummies are Federal Farm Bill (2018) compliant, which means they contain less than 0.3% THC. This is the legally allowed amount as it does not interfere with the normal functioning of your brain. So, you can enjoy these gummies without worrying about the usual high.

Pros

Free shipping o orders above $50

30-day money-back guarantee

Ethically sourced organic hemp

20% discount on first order

Cons

International shipping is unavailable

Customer Reviews

BudPop’s website does not have many reviews from customers as it is still growing and acquiring a place in the market. However, the customers who used the products were more than happy with the results. The customers especially loved the high potency and quality of the products. Although limited, the users praised the flavors and loved the effects of the gummies.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum THC Gummies to Get High

A group of like-minded researchers founded Hollyweed CBD with a common goal. The company aims to provide pure delta-8 THC products to people. The team stumbled upon the idea after realizing the dishonest practices of the majority of hemp brands. The brand has revolutionized the hemp market with its brutal honesty, transparency, and highest quality delta-8 products.

The Hollyweed CBD team believes in achieving harmony and sound health by organic means. Therefore, the team puts its experience with medicinal cannabinoids to good use by manufacturing safe alternatives to medicine. The company’s foundation is based on six pillars of wellness and wholeness. These pillars are spiritual, physical, emotional, intellectual, environmental, and social.

The manufacturers go out of their way to keep the promise of delivering high-quality THC products. One of the most loved Hollyweed CBD products is the delta-8 gummies. These gummies are available in fruity flavors and come in assorted packages of two different potencies. Therefore, you can choose the potency that suits your needs best. These potencies are 750 mg (25 mg x 30) and 1500 mg (50 mg x 30)

Highlights

The company uses ethically sourced organic hemp grown on in farms of the U.S. Hollyweed CBD is known for its satisfaction guarantee. Therefore, the manufacturers carefully monitor every step of the process – from sourcing to delivering packages. This is to ensure that the company upholds the standards of quality service.

All the products are non-GMOs, free of gluten and dairy. Hollyweed CBD adds no artificial colors or flavors to the products. The company, however, uses some natural additives such as pressed sunflower seeds and spirulina for added effects. These components are fortified with Vitamin C, E, and B6.

Hollyweed CBD sends all its products for independent lab tests. These tests check the products for pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemical toxins. Additionally, these products are Federal Farm Bill (2018) compliant. This means that these products contain less than 0.3% THC.

Last but not least, Hollyweed CBD manufactures vegan-friendly delta-8 gummies that are cruelty-free. The company uses plant-based products instead of animal gelatin. Thus, you can use these products with a crystal-clear conscience.

Pros

High potency

Healthy ingredients plus natural additives

No shipping charges

30 days money-back guarantee

Cons

Limited flavors of delta-8 gummies

Customer Reviews

Customers loved the Hollyweed CBD products and recommended them to other people. Most customers loved the feeling of smooth high and rejuvenation, which brought a subtle uplifting feeling. Some loved the quick shipping with no charges, while others praised the efficient refund policy.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD: Most Popular Delta 8 Gummy Bears and Edibles

Diamond CBD was established in 2015 in Florida. The primary goal behind the company’s establishment was to introduce diversity and versatility to hemp-derived products. The brand aspires to reach hemp consumers all around the world.

Diamond CBD is managed by doctors and researchers whose primary focus is the innovation and betterment of hemp products. The brand has garnered massive popularity since the day it joined the hemp market. The essential factor contributing to the success of the brand is its commitment to the cause.

Customer satisfaction is Diamond CBD’s top priority. Therefore, the company leaves no stone unturned when it comes to delivering the highest quality products. Moreover, the company tries to keep the products within an affordable range so that more people can benefit from them. To maintain that status, the company strives to improve continuously and keeps on adding new/improved products to the collection.

Out of all Diamond CBD products, delta-8 gummies are most loved and consumed by hemp users. These soft, squishy treats come in multiple flavors differentiated by color. Each bottle comes with a total of 1000 mg of delta-8 THC, whereas each gummy contains 10 mg CBD isolate and 10 mg delta-8 THC.

Highlights

Diamond CBD manufactures delta-8 gummies from ethically sourced hemp plants. These plants are organically cultivated on farms in the USA using sustainable farming practices. Diamond CBD’s highly trained budtenders and cultivators monitor the entire process of farming these hemp plants.

The manufacturers then use the CO2 extraction process to produce the highest quality delta-8 gummies. This technique yields the purest and most highly potent hemp extract and is environmentally friendly. The CO2 produced during the process is reused, thus preventing the emission of greenhouse gases.

The products are 100% natural and non-GMOs. Moreover, these products are free of pesticides, heavy metals, harmful residues, and other toxins. To ensure safety, the company subjects its products to third-party lab tests. You can access the results on the company’s official website. This will give you an idea about what you are consuming.

The best thing about Diamond CBD is that the gummies are handmade from scratch. The manufacturers also add some natural additives to give the gummies an enhanced flavor. Diamond CBD also offers perks and reward points for signing up with the company.

Pros

Environment-friendly and sustainable farming

Gummies contain delta-8 THC and CBD isolate

Highest quality delta-8 gummies

CO2 extraction technique

Cons

No full-spectrum hemp products

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD received a massive positive response for the highly flavorful gummies. The customers also loved the smooth high without mind-altering effects. The customers also appreciated the quick delivery and refund policy. Moreover, some people also loved the 25% discount on subscriptions.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi: Highly Potent D8 Gummies to Buy from Online Store

3Chi came to the hemp market in September 2019 and quickly made a name for itself. The founder of 3Chi is a biochemist with over two decades of experience in researching and formulating supplements. The founder of 3Chi came up with a technique for obtaining the purest delta-8 extract from hemp plants. The discovery of this technique caused quite a stir in the hemp industry as people were previously unfamiliar with the delta-8.

After learning the benefits of a newly discovered variant of delta-9, delta08 THC brands started popping everywhere. This brought 3Chi to the spotlight and revolutionized the hemp industry overall.

3Chi delta 8 THC gummies are available in four unique flavors. These are Black Raspberry, Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon. These gummies come in two potencies 200 mg (25 mg x 8) and 400 mg (25 mg x 16). 3Chi adds some natural ingredients to the gummies, mostly to mask the earthy taste of hemp. Some of these ingredients include glucose syrup, pectin, natural and artificial flavors, sodium citrate, and citric acid.

Highlights

3Chi manufactures all its products utilizing 100% organic and natural hemp. These plants are grown on licensed hemp farms in the USA. This implies that all of the products are non-GMOs. Moreover, this shows that these hemp plants are cultivated without the use of pesticides, insecticides, and other deadly chemicals.

The company is also highly considerate of the environment. Thus, the products are manufactured using the sustainable CO2 extraction technique. This technique extracts the purest hemp distillate, which is free of harmful residues. Moreover, this procedure does not contribute to environmental pollution.

In addition to the practices mentioned above, all the 3Chi products go to accredited third-party labs for tests. This is to ensure that the products are up to industrial standards and safe for users to consume. The company provides lab test results on the website. The Certificate of Analysis for every product is also available; you can easily access them and verify them yourself.

The company welcomes all questions and queries and is always available to help. The company also provides ample knowledge to beginners in the form of an educational blog.

Pros

Vegan and cruelty-free gummies

Federal Farm Bill (2018) compliant

No delivery charges on orders above $99

Affordable price range

Cons

Contain artificial flavors

Customer Reviews

3Chi products are equally popular among new users and regular ones. The reason is that people love the finest quality and high potency of these products. Moreover, people have an option to choose between flavors and strength, thus catering to everyone’s preferences.

Some customers loved the strength of the gummies and reported feeling the same euphoric rush with even half a gummy. Most people praised the affordability of the gummies.

=> Click here to visit the official website of 3Chi

How We Chose These Delta 8 Gummy Brands

After the explosive popularity of delta-8in the market, numerous brands have started distributing multiple delta-8 products. all these brands promise the best quality products. However, only a few of these brands live up to the mark. Finding those few brands amongst hundreds is a very lengthy process. It consumes a lot of your time and effort, and most of the time, people end up choosing the wrong products.

To save you the hassle of trying hundreds of brands, we generated a list of the top five delta-8 brands. We initiated the process by making a list of the most hyped-up brands. After spending hours researching these brands, we eliminated those that did live up to their claims. Following are some of the vital factors we implemented while sifting through mounds of delta-8 brands.

Reputation

A brand’s reputation in the market is a clear reflection of its credibility and trustworthiness. Every brand can enter the market and sell a few products. However, the brands that fail to meet customers’ expectations cannot hold a reputation for too long. Therefore, we narrowed our list down to some of the highly reputed delta-8 brands in the market.

Honesty and Transparency

After removing brands with a bad reputation, we thoroughly checked the backgrounds of the rest of the names on our list. We keenly analyzed various aspects of these brands, such as openness, ingredients, and quality of the products.

One of the most important factors that we prioritized was the honesty of the brands. During our analysis, we asked the companies about independent lab testing. The brands that did not hesitate to talk about the independent lab tests made it to the top of our lists. The brands that did not speak openly about the lab tests and Certificates of Analysis scored low on transparency tests. Therefore, we struck those brands off our list.

Sourcing and Manufacturing

Other important factors that decided the fate of these brands are the farming and manufacturing practices. We thoroughly checked where the brands source their hemp from. We also researched the cultivation of hemp plants. In the end, we chose only those brands that grew hemp organically on certified farms in the U.S.

The next step was the analysis of manufacturing processes. We asked companies about every step that goes into making delta-8 products. Additionally, we made sure that the products were non-GMO, free of gluten, pesticides, and harmful residues.

We also preferred brands that employed sustainable and environment-friendly manufacturing practices. In the end, we chose those brands that exceeded our expectations of quality and standard.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are a very important part of an organization’s foundation. They paint an honest picture of the company’s work ethics and core values. Moreover, customer reviews are one of the essential components that depict the company’s relationship with its customers.

Therefore, we checked the official websites of the brands for customers reviews. We chose the brands with maximum positive reviews. The brands that received negative feedback from the customers were removed from our list.

Buying Guide for Beginners Using Best Delta 8 THC Gummy

With each passing day, a considerable number of people shift from traditional medicine to delta-8 THC. Delta-8 gummies have become the most loved hemp-derived product. The reason is their beautiful colors, chewy texture, and amazing taste.

Owing to their high demand, more and more delta-8 brands are popping up in the hemp market. However, not all of these brands are worth your time and money. Most of these brands do not even use high-quality material, thus jeopardizing your health. If you are not professional, differentiating between high-quality and low-standard brands can be difficult. Therefore, most people fall prey to fraudulent brands’ scams or appealing strategies.

To avoid choosing a brand you might regret later; some background knowledge is fundamental. It would be best to collect enough research and facts to determine which brand is worth your investment. However, researching each brand and determining its reliability is very taxing as there are hundreds of delta-8 brands in the market.

We have rounded up some crucial factors that you need to consider to make the process easier while choosing a delta-8 brand. These factors will help you understand what products you should spend your money on. Once you find a product that works for all your specific needs, you can stick to it for a long time.

THC Content

Dela-8 gummies help you relax and unwind without inducing the usual high. The reason is that the Federal Farm Bill allows only a certain amount of THC in these products. The gummies containing less than 0.3% THC can legally be distributed. This meager amount is enough to relax your mind and uplift your mood but not enough to induce psychoactive effects. Therefore, you should always check the amount of THC before buying the products. All the Federal Farm Bill compliant brands display this information on their websites.

Independent Lab Tests

Independent labs or third-party labs are unbiased facilities that check the purity of hemp-derived products. These labs test the products for the presence of pesticides, insecticides, and heavy metals. The products that pass the purity tests are safe for consumption.

The companies that subject their products to third-party lab tests display the results on the official website. Therefore, always visit the website to verify the safety of the products. Some companies even display the COAs and cannabinoid profiles of their products. So, if you do not find any of these authentications on the official website, you should refrain from buying from those brands.

Purity

The purity of the product you choose is critical. Long-term use of low-quality and unsafe products can pose severe threats to your health. Therefore, you should always go for the brands that use organic and natural hemp for their products.

Make sure that the products are non-GMOs and free of chemicals such as pesticides and insecticides. If you are vegan or health-conscious, choose plant-based pectic products instead of animal gelatin.

Some high-standard companies use natural additives to enhance the taste and mask the taste of hemp. Although these products are safe, they can trigger allergic responses in people with food sensitivities. Therefore, you should always check the ingredients to avoid any inconvenience.

Versatility

The brands that offer a wide variety of products show that they have something for all of their customers. Since your choice of delta-8 gummies depends on your preference of dosage and flavor, the variety of the products is very important. Therefore, you should always ensure that the product you choose caters to your specific needs.

Pricing

Although it may seem trivial, the pricing of the products is an essential factor. Sometimes, the companies attract customers with low prices. However, a low price does not guarantee the quality of the products. Often, it implies that the companies have used substandard materials to cut down manufacturing costs.

Obtaining delta-8 from hemp plants is an expensive procedure and requires a lot of resources. Therefore, no reasonable brand can sell these products at low rates. Consequently, you should always research the sourcing and manufacturing processes of the company before buying the product.

Dosage

The research conducted on delta-8 THC gummies has shown that there are no harmful effects of these products even in the long run. However, excess of everything is bad. You should consume these gummies within a prescribed dosage range.

Most companies mention dosage information on the container as well as the packaging. The dosage requirements largely depend on the person’s age, weight, and overall health. Therefore, every person’s needs are different from the others.

Generally, the companies suggest that you start with the minimum dosage and wait for a few hours. If you do not notice an adverse reaction, you can continue the products; otherwise, you should discontinue the use immediately. Moreover, you can slowly increase the dosage as per requirement.

FAQs: Best Marijuana Gummies

Q1. Does delta-8 THC show up on drug tests?

Yes, delta-8 THC shows up on a drug test. Although the amount of THC is insignificant, the level of metabolites rises in your body with regular use. These metabolites infuse into your bloodstream and stay in your body for a long time.

Delta-8 THC appears on a drug test even after weeks of use. Therefore, if you have a drug test that specifically targets THC, you should refrain from consuming it. THC, however, is not a problem if your state has legalized its use. However, if the state you are residing in has declared THC illegal, you should avoid it.

Q2. How long do the effects last?

On average, the effects of the gummies last for two to three hours. However, the duration of the effects depends upon the dosage. If you consume a smaller dose, the effects will wear out in an hour or two. But if you regularly consume a large dose, the effects will last for a few hours.

Q3. Do delta-8 THC gummies have side effects?

According to the researchers, delta-8 THC gummies have no long-term side effects. You can safely consume these gummies for an extended period. However, you might feel mild side effects the first few times. The side effects can be dry mouth, red eyes, nervousness, dizziness, and nausea.

These side effects do not last long and have no detrimental effects on your health. Once the body gets used to the delta-8 dosage, these side effects will subside.

Conclusion: Does Delta 8 Make You High?

Delta 8 THC gummies are a great way to leave the stress of the day behind. These gummies can uplift your mood and induce a mild euphoric rush with responsible consumption. Since the amount of THC is meager, these gummies do not alter the normal functioning of your brain.

The brands mentioned in the article manufacture the highest-quality delta-8 gummies. These brands use sustainable farming and manufacturing techniques to deliver the best products to your doorstep. These products are approved by accredited third-party labs and comply with the Federal Farm Bill (2018). Moreover, these fall in the most affordable range. So, check these brands out and give one of them a shot. We can assure you these products will be well worth your time and money.