2022’s Best CBD Gummies: Top 5 Online CBD Store to Buy CBD Oil Gummies

CBD edibles are becoming increasingly popular among CBD lovers-newbies and enthusiasts alike. Although CBD oils and tinctures are the most commonly used CBD products, CBD-infused edibles such as CBD gummies are becoming a crowd favorite.

A look through the market shows an increasing number of CBD brands making gummies and other CBD products, so we know it could be a challenge to choose the best ones. The fact is that not all CBD gummies in the CBD industry are of high quality. So, we did some thorough research to make this roundup of the five best CBD gummies on the market.

CBD infused gummies come in various flavors, shapes, and colors and can still carry a potent dose of CBD. Thus, many users consider gummies to be a discreet and tasty way to enjoy the goodness of hemp-derived CBD.

Different people use CBD for many reasons. Ongoing research into CBD shows several positive potential health benefits, and many users have attested to its effectiveness in aiding several body functions such as metabolism and mood. Due to the way CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, it could also potentially help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression. Many users also use CBD gummies for stress relief and restful sleep.

The hemp CBD gummies on our list range from full-spectrum to broad-spectrum CBD. The gummies are also of different flavors as well as different potencies. This article will show a detailed overview of the different CBD gummies, their highlights, pros, and cons. At the end of this article, you will be able to choose the best CBD gummies for your particular needs.

After a meticulous and thorough selection process, we chose these CBD gummies on our list to be in the top five. Here’s how we picked the best brands.

Best CBD Gummies for Sale

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest CBD Edibles Infused with Hemp Extracts to Buy Online Cheef Botanicals CBD – Most Popular Hemp Gummies with Natural Ingredients Hollyweed CBD – Highly Potent CBD Infused Gummy Edibles; Delicious Flavors FAB CBD– Best Selling CBD Isolate Gummies and Hemp Edibles

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

The CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness ticked all the right boxes and were an easy pick for our number one spot. First off, the Exhale Wellness brand has a sterling reputation for consistently putting out the highest quality hemp products on the market, and their CBD gummies are no different.

If customer feedback on this product is all we have to go by, Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are the best out there of legend. Exhale Wellness has thousands of positive reviews on relevant review sites like Trustpilot. Besides, many users praise these predosed tasty gummies for their natural and organic ingredients.

Exhale Wellness offers three options of high quality CBD gummies on its website. The most popular of the three is the full-spectrum Exhale Fruit Gummies. These vegan-friendly treats are made with pectin and contain spirulina and sunflower seed oil. The star ingredient of these gummies is the pure and potent full-spectrum CBD extract. Each gummy contains 25mg of this full-spectrum CBD. Moreover, fruit gummies are available in two different sizes; 750mg and 1500mg.

Users highly review these mood-enhancing gummies for their potency and health benefits. Many Exhale Wellness CBD users use these gummies to aid better, deeper, restful sleep. Others have experienced other benefits such as pain relief, relief of digestion issues, appetite boost, and even enhanced fertility. Exhale fruit gummies do all of these while tasting fantastic and not causing any brain fuzziness.

Besides the fruit gummies, Exhale Wellness also has gummy cubes for those who prefer to have their gummies shaped like cubes. These cubes are also full-spectrum CBD-infused and are flavored with tropical fruits such as guava and kiwi. Another Exhale Wellness CBD edibles are the CBD+THC gummies. These gummies pack a serious punch, with each gummy containing 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD and 1mg of delta-9 THC. These CBD gummy variants also underwent safe extraction processes and contained only legal amounts of THC.

Highlights

All-Natural Gummies: The CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness are produced with meticulous attention to detail to ensure they are completely free from artificial ingredients. Even for the flavoring and colors, the formula only includes natural plant-based ingredients.

Potent CBD Gummies: The CBD extracts in these gummies are full-spectrum and in a quantity of 25mg per gummy. The full-spectrum CBD from Exhale Wellness is so potent that half a gummy has tangible stress-relieving effects on several users.

Available in Two Sizes: These CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness are all available in two different sizes- 750mg and 1500mg. Also, customers get to save up to $5 when they purchase the 1500mg bottle.

Variety of CBD Gummy Products: If you’re looking to buy CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness, not only do you get a choice to buy the full-spectrum CBD fruit gummies, but you also have the option of their tropical flavored gummy cubes. In adition, if those are not your cup of tea, Exhale Wellness CBD+THC gummies might be a fantastic treat to enjoy broad-spectrum CBD and legal amounts of delta-9 THC.

Third-Party Laboratory Checked: Exhale Wellness ensures that its CBD gummies are exactly as advertised. The gummies thus go through test analyses at independent labs to verify their purity, potency, and safety. Their Certificate of Analysis is available on the website.

Pros

Organic ingredients

Cruelty-free

Vegan CBD gummies

US-grown hemp

Delicious tropical gummies

Great sleep aid

Proven stress reliever

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No shipping outside the USA

#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD Edibles Infused with Hemp Extracts to Buy Online

There’s a freshness about the BudPop brand that so many people love. When it comes to their CBD gummies, BudPop has quite an impressive lineup. BudPop currently offers four different CBD combo gummies targeted at specific functions.

First off is its classic full spectrum CBD gummies. These watermelon-flavored gummies might be the tastiest, most potent CBD treats. Being full-spectrum, users get to experience the robust benefits of CBD alongside other cannabinoids like THC and some terpenes and flavonoids. These gummies are effective for pain management, and many users have also hailed the product for its stress-relieving properties.

BudPop sources its hemp plants from the best organic farms in Nevada. Furthermore, they use a sustainable process to extract the CBD from the hemp plant. This process results in impurity-free CBD extracts, which are then infused into the chewy gummies.

Besides the classic CBD gummies, BudPop also has some exciting CBD combos in its lineup. Their “CBD+CBG gummies” are an excellent choice to manage pain with natural products. These gummies contain a combination of broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) and a lesser-known cannabinoid called cannabigerol (CBG). CBG is a minor cannabinoid in the hemp plant with extraordinary benefits.

Some studies have proven the effectiveness of CBG as an anti-inflammatory substance. Besides its therapeutic benefits, it also has some antibacterial effects and has been shown to decrease intraocular pressure in some studies. BudPop’s “CBD+CBG gummies” also contain turmeric and black pepper for speedier absorption. The gummies are orange-flavored, and each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, 10mg of CBG, and 100mg of turmeric.

For users who need a CBD product as a sleep aid, BudPop’s “CBD+CBN gummies” do the trick. These blueberry-flavored treats contain 25mg of CBD and 10mg of CBN. Cannabinol (CBN) is another minor cannabinoid in the hemp plant which acts as a very effective sleep aid. These “CBN+CBD gummies” also contain 3mg of melatonin, a natural sleep aid.

BudPop’s ashwagandha CBD gummies are a perfect option for managing anxiety symptoms. The CBD combo gummies contain 150mg of ashwagandha and 25mg of CBD extract in each gummy. This potent blend is great as an energy booster and for stress relief.

Highlights

Exciting CBD Combos: BudPop’s exciting broad spectrum CBD gummies lineup is a testament to their research-driven approach to general well-being. The company’s CBD gummies are all optimized to serve some specific needs of their customers. The three different CBD gummy combos featuring CBG, CBN, and ashwagandha are targeted at three major health purposes- pain, sleep, and anxiety. The different combos also come in specific fruit flavors to mask the hemp’s natural taste.

Highly Effective: All of the CBD products from BudPop were carefully formulated and optimized for specific functions. Each of the gummies from BudPop has received rave reviews from users for their effectiveness in improving wellness. Several users diagnosed with insomnia praised the CBD+CBN gummies for helping them improve their sleep habits. There are also hundreds of other reviews applauding BudPop’s formulas for their effectiveness.

Rewards System for Discounts: On its website, BudPop has a rewards system that lets users rack up points for carrying out simple tasks like writing an honest review. Users can later redeem these points for exclusive discounts on hemp products.

Independent Analysis: As a brand, BudPop ensures that its customers get the quality assurance they need to trust the brand’s products. Therefore, BudPop ensures that its CBD gummies and other products undergo independent analytic tests from third-party labs. These tests verify the ingredients present in the gummies and show if impurities are present in the formula. Furthermore, BudPop makes the results of these tests accessible to everyone just by scanning a barcode on the products’ packaging.

Pros

Effective CBD gummies for sleep, pain, and anxiety

Contains only natural ingredients

Research-backed formulas

Trusted hemp source

Variety of CBD gummy products

Exciting natural flavors

Broad and full-spectrum CBD options

Cons

Only 750mg bottles are available

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Most Popular Hemp Gummies with Natural Ingredients

The Cheef Botanicals team consists of hemp enthusiasts and researchers committed to improving wellness through natural hemp products. Thus, they only extract their CBD from hemp plants grown on Colorado farms. They also utilize the CO2 extraction method to obtain pure and solvent-free CBD extract. Furthermore, they infuse the CBD oil into fruity gummies to create their signature treats.

With Cheef Botanicals, you can choose between CBD gummies of different strengths. Going through the nearly 3,000 reviews on Trustpilot alone, you’d find that most Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies’ users were impressed by the product. The product was rated 4.7 stars out of 5 by nearly 3,000 users. The product reviews on the Cheef Botanicals website are also positive feedback from satisfied customers.

Cheef Botanicals created the gummies in such a way that heightens the bioavailability of the active ingredients. The product is available in packs containing 30 CBD gummies. However, there are four different strengths to choose from. The 300mg bottle contains 30 gummies infused with 10mg of CBD each. With the 750mg bottles, customers get 30 gummies infused with 50mg of CBD. There are also 1500mg and 3000mg bottles containing 50mg and 100mg per gummy.

The gummies contain natural flavors from assorted fruits, and natural coloring from vegetable concentrates. They also contain sunflower seed oil and are made from pectin. If you prefer to have their gummy cubes instead, you have the option of three strengths to choose from. Whether the 300mg, 750mg, or 1500mg bottles, you’d be sure to get the robust benefits of CBD in fruity gummy cubes. Several users on different platforms have hailed Cheef Botanicals’ CBD gummies as a soothing pain- and stress reliever.

Cheef Botanicals CBD offers free shipping for every order users make on its website. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for users unsatisfied with the gummies.

Highlights

Variety of Strengths Available: The Cheef Botanicals brand provides their CBD gummies in four different strengths to suit every customer’s need. Newbies who want to explore CBD and test their tolerance level can start with the lower strengths, while those who seek heavier doses can buy gummies with higher strengths.

Assorted Fruit Flavors: You get a fruity experience that completely masks the natural hemp taste with these CBD gummies. The gummy cubes come in multiple flavors, including guava, elderberry, and kiwi.

Potent CBD Gummies: These gummies and gummy cubes are CBD-rich. With some variety of their gummies reaching 100 mg potency per gummy, users are sure to experience the robust effects of the full spectrum CBD.

Free Shipping on All Orders: Many CBD companies provide shipping only for orders exceeding a certain amount. However, Cheef Botanicals offers expedited shipping free of charge for any order customers make on its website.

Pros

Vegan gummies

No artificial ingredients

Different potencies available

Several fruit flavors

Excellent customer reviews

Infused with full-spectrum CBD

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping to all US states

Rewards program

Cons

Fewer product options

#4. Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent CBD Infused Gummy Edibles; Delicious Flavors

Since its inception, the Hollyweed CBD brand has been committed to providing healthy natural alternatives to mainstream medicine. Behind the brand are a group of natural wellness enthusiasts and medical professionals seeking to educate the public about the benefits of hemp. Hollyweed CBD’s CBD gummy cubes are yummy gummies infused with full-spectrum CBD oil. These CBD-filled edibles from Hollyweed CBD come in resealable convenient pocket-size bags. The gummies are also available in three different potencies.

These full-spectrum gummies help lower stress levels and relax bowel discomfort. Some users of the gummies also claimed that the gummies helped them sleep better. Hollyweed offers a 30-day guarantee window for customers to return unused products for a refund.

Highlights

Three Potencies of Full-Spectrum CBD: Users of these potent gummies get a choice to pick from the less potent gummies to more highly potent ones, depending on their preferences and needs.

Natural and Safe Ingredients: Hollyweed obtains its hemp plant from trusted farms in the US. The other ingredients of the gummies, such as the pectin base, are obtained from the safest sources. The gummies contain natural terpenes extracted from safe hemp plants. The independent test results prove that the gummies contain no artificial or inorganic products.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested: Hollyweed CBD subjects all its products, including its CBD gummy cubes, to thorough analyses in external labs. These tests are to check for impurities and determine the product’s purity and potency. The results of these analyses are available on Hollyweed CBD’s website.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD gummies

Relieves stomach discomforts

Contains natural terpenes and flavonoids

Available in three strengths

Aids sleep quality

One month money-back guarantee

Cons

No option for bulk purchases

Only few reviews

#5. FAB CBD: Best Selling CBD Isolate Gummies and Hemp Edibles

Since FAB CBD came to the scene in 2017, it has dealt out one of the best quality CBD products. This brand has shown the many-sided benefits of CBD from its extensive lineup of CBD products. One of FAB CBD’s bestsellers is the CBD “Anytime” chews. These gummies are flavored with natural fruit extracts and infused with CBD obtained from Farm Bill compliant hemp grown in Colorado. The gummies contain 25mg of CBD isolate and only natural colors and flavors.

Another variety of these gummies is the CBD sleep gummies, also called the “Nighttime” CBD chews. These gummies are perfectly formulated to aid restful sleep. These acai-flavored gummies contain 12.5mg of broad-spectrum CBD and a blend of natural sleep aids like ashwagandha, L-Theanine, melatonin, etc. These nighttime gummies have received rave reviews from many users for being a perfect sleep aid. Many users also stated that these gummies had no side effects the next morning, unlike some other CBD products for sleep.

Highlights

THC-Free CBD Gummies: For many who want to try CBD without any THC, FAB CBD is the best bet. FAB CBD’s “Anytime” gummies contain CBD isolate, and their “Nighttime” gummies contain broad-spectrum CBD.

These types of CBD extracts do not contain any trace of THC and thus are perfect for those with a low tolerance for THC. For those who simply want to try out CBD without any other cannabinoids, the “Anytime” chews are a perfect option.

Effective Sleep Aid: The “Nighttime” CBD chews from FAB CBD are specially formulated with natural ingredients for aiding sleep. This formula contains ashwagandha, GABA, melatonin, and other natural ingredients that have been proven to help people sleep better.

Positive Customer Reviews: The gummies have received hundreds of positive reviews and five-star ratings on its websites and thousands more on external review sites. From the reviews, it was clear that nearly every user of the gummies were totally satisfied with the product.

Pros

Natural and organic ingredients

Colorado-sourced hemp

25mg of CBD per gummy

Potent sleep aid

Non-GMO

No psychoactive effects

Vegan gummies

Fantastic customer service

Cons

No free shipping for orders below $99

Only one potency strength option

How We Made the List of CBD Gummy Bears

With increasing CBD gummies on the market, forming this list was quite a task. While many established CBD brands are making gummies, a few newer brands also give the old-timers a run for their money. To pick our top CBD gummies on the market, we researched the manufacturing brands and their products.

Only brands that met up to our set standards made it into this list.

What We Looked For

We had to consider these factors as the most essential to make this list.

Company’s Legitimacy/Reputation: One important factor we considered before choosing the CBD gummies on our list is the product’s manufacturers. Getting an overview of the reputation of the brands behind the CBD gummies helped us make better decisions to optimize our list. Before choosing a product, we made sure to research its brand. The only products that made it to our list are highly reputable and legitimate brands.

One important factor we considered before choosing the CBD gummies on our list is the product’s manufacturers. Getting an overview of the reputation of the brands behind the CBD gummies helped us make better decisions to optimize our list. Before choosing a product, we made sure to research its brand. The only products that made it to our list are highly reputable and legitimate brands. Hemp Source: CBD gummies are ingested into the body system, and thus the user must take all precautions to ensure that the products are obtained from the safest and most competent sources. Moreover, the single most essential ingredient of CBD gummies is the hemp plant. We also ensured that only gummies derived from ethically grown hemp in reputable farms made our list. Thus, the CBD gummies in our roundup are of high safety and purity standards. We also ensured that the brands obtained the other ingredients in the gummies from high-quality sources.

CBD gummies are ingested into the body system, and thus the user must take all precautions to ensure that the products are obtained from the safest and most competent sources. Moreover, the single most essential ingredient of CBD gummies is the hemp plant. We also ensured that only gummies derived from ethically grown hemp in reputable farms made our list. Thus, the CBD gummies in our roundup are of high safety and purity standards. We also ensured that the brands obtained the other ingredients in the gummies from high-quality sources. Lab Tests and Certification: Many substandard CBD products in the market can mislead consumers with false labeling. Thus, before these gummies made the cut, we ensured that they had undergone analysis from reputable independent labs. These tests verify the constituents of the product and the quantity in which they are available. These tests would also tell if they detect the presence of impurities such as pesticides or heavy metals. The CBD gummies on our list have been independently tested, and the companies have obtained Certificates of Analysis (COA) from these labs.

Many substandard CBD products in the market can mislead consumers with false labeling. Thus, before these gummies made the cut, we ensured that they had undergone analysis from reputable independent labs. These tests verify the constituents of the product and the quantity in which they are available. These tests would also tell if they detect the presence of impurities such as pesticides or heavy metals. The CBD gummies on our list have been independently tested, and the companies have obtained Certificates of Analysis (COA) from these labs. Customer Reviews: We looked through the customer feedback of select CBD gummies brands on the internet. With these reviews and ratings from both the product’s website and external sites, we could gain insight into the gummies’ effectiveness. The five brands on our list produce five of the highest-rated and best-reviewed CBD gummies.

Buying Guide: Factors to Consider Before Buying Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Buying CBD gummies, especially for the first time, can be quite tricky, as so many brands are trying to sell their products. However, you must consider several factors before opting for a particular brand as a potential user. We’ve made this guide and rounded up some factors we think are critical to your buying process.

Hemp Source

The hemp plant is the singular most essential raw material for obtaining CBD. The nature of the hemp plant from which manufacturers extract CBD is vital. Therefore, you must find out where a CBD brand sources its hemp from in your decision process.

The hemp plant can be highly absorbent of substances, including contaminants such as pesticides. Therefore, it’s best to find out where a company gets its hemp from. As a rule of thumb, hemp from verified farms in the US is of good quality, as it is grown under strict regulations.

Your Goal and Preferences

In your search for the best CBD gummies on the market, you may find some decent products. However, you have to put your goals at the forefront of your decision-making. For example, if you’re looking for CBD gummies for sleep, you can try general CBD gummies or, better still, CBD gummies optimized for sleep.

Also, if you have any other preferences such as flavor, taste, vegan-friendliness, etc., put them into consideration before making a purchase.

Type of CBD Extract

Brands can extract CBD in different forms. Depending on the gummy formula, the manufacturers can decide to extract only CBD isolates from the hemp plant. On the other hand, they could extract broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD. You should get gummies infused with CBD isolate if you want to see how your body tolerates CBD without other cannabinoids. Otherwise, if you’d like to feel the entourage effect, full-spectrum is the way to go.

Independent Analysis

Make sure that whatever brand you are interested back’s up its claims. Any reputable brand making CBD gummies would always subject every product to third-party assessments. Afterward, the lab presents a Certificate of Analysis for the products which the company makes publicly available. Therefore, you should look out for the product Certificate of Analysis and look up the results.

Customer Feedback

Honest customer reviews are a goldmine. Check around the company’s website and other review sites to see what customers say about the product. Also, check the lower ratings to see what those customers had to complain about and if their customer service resolved the matter.

Return Policies and Guarantees

A company’s return policy on its CBD gummies should be important to you and the intended buyer. In addition, reat brands with quality products have fantastic return policies and even money-back guarantees that favor the customer first. Ensure to also read the return policies of the brands you’re interested in to know if you have a safety net if you are unsatisfied with the gummies.

FAQs: CBD Pot Gummies

Q1. Will I get high after taking CBD gummies?

The short answer is No. Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive substance in the marijuana plant. However, CBD is obtained from the hemp plant, with a negligible amount of delta-9 THC. Legally speaking, CBD products are not allowed by law to contain over 0.3% of THC. This amount of THC is too negligible to have any mind-altering effects.

However, some companies produce substandard products containing more than the legal amounts of THC. Therefore, you must ensure that you buy CBD gummies only from verified brands with Certificates of Analysis.

Q2. What are some benefits of taking CBD gummies?

CBD is a phytocannabinoid existing abundantly in the hemp plant. CBD has several potential health benefits. Some studies show that CBD can have tremendous alleviating effects on human anxiety levels. CBD also helps in cases of epileptic seizures. Epidolex is the brand name of a CBD drug that the FDA has now approved to treat certain types of epilepsy. Besides these, CBD can also potentially manage chronic pain, ease diabetes-related issues and aid restful sleep.

Q3. Is full spectrum CBD better than CBD isolate?

The different kinds of CBD extracts are not necessarily comparable. Full-spectrum CBD is obtained when CBD is extracted from the hemp plant alongside other cannabinoids like delta-9 THC and terpenes. The advantage of full-spectrum CBD is that users will also experience the entourage effect, which is the robust benefits of CBD acting synergistically with other cannabinoids.

On the other hand, CBD isolate contains no other cannabinoids and thus is purely cannabidiol. It has its advantages, as users can feel the heightened effect of CBD without any other compounds. Some users with a low tolerance for THC usually opt for CBD in its isolate form. Broad-spectrum CBD contains all other cannabinoids and terpenes except for delta-9 THC.

Conclusion: Where to Buy CBD Gummies Near Me?

CBD has several potential benefits, and it’s beginning to get some mainstream popularity. Finding the best CBD gummies on the market might be quite hard, as there is an increasing number of brands in the CBD market. After careful research, we came to our top five best CBD gummies.

We’ve handpicked some key factors you must consider before buying any CBD gummies with our buying guide. Factors like the hemp source and third-party tests should be foremost in your decision-making process. The brands on our list meet these quality standards; thus, we know you’d find hemp gummies brands on our list to suit your needs.