2022’s Best CBD Gummies: Top 5 Hemp Edible Brands For Sleep, Anxiety & Pain Relief

If you search for the best CBD gummies on the market but can’t decide which one to purchase due to their wide variety, you’ll be ready to select the best ones after reading this article. The CBD gummies won’t get you high, and that’s why they’re so popular.

Mouth-watering, refreshing, easily portable, and discreet, you’ll enjoy their benefits. CBD gummies are available in different sizes, flavors, and potencies, so experimenting with them can be a delightful experience.

So, let’s dive into the top 5 CBD gummies brands without further ado.

Top 5 CBD Gummies On the Market [2022]

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop: Strongest CBD Edibles For Pain & Inflammation Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum Hemp Edibles To Ease Anxiety Cheef Botanicals: Portable & Discreet CBD Oil Gummies For Sale FAB CBD: Potent & Vegan CBD Gummies For Sleep & Insomnia

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness represents one of the best brands on the hemp market, thanks to the high quality and purity of its products.

Exhale focuses on using nature to make alternative medicine enriched with the most beneficial cannabinoids.

The hemp that this brand uses is locally grown hemp harvested from the Colorado farms known for the purity they provide.

Using the CO2 extraction method, Exhale is able to get the purest cannabinoids and mix them in their goods.

One of those goods is the fruity CBD gummies, which are becoming more and more popular among users, so let’s take a look at what makes them so unique.

Features

Pure composition

Exhale’s CBD gummies are infused with the purest CBD extract, so they’re pretty potent. Vegans love to consume them because they’re free from animal gelatine and are cruelty-free.

These CBD gummies are made from 100% pure ingredients and have natural colors and flavors. They contain a low amount of Delta 9 THC, making them non-psychoactive.

The Exhale’s gummies have undergone testing from a third-party lab, so you can consume them knowing that they’re absolutely harmless.

Pricing and availability

These CBD gummies are available for purchase only from the Exhale Wellness official website in 750 mg and 1500 mg potency packages. Each bottle contains 30 gummies.

The bottle that contains 750 mg potency is $44.95, and the bottle with 1500 mg potency is worth $84.95. Exhale’s have the option of getting their CBD gummies with a 25% off their price by subscribing to this product.

Dosage calculations

You should start with a low amount of CBD if you’re a beginner. After seeing how your body reacts, you can replace the lowest dose with the regular dosage.

You can calculate the perfect regular dosage by multiplying your body weight by 0.25 mg. If it is not your first time trying CBD, you can take a stronger dose that you can easily calculate by multiplying your weight by 0.5 mg CBD.

Shipping and refunds

After you order the gummies, they’ll be shipped in the next 24 hours. Depending on how fast you want to receive, you can choose between Standard, Expedited, and Free shipping.

Exhale Wellness guarantees you a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied with the gummies, so you can easily return them no matter if you’ve tried them or not.

Pros

Organic

Pure and potent

Free from THC

Tested

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping

Cons

The CBD gummies can’t be shipped outside of the USA

#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD Edibles For Pain & Inflammation

If you haven’t tried the BudPop hemp goods, you have no idea what you’re missing out on. This brand makes the finest organic hemp goods and fills them with Delta 8, HHC, or CBD cannabinoids, extracted from the hemp grown on the Nevada farms.

Even better, BudPop is a part of the production process, so everything is under their strictest control, resulting in making the best and the most potent hemp products.

When it comes to CBD gummies, this brand offers even four variants of them that provide different results. They have:

CBD + Ashwagandha gummies

CBD + CBN gummies for sleep

CBD + CBG Turmeric gummies

Full-spectrum CBD gummies.

Depending on what you need help with, you can choose the ideal CBD gummies for you from BudPop, but in this article, we’ll focus on their full-spectrum CBD gummies.

Features

Organic ingredients

Every ingredient used to make the BudPop CBD gummies are 100% organic, and is highly recommended by theislandnow. These CBD gummies have a watermelon flavor, making them a very refreshing snack, while less than 0.3% THC in them won’t get you high.

The gummies are made with pectin, which makes them suitable for vegans, and the full-spectrum CBD in them will result in very potent effects.

The CBD gummies from BudPop have all been tested for their purity, potency, and safety; also, the lab results are on their website.

Pricing and availability

You can order the gummies from the official BudPop site. They’re packed in a bottle filled with 30 gummies.

The total CBD amount that one bottle contains is 750 mg, and it can be yours for $59.95.

If you’re more experienced with using CBD and you want to purchase a larger amount of these gummies, you can do that by ordering a three-pack or a five-pack. The three-pack is worth $159.95, and the five-pack is worth $255.95.

Dosage recommendation

The brand recommends taking one or two CBD gummies every six hours. But, this recommendation isn’t applicable to everyone.

Individuals who are consuming CBD for the first time should start with a lot lower dosage. Half a gummy is sufficient in order to see what effects it’ll bring you before increasing the dose.

Shipping and refunds for the gummies

BudPop offers free shipping for all of its products, which is absolutely amazing. You won’t have any kind of additional costs when ordering the CBD gummies.

Also, you have one month to decide if you want to use these gummies. If you decide that they don’t suit you, you can return them and get a full refund, just keep in mind that they mustn’t be opened or used.

Pros

100% organic ingredients

Non-GMO

Free from chemicals

CBD gummies for different purposes

Free shipping

Cons

One potency is only available

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum Hemp Edibles To Ease Anxiety

The third brand on this list is the fantastic Hollyweed CBD, a brand that very quickly has gained a lot of regular customers.

The excellent hemp goods that Hollyweed makes are the result of the extended experience that the people behind this brand have.

This brand uses only the premium, locally grown hemp, grown without using any kind of chemicals such as pesticides.

One of the many reasons people love Hollyweed CBD is the purity and the fast-acting of their hemp goods, including their CBD gummies.

They’re available in the form of cubes and different fruit shapes that correspond to their fruity flavors. Packed in simple white packages, no one will notice what exactly they are.

Features

Ingredients

The Hollyweed CBD gummies are made from only natural ingredients, and they don’t contain anything genetically modified in them.

Thanks to the low THC amounts, they also don’t have artificial colors or flavors and don’t provide you with that “high” feeling. Made using cruelty-free practices, the vegans love the Hollyweed CBD gummies.

Pricing and availability

You can choose between three different potencies of these gummies. You can get the package with a total of 300 mg potency for $23.95 which is the best choice if it is your first time trying CBD.

There’s a package with 750 mg strength that’ll cost you $44.95, and the most potent one is 1500 mg, and it is worth $84.95. Each of these packages is filled with 30 CBD-rich gummies.

Proper dosage

The CBD gummies are the easiest CBD product whose dose can be determined. So, Hollyweed suggests taking 0.25 mg CBD for every pound of your weight. That would be the regular dosage for you.

For calculating a stronger dose, take 0.50 mg of CBD for every pound of bodyweight. Consider that many different factors, such as your age, sex, CBD tolerance, etc., may affect the dose.

Shipping and refunds for the gummies

Hollyweed CBD usually ships all of its products within 24 hours after purchase. Besides the Expedited and Standard shipping, you can get these CBD gummies with free shipping.

The gummies come together with a 100% money-back guarantee, which allows you to change your mind in the next 30 days after your purchase.

It is important to mention that this brand doesn’t care if you’ve opened the gummies and used them or not. They’ll return your money without any problems.

Pros

No additives

No preservatives

Organic and natural ingredients

Vegan gummies

Full refund available

Cons

The gummies are available in one flavor

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Portable & Discreet CBD Oil Gummies For Sale

We chose Cheef Botanicals as a brand that offers plenty of delicious goods filled with the purest, most potent CBD.

The experience in the organic industry that the individuals in this brand have made one of the best natural alternatives that people love to use.

This brand provides only CBD-filled hemp goods, and you can find various them on its website.

Cheef Botanicals collaborates with the hemp farms in Colorado, which means that this brand uses only the finest, most pure hemp from which their CBD is extracted.

You can quickly feel the potency and quality of the CBD through their CBD gummies, which are extraordinary and very potent.

Features

Ingredients

Cheef Botanicals uses full-spectrum CBD oil that’s infused in their gummies. The gummies have a small amount of THC, less than 0.3%.

They have natural fruity flavors and natural colors, and even more, they’re made with organic and all-natural ingredients.

The lack of animal-derived gelatin and no animal products or by-products makes these gummies suitable for vegans. So, if you’re leading a healthy lifestyle, these gummies will perfectly fit into it.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase the gummies from the Cheef Botanicals’ official website, where you can find everything you want to know about them. Even the lab results from the testing are transparently attached there.

You can find the gummies in different potencies for different prices. A bottle with 300 mg potency is $23.95, a bottle of 750 mg potency is $44.95, and a bottle with 1500 mg is worth $84.95.

You can get these gummies even in a bottle with a total of 3000 mg potency, which will cost you $124.95, but by subscribing, you’ll get a 25% discount. Each bottle is filled with 30 gummies, so feel free to experiment with their strengths.

Dosage

A helpful CBD dosage chart is available on Cheef’s website. Feel free to use it in order to be able to calculate the ideal dosage for you.

If you’re trying CBD gummies for the first time, start by taking half a gummy. The regular dosage is 0.25 mg of CBD per 1 pound, and 0.5 mg per 1 pound of body weight is considered a more potent dosage, so avoid it if you’re just starting.

Shipping and refunds

The Cheef’s CBD gummies are delivered with fast and free shipping, but you can always select Standard Ground or Expedited shipping if you want to get them even faster.

The brand guarantees you a full refund if you change your mind in the following 30 days since you’ve made the purchase.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve opened the product or not, you can still ask for a return, and Cheef Botanicals will give you your money back.

Pros

High potency

Harmless, natural, and organic

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly

Third-party tested

Full refund

Cons

The gummies don’t have an international shipping

#5. FAB CBD: Potent & Vegan CBD Gummies For Sleep & Insomnia

The last brand on this list is the fantastic FAB CBD, a widely known brand for its outstanding products and donations to the people in need.

Another awesome thing that this brand does is that it uses organically grown hemp harvested from the hemp farms in Colorado.

FAB CBD has two types of CBD gummies, one for daily use and one for improving your sleep. You can use the “Anytime” CBD gummies absolutely anytime you want, and if you have difficulties falling asleep or getting a good night’s sleep, you can try the “Nighttime” CBD gummies.

Now, let’s see what makes the “Anytime” CBD gummies so good, effective, and a best-seller.

Features

What the gummies are made of

“Anytime” gummies are coated with CBD isolate, the purest form of CBD that’s completely free of THC. Also, the CBD is more easily absorbed when the gummies are coated instead of infused. There’s no trace of pesticides in these gummies, and they’re also free from GMOs.

They are sweetened with organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup, so they don’t have artificial sweeteners.

FAB CBD has made these CBD gummies vegan and gluten-free, making them available to a broader circle of people.

Pricing and availability

You can find everything you want to know about these CBD gummies on the brand’s website, and you can also order them from there. The FAB CBD gummies are packed in a small jar filled with 30 pieces.

The price for one package is $59, but FAB CBD gives you the option to subscribe and get the gummies with 20% off the price, which will make them $47.20.

Dosage

This brand suggests slowly chewing the gummy for you to be able to get the max absorption of the CBD extract.

One “Anytime” CBD gummy contains 25 mg of CBD isolate, which is considered a regular dose.

If you’re a beginner, consider starting with a half gummy. Even if you think that the size is insignificant, the gummies are very potent so just give them a try.

If you have some experience with using CBD, you can consume a maximum of two gummies per day.

Shipping and refunds

If your purchase is over $99 and you’re from the USA, you’ll get your product with free shipping.

Other than that, this brand provides Standard shipping, but what’s even better is that these gummies can be internationally shipped, so you can enjoy them no matter where you’re living.

You’re guaranteed a full money refund if you change your mind and decide to return the gummies. You just need to make up your mind in the next 30 days since the purchase.

Pros

Non-GMO

Gluten-free and vegan-friendly

Coated with CBD isolate

THC-free

International shipping

Cons

The gummies are available in one potency

How We Made This List While Selecting The Best CBD & Hemp Edibles On the Market?

Making this list wasn’t so hard for us to do because of the criteria we applied for the brands and their gummies to meet.

We started by selecting the most transparent hemp brands on the market. Then we checked the ingredients and everything that their gummies consist of. After that, we’ve taken a look into their potencies.

Of course, a significant role in our selection was our personal experience with those gummies because we couldn’t prevent ourselves from trying them all.

Last but not least, we paid attention to their packages, which should be discreet so you can consume them everywhere.

Gummies Composition

What the gummies are made of is really important. That’s why we tried our best to select only the gummies filled with the CBD derived from the CO 2 extraction method, known as the best one.

Also, the CBD gummies brands we’ve selected don’t use GMO or artificial colors, and their gummies have natural flavors.

The amount of THC in them is so low that they won’t get you high, and as a bonus, all of the CBD gummies reviewed in this article are vegan.

Gummies With Different Potencies

We also based our selection of CBD gummies on the variety of strengths they offer.

We wanted to bring you the option to buy gummies with a lower CBD amount and gummies with a higher CBD amount, so you can experiment with the different potencies and discover the best one for you.

If you love to use CBD goods, you can find gummies with higher potency in this article, and if you’re trying CBD-filled goods for the first time, choose a brand and purchase their CBD gummies of the lowest strength.

Gummies From Transparent Brands

In this case, a hemp brand must be transparent about its manufacturing methods and the ingredients they’re using in its hemp goods, including its CBD gummies.

And it is more important to find such brands because the hemp market is full of fraudulent brands that only care to take your money.

The brands we selected are sincere and don’t hide anything regarding their products. They’re so transparent that they even upload the results from the lab testing of the gummies on their official websites, so absolutely anyone can have access to them.

Personal Experience

We love CBD, and we love to consume it through different products, but we must confess that in the form of delicious gummies is our favorite way. Trying the gummies from the brands in this article was very exciting.

Needless to say, we absolutely loved them. All of the gummies we’re going to review were special in their own way, so we’ll leave it up to you to select which brands of CBD gummies you’d choose to try first.

Discreetly Packed

In order to be able to bring these delicious snacks everywhere with you, we’ve chosen the CBD gummy cubes that were most discreetly packed.

Some of them come in bottles, and some of them come in convenient packages. The design on the packages is simple, so no one will ever even assume that you’re eating CBD-filled gummies.

Also, the CBD gummies on this list are easily portable due to their small size so you can put them even in your smallest purse.

Buying Guide for Beginners: CBD Gummy Bears

This buying guide will teach you the essential factors you need to observe when searching for the best CBD gummies on the market.

Also, it is good to be informed about all of the benefits that CBD gummies can bring you and why it is important to always adhere to the recommended dosage, so this vital info is packed in this short and simple buying guide.

Benefits That CBD Gummies Can Bring You

Even though the CBD gummy products are the easiest way of consuming the amazing CBD extract and are very easy to bring them anywhere with you, their regular consumption might bring you many benefits. You just need to adhere to the recommendations regarding the dosage and consume them on regular bases.

We’ll take a quick look at what you can expect from them to bring you.

They might relieve the symptoms associated with depression.

They might alleviate some chronic pains.

They might improve your sleep because they can relax your body.

They might relieve stress and anxious feelings.

They might improve your mood.

They might increase your concentration and make focusing on one thing more manageable.

Factors To Consider When Choosing The Best CBD Gummies

There are a few crucial things you must pay attention to if you want to get the best CBD gummies on the market.

You must start by choosing a reputable brand that you’re sure provides only the highest quality possible.

You must check if the CBD edibles you’re thinking about buying and consuming have been laboratory tested.

Another important thing is checking the customer’s experience. Also, you must be careful with the dosage in order to avoid uncomfortable short-term side effects such as a dry mouth or feeling slightly nauseous.

Choose Reputable Brands

Don’t buy your CBD gummies from the first brand you’ll encounter. There are many excellent brands, and this list contains only the best of the best, but there are also a lot of brands whose gummies don’t quite provide everything the brand promises.

So, for you to be able to avoid being scammed, you must consider buying from reputable, reliable, and trustworthy brands.

Brands with positive feedback, brands that test the products they sell, and brands that don’t hide important things are easy to spot, and these things show that they care about their customers’ needs.

If you’re in doubt, you can always buy from one of the brands mentioned in this article.

Tested CBD Gummies

Choosing only reliable brands that provide lab-tested CBD gummies will help you avoid using potentially dangerous products, so paying attention to this factor is vital.

The most trustworthy brands constantly test their goods before sending them on the shelves. By testing its products for purity, safety, and potency, the brand cares about its customer’s health.

The lab results can testify that the gummies meet all of these criteria, so you can purchase them, knowing that you’re using only the highest-quality CBD gummies without putting your health in danger.

Check The User’s Opinions

See what the people who have already tried the CBD gummies think about them. Read about their experience and if their expectations were met.

Their reviews will help you discover many things about the gummies you’re thinking about buying and the brand.

If you notice a lot of negative comments, think twice before buying that product or do a little more profound research.

The Option For A Refund

Everyone reacts differently to CBD, so if the CBD gummies act fast for someone else, that doesn’t mean that that’ll be the same for you.

So, you may change your mind and don’t want the gummies anymore. In such cases, having the opportunity to return the product and ask for a refund is priceless.

And the most reputable brands, such as those mentioned above, offer this option, so let this be a guideline if you decide to buy from another brand.

Proper Dosage

Even though the gummies are small, sweet, tasty snacks, and even though they taste like gummies, don’t forget that they’re filled with CBD. So, always adhere to the dosage recommended by the manufacturer or the dosage stated on the package’s label.

The general rule for using CBD goods, including CBD gummies, is: “start low, go slow,” meaning that if you’re just starting to consume CBD-filled goods, you must begin by taking the lowest dosage (for example, half of gummy). After seeing how you’ll feel and learning your CBD tolerance, you can start to slowly and gradually increase the dosage.

You can’t overdose by consuming too many CBD gummies, but you might feel some side effects such as slight nausea, drowsiness, or diarrhea. These reactions aren’t dangerous and don’t last long, but why ruin what is supposed to be a great experience?

FAQ’s On CBD Gummies For Relaxation

Q1. Why try CBD in the form of gummies?

There is more than one reason to choose CBD that’s infused in gummies. For starters, the gummies taste just like the regular gummies, except, depending on the brand you choose, they’re usually sweetened with natural sweeteners, which makes them healthier.

They’re small and packed very discreetly, so even if you want to eat them in public, you can easily do that. No one will ever suspect that you’re eating gummies rich in CBD.

All of the gummies recommended in this article are 100% natural, so that’s another reason why you should consider using them.

Another thing worth mentioning is that even if they need a bit more time to start acting, their effects can last a more extended period of time, anywhere from 6 to 8 hours, depending on your CBD tolerance.

Q2. Why buy CBD gummies online?

First of all, it is a lot easier than going to the store, because you can order them from the comfort of your home.

Also, the choice is a lot wider, and you can look through different brands that provide various types of gummies rich in CBD.

Another thing is the availability of information. You can learn a lot more by visiting the gummies’ official website instead of going into a store and asking about the different brands of gummies sold there.

The brands offer different discounts when buying from their websites, and if you have a favorite brand that makes CBD gummies, you can buy them in bulk and save some money, or simply subscribe to that product and get monthly or weekly discounts.

Q3. Can I take too many CBD gummies?

There’s no such thing as taking too many CBD gummies. Usually, the CBD gummies don’t contain THC, but if they do, the amount is less than 0.3% which is the legally allowed amount. Thanks to that, the gummies aren’t psychoactive, so you can consume them without fearing that you’ll get high.

The only thing that might happen is for you to feel a bit nauseous or maybe a bit exhausted but fear not because those feelings will quickly pass. That’s why it is essential to start with a low dosage for your organism to prepare for the CBD.

Q4. How long until the CBD gummies start working?

Be patient because the effects of consuming CBD gummies aren’t so fast. The CBD may take 30 to 45 minutes to start acting, but the results can last even the next 8 hours.

The CBD in the gummies needs a bit more time to start working than the other CBD goods because consuming it through the gummies needs more time to be absorbed.

Q5. Why are vegan CBD gummies better than non-vegan?

The vegan CBD gummies are considered purer than those containing animal products or byproducts.

Plenty of CBD gummies, such as those reviewed in this article, are made using pectin, a natural substitute for animal-derived gelatin.

Also, if the gummies are made using cruelty-free practices, that means that the ingredients haven’t been tested on animals, and this is a very important thing that vegans pay attention to.

But, you don’t have to be a vegan to give these gummies a try. Do that because you care for your health and want to consume only the cleanest CBD products.

Q6. Can consumption of CBD gummies result in a positive drug test?

CBD gummies that contain only the purest CBD with 0% THC in them will never make you fail a drug test. The CBD gummies that contain small amounts of THC are also safe to use because the amount is very low.

Their consumption might result in a positive test only if you consume an extensive amount of them, which is almost impossible, or if you, for example, purchase the gummies from an unreliable brand that’s not entirely transparent about what they’re using in the making of the gummies.

As long as you’re using the gummies from trustworthy and transparent brands like those in this article, you have absolutely nothing to worry about.

Conclusion: Which Are the Best CBD Gummies For You?

It can be a bit hard to make your selection because there’s a variety of flavors, shapes, and potencies, but now, you have all of the answers and guides to be able to choose the best CBD gummies on the market.

It doesn’t matter which of these brands’ CBD gummies you decide to purchase because all of them are of the highest quality containing the purest CBD.

So, select your favorite flavor, choose the most suitable potency, and get ready for the best experience in your life.