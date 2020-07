Abandoned Auto Auction Notice

In compliance with WA State RCW 46.55.130, 1st Chance Towing will sell, for cash, the following vehicles. Viewing starts @ 1200 and bidding at 1300 @ 225 Van Scoyoc Ave SW, Orting, WA 98360 on 8/5/2020. All vehicles must be paid in full and removed by 4:30pm or they will be awarded to the second bidder.

78 Chev El Camino

99 Dodge Durango

04 Kia Rio

97 Mercury Villager

93 Toyota 4runner

IDX-904646

July 31, 2020