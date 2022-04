Abandoned Auto Auction Notice

In compliance with WA State RCW 46.55.130, 1st Chance Towing will sell, for cash, the following vehicles. Viewing starts at noon on 4/6/22 and bidding at 1pm @ 225 Van Scoyoc Ave SW, Orting, WA 98360. All vehicles must be paid in full and removed by 4:30pm NO EXCEPTIONS

1993 Ford Ranger

1996 Chev P/U

1991 Ford F150

2002 VW Jetta

Immediately followed by a donation auction

IDX-951150

April 1, 2022