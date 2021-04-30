1st Chance Towing-Abandoned Auto Auction

Abandoned Auto Auction Notice
On Wednesday, May 7, 2021, in compliance with WA State RCW 46.55.130, 1st Chance Towing will sell the following vehicles for cash. Viewing starts at noon and bidding at 1pm @ 225 Van Scoyoc Ave SW, Orting, WA 98360. All vehicles must be paid in full and removed by 4:30pm.
Bayliner
2010 Buick Enclave
1996 CMPLT Trlr
2000 Dodge Neon
1992 Ford Crown Vic
1994 Ford Explorer
1984 GMC Bread Trk
2012 Mits Cabover
1997 Roru Trlr
1994 Tioga MH
Immediately followed by Priority Incorporated’s donation auction
IDX-926126
April 30, 2021