1st Chance Towing-Abandoned Auto Auction

Abandoned Auto Auction Notice

On Wednesday, May 7, 2021, in compliance with WA State RCW 46.55.130, 1st Chance Towing will sell the following vehicles for cash. Viewing starts at noon and bidding at 1pm @ 225 Van Scoyoc Ave SW, Orting, WA 98360. All vehicles must be paid in full and removed by 4:30pm.

Bayliner

2010 Buick Enclave

1996 CMPLT Trlr

2000 Dodge Neon

1992 Ford Crown Vic

1994 Ford Explorer

1984 GMC Bread Trk

2012 Mits Cabover

1997 Roru Trlr

1994 Tioga MH

Immediately followed by Priority Incorporated’s donation auction

IDX-926126

April 30, 2021