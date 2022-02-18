1K Club Review (Markay Latimer and Rob Booker) Live Trade System?

Markay Latimer Partners With Rob Booker to Induce Confidence Among Traders via 1K Club

Markay Latimer, who is widely recognized as the millionaire trading mom, vows to have taught over 100,000 new traders globally. In all honesty, she’s willing to guarantee one thing every time, “Not everyone makes it.” Apparently, there is a difference in what sets a successful attempt apart from several failed attempts, and she has since joined forces with financial trader Rob Booker to launch a series of programs that educate soon-to-be and/or current traders.

Before encouraging everyone to sign up to these programs, this duo wants everyone to get a feel for what they are all about. And so, they recently sat down together to discuss pertinent facets that guarantee success in the stock market. The following review will provide further details on how to access the special broadcast along with possible next steps.

The truth: What does it take to succeed as a trader?

The special broadcast, which can be accessed by joining here, is an episode of Trader’s Talk, where Rob Booker converses with Markay Latimer. In fact, the duo did share some of the following during the hour-long session:

Why traders who think trading is a “get rich quick fix” should quit now

How trading rewards preparation

Why it is best to view trading as a craft for fruitful gains

How effort and willingness go a long way in trading

Tip #1. Get in and out of trades as quickly as possible (matter of a day)

Tip #2. Look for trends when markets are closed

Tip #3. Become a master of three fast money patterns

Although this might all sound vague at first, individuals who are curious to learn in greater depth can do so by first, listening to the full interview, and second, joining the 1K Club.

What is the 1K Club?

The 1K Club is an exclusive membership through which traders can learn from experts like Rob and Markay. The primary goal for this service is to help beginners acquire knowledge on the best trading practices, while putting what’s learned to the test in the real world. The tips and tricks to be discovered through the 1K Club are the exact ones that helped Markay convert $2000 into $2 million.

What will new members get hold of through the 1K Club?

New members will get access to the following resources:

Special #1. The 30-Minute Trading Blueprint

The 30-Minute Trading Blueprint was compiled to expound on how traders can master the three fast money patterns. Precisely, Markay will reveal what these patterns are, and provide a breakdown on how one might be able to distinguish between the three. The latter is fundamental in understanding when to enter and exit the market! Next, she got us hooked when she vouched that the blueprint is entry-level and covers simple indicators that are usually overlooked. Lastly, members will learn to trade according to their preference, whether it be to ride the “mini-trend” or to stick it out for some period.

Special #2. “Peek Over My Shoulder” Training Video Series

Once a week, new members can watch how Markay breaks down stocks to spot her patterns. From time to time, the expert might also introduce some specialty topics outside of the 1K Club, but for the most part, these videos will revolve around the three aforementioned tips.

Special #3. The Markay Market Breakdown

The Markay Market Breakdown covers some of the latest and biggest trends that traders should focus on. Coupled with this resource are trade updates and video comments as seen fit.

Other incentives include:

12 monthly newsletters covering Markay’s top recommendation in conjunction with a thorough analysis (entry and exit, buy alerts, ticker symbols, etc.) delivered right to one’s email

covering Markay’s top recommendation in conjunction with a thorough analysis (entry and exit, buy alerts, ticker symbols, etc.) delivered right to one’s email Access to a member’s only 1K Club website

Urgent updates and changes to the model portfolio as required

and changes to the model portfolio as required Weekly Zoom Trading Sessions on Mondays at 12pm ET for Q&As, live trading, and more

on Mondays at 12pm ET for Q&As, live trading, and more Access to a VIP customer service team

How much does it cost to become a member of the 1K Club?

There are two offers presented on a silver platter. The first one is a limited time offer, where a year’s worth of 1K Club knowledge and practical tips can be acquired for $49. As for the second offer, it is an unlimited one. In other words, traders who pay $297 today will have access to this investment advisory indefinitely.

On top of that, both subscription offers have been protected by a 365-day money-back guarantee. So should traders feel unsatisfied by the resources and/or recommendations made, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Listed below are the contact information:

Phone : 1 (855) 641 4249

: Email : support@robbooker.com.

: support@robbooker.com. Mailing Address: 1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77380, U.S.

About Rob Booker and Markay Latimer

Starting with Rob Booker, he is a financial trader with over 20 years of experience. Although his specialization is in the foreign exchange market, two decades helped him unlock doors to other markets. Since putting his knowledge to the test, Rob grew $7 million from nothing by trading alone. Today, he mentors new traders through various programs, and his very own mentoring program.

Then we have Markay, who’s journey in the stock market started as a means of making funds for medical school. Any time she got, she studied patterns and the entirety of the market, only to grow $2,000 into $2 million within 2 years by applying theories about charting, options, and market entries and exits. When the tech bubble burst, Markay, like a lot of traders, lost a good chunk of money, but this lesson continues to serve as the backbone to many of her successes today.

Getting back to the 1K Club, she explained her partnership with Rob Booker as follows:

“I first met Rob in 2019 during a traders’ interview. We discussed different charting platforms, patterns, and the indicators each of us use. Not to mention, vision, goals, and mindset. Needless to say, there was an instant mutual respect and synergy. It’s easy to team up with someone who has dedicated more than a decade of their life to helping people achieve their dreams.”

Final Verdict

What initially started off as a conversation on ways to differentiate between successful and unsuccessful traders quickly led to familiarizing ourselves with Rob Booker’s and Markay Latimer’s experiences and of course, the 1K Club. The 1K Club is an investment advisory led by Markay and Rob that is not only intended to reveal top stocks of the month, but also to educate traders on the fundamentals. Markay’s goal isn’t to go extremely into the technical aspects of trading because from her experience, having certain patterns handy suffices to make desired gains. As we build upon our knowledge, we tend to forget to go back to the basics, and the 1K Club to a certain extent, is a reminder that simple strategies can go a long way. To learn more on how to become a successful trader, watch the full special broadcast by visiting here>>>.

ALSO READ:The Wholesale Formula Reviews – Is the Program Really Worth Buying?

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or provide any kind of get-rich money scheme.