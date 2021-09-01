1217-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1217

for

TRANSLATION SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing Translation Services.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. September 16, 2021, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Analyst email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-937122

