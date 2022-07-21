10 Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit: Get Easy & Fast Cash Loans Online Immediately

Everyone knows that feeling when an unexpected expense pops up out of nowhere. Whether it’s a flat tire, a broken-down car, or a medical emergency, these unplanned costs can really put a damper on your finances. And if you don’t have the cash on hand to cover them, you may be wondering where you can turn for help.

Emergency loans can be of great help in these scenarios, providing you with emergency cash immediately. With the rising financial crisis during the pandemic, emergency loans for bad credit have become popular among struggling individuals and families.

To save you from the trouble of finding the best among the various websites to apply for fast cash loans online, we have reviewed a list of the 10 best websites for emergency loans for quick and easy cash immediately. Here are our top picks among those:

WeLoans: The most popular option for getting fast cash loans at fair rates.

iPaydayLoans: Great for emergency loans for bad credit.

CocoLoan: The safest option for getting emergency cash loans online.

CashAdvance: Best quick loans service to get emergency cash immediately.

Whether you need an emergency loan for bad credit or just a quick loan to cover an unexpected expense, these websites will be able to help you out. But, be sure to compare and contrast the different options before you decide which one is right for you.

10 Best Emergency Loans for Fast Cash

1. WeLoans

WeLoans is a popular website for getting fast cash loans at fair rates. The website is known for its transparency and easy-to-use interface. You can apply for same-day cash loans of up to $5,000, with the minimum amount being $50 regardless of your credit score.

Their processes are completely online, so it becomes easy for you to get emergency cash immediately. You can apply by spending less than 5 minutes filling in your details in their application form for emergency loans.

Being a credit broker and not a lender, they will forward your information to their network of lenders to help you get emergency loan offers. WeLoans primarily specializes in same-day payday loans.

However, they also have other types of loans, including emergency personal loans up to $35,000, installment loans, etc. Overall, WeLoans can be a great option to start with to get you out of your emergency situation without hassle.

Pros:

Offers online urgent loans for bad credit

24/7 service makes it a convenient option to get emergency cash

Cons:

Not a direct lender but a credit broker

2. iPaydayLoans

Payday loans can be a great option when you’re in dire need of emergency cash and can’t wait until your next paycheck. iPaydayLoans is one of the finest websites that can help you get a payday loan with ease. The website offers loans of up to $5,000. Their lenders provide fast loans for bad credit that can be used for various purposes, like medical expenses, car repairs, education fees, etc.

Unlike a direct lender, a credit broker can get you offers from multiple lenders, which will give you the flexibility to compare and choose the best option among them. This increases your chance of getting loans for emergencies even if your credit score is not good.

iPaydayLoans is a website that understands your urgency in getting emergency cash and hence offers a fast and easy application process. All you need to do is fill in a short online form with some personal information like employment status, bank details, etc.

After submitting the form, you will be connected to their network of expert lenders who will give you offers to choose from. With iPaydayLoans, you can be assured of getting emergency cash in your account as early as one business day without any undue delays.

Pros:

Faster service with a lender network that responds quickly

Secure website to apply for emergency funding loans

Most lenders in the network accept even very low credit score

Cons:

They offer payday loans of up to $5,000 only

3. CocoLoan

If you want to find the right payday loan lender for your emergency cash needs, then CocoLoan could be the safest and most convenient option. Whether you have good credit or extremely bad credit, CocoLoan can find you loan places that can offer you the fairest rates for your fast cash loan needs.

As a credit broker, CocoLoan acts as a middleman between you and their network of emergency funding lenders. This makes it easier for you as you don’t have to approach each lender individually.

To apply with CocoLoan, you just need to fill in a short and simple online form and wait for the offers to come from the lenders. They have more than 100 lender partners, which ensure that you get a high chance of getting emergency cash immediately – bad credit or not.

Pros:

Completely online payday loans service

A great option for same-day cash loans

Partners with industry-leading lenders, giving you a safe option to deal with

Cons:

Not a direct lender

Short-term loans are up to $5,000 only

4. CashAdvance

CashAdvance is one of the most popular loan service companies that is known for providing short-term loans at affordable rates. Their service handles short-term loans of up to $10,000 for those who want quick cash. CashAdvance is not a direct lender. They help people who have loan emergencies connect with potential lenders who can offer them quick cash loans.

Their service is not limited to just those with a good credit score. People with bad credit histories have a great chance to find emergency loan offers from their wide network of lenders. If proper offers are not found, they also make the effort to connect the applicant with their extended non-lender third-party networks, which can offer other credit-related services.

Depending on the loan amount requested and the lender who offers the loan, the interest rate will differ. As one of the finest websites to find fast cash loan offers, CashAdvance offers faster and safer emergency personal loans that can be used for various purposes.

Pros:

Can get short-term loans as high as $10,000

High loan approval rate

Simple application process

Cons:

Not a lender or broker, acts just as a mediator to send the borrower loan application to the lender network.

5. CashUSA

CashUSA is a loan service platform that assists people looking for loans by connecting them to a network of more than 100 lenders. The entire loan process is done online without any paperwork, which makes it convenient for people in dire need of emergency cash.

You can apply from anywhere for fast cash loans ranging from $500 to $10,000 using their website. They will ask you to fill in your details, which will be forwarded to the lender network. You may then receive loan offers from the network from which you can choose the best one that suits your needs.

You do not need to pay any application fees or origination fees to get offers from the lenders. Typically, their APR varies between 5.99% and 35.99%. The repayment terms for each loan offer will be different based on the lender. You can preview all these terms and conditions before you select a particular offer.

If you have a bad credit score, not to worry, as CashUSA works with lenders who are willing to lend money to people with a low credit score. Applying for a loan through CashUSA will not affect your credit score as they do a soft credit check.

Pros:

Get emergency loans of up to $10,000

No paperwork is required

Can apply with a bad credit score

Cons:

Interest rates are relatively higher

6. PersonalLoans

If you are looking for unsecured personal loans that can help you generate emergency cash immediately, then PersonalLoans is a great place to start. They handle loan requests between $1,000 and $35,000, which can help you deal with unexpected expenses like car repairs, medical bills, home improvements, etc.

One of the best things about PersonalLoans is that they are willing to work with people who have a bad credit score. So, if you have been turned down by other loan companies because of your poor credit history, then you may still be eligible for a loan with PersonalLoans. Usage of their services doesn’t cost you anything extra, and they don’t charge any upfront fees or hidden commissions.

With your basic information, they can easily connect you with multiple funding options from which you can select the best one. On approval, you may receive your cash even on the same day. These same-day emergency loans can be very helpful for people who are in urgent need of cash.

Pros:

Get emergency loans up to $35,000

No fees or hidden charges

Can apply with a bad credit score

Cons:

Not available in all states

7. BadCreditLoans

BadCreditLoans is a free online platform that helps connect people with bad credit scores to a network of willing lenders. If you have been rejected for loans because of your poor credit history, then BadCreditLoans may still be able to help you get the emergency cash you need.

With BadCreditLoans, you can apply for fast cash loans up to $10,000. The entire loan process is done in 3 simple steps. You will need to fill in your personal and financial information, which will be forwarded to the lender network. You may then receive loan offers from the panel from which you can choose the best one that is good for your requirements.

BadCreditLoans can help you connect with lenders to get quick loans with APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%. They are so fast in their connecting process that, in most cases, you can apply, accept an offer from a lender, and receive the funding on the same day.

Pros:

A simple online application process

Many additional non-loan offers are available if needed

Transparent pricing

Cons:

They are not a lender or a broker

8. Check Into Cash

Check Into Cash is a renowned direct lender who can provide you with fast cash loans when you need emergency cash immediately. They offer loans ranging from $50 to $5,000 to their customers, depending on the type of loan.

Their interest rates are comparatively higher, but their wide range of services is worth the money. Their services include Western Union money transfer, which can be used to get cash fast, the cashing of most checks, even those that are not accepted by most services; and so on.

Their reloadable debit card feature can be used to make purchases anywhere, even if you do not have a bank account. Check Into Cash provides various loans, including payday loans for $50 to $1,500; instalment loans of $50 to $5,000; and a flex line of credit for $100 to $4,000. They also offer title loans of up to $25,000 when you have a car or an automobile to provide as collateral.

Pros:

A wide range of financial services

Can provide emergency cash loans up to $5,000

Easy online application

Cons:

Interest rates are relatively higher

9. Upgrade

Upgrade is a credit line provider that offers emergency loans to qualified individuals. With Upgrade, you can get an emergency loan of up to $50,000 with interest rates starting at 8.99%. It offers long repayment period options of up to 84 months. This makes it easier for you to repay the loan without putting too much strain on your monthly budget.

They have so many features for customers with high credit scores and those who choose to open a checking account. Upgrade can be a good option for getting emergency cash loans when you need an amount immediately but also have a reasonable credit score. Their processes are online, making it easy to get money from home or anywhere.

To get started, you need to give your details and the loan requirement. Their team will review and give you offers to choose from. Once you accept your cash loan offer, the amount will be credited to your account directly. They do a detailed check on your financial credibility before approving your loan application.

Pros:

The rates are fixed and payments are predictable

No pre-payment fees

Many features and reward schemes are for people with checking accounts

Cons:

Interest rates are quite high for bad credit

The origination fee is comparatively high

10. Payoff (Now Rebranded As “Happy Money”)

Happy Money, which was previously known as Payoff, is a financial company that offers emergency loans to help you pay off your high-interest credit card balances. With Happy Money, you can get an emergency loan ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 with interest rates starting at 5.99%. They have a wide range of repayment options, from 24 to 60 months.

Happy Money focuses primarily on helping people get out of debt. So, if you have high-interest credit card debt that you need to pay off urgently, then this could be a good option for you. With low-interest rates at Happy Money, you can save a lot of money in the long run by paying off your debt as soon as possible. It also reports the repayment history to the credit bureaus, which gives you the chance to enhance your credit score by paying off debts.

Pros:

Community-based lender partners

Single monthly payment

Cons:

The minimum loan amount is $5,000

What Are the Different Types of Emergency Loans?

Emergency loans are those that are taken out to cover unexpected expenses. These can be anything from medical bills and car repairs to home repairs and unplanned travel. There are a few different types of emergency loans:

Personal Loans: Personal loans can be gotten as unsecured emergency loans from online lenders to cover any type of emergency expense. The interest rates are usually lower but are determined by your credit score.

Personal loans can be gotten as unsecured emergency loans from online lenders to cover any type of emergency expense. The interest rates are usually lower but are determined by your credit score. Payday Loans: Payday loans are short-term emergency loans that are typically used to cover unexpected expenses between paychecks. The interest rates are usually high, and you will need to repay the loan on your next payday.

Payday loans are short-term emergency loans that are typically used to cover unexpected expenses between paychecks. The interest rates are usually high, and you will need to repay the loan on your next payday. Title Loans: Title loans use your car’s title as collateral for the loan. These are high-risk loans and should only be used as a last resort.

Title loans use your car’s title as collateral for the loan. These are high-risk loans and should only be used as a last resort. Credit Cards: You can use your credit card to cover unexpected expenses in an emergency, but you will need to be careful of the high-interest rates.

How to Get an Emergency Loan With Bad Credit?

When your credit score is anywhere between 300 and 650, it is considered bad credit. If you have bad credit, getting an emergency loan can be difficult but not impossible. There are a few options available for those with bad credit:

Try bad credit online loans: Many online lenders offer secured or unsecured loans to cover your fash cash loan requirement. You can check for such loan providers and apply with them.

Many online lenders offer secured or unsecured loans to cover your fash cash loan requirement. You can check for such loan providers and apply with them. Consider a credit union payday loan: Credit unions are non-profit organizations that offer small emergency loans at reasonable rates. You can check if any credit union in your area offers payday loans. However, the loan amount is generally small.

Credit unions are non-profit organizations that offer small emergency loans at reasonable rates. You can check if any credit union in your area offers payday loans. However, the loan amount is generally small. Find a cosigner: You can try to find someone with good credit who is willing to cosign for your loan. This will increase the chances of your loan application getting approved.

You can try to find someone with good credit who is willing to cosign for your loan. This will increase the chances of your loan application getting approved. Get a loan from within the family: You can ask a close friend or family member to lend you some money in case of an emergency. This is generally the best option as it comes with low or no interest rates.

You can ask a close friend or family member to lend you some money in case of an emergency. This is generally the best option as it comes with low or no interest rates. Use zero interest credit advance: If you have a credit card, you can use the zero interest credit advance to cover your emergency expenses. However, this is only a short-term solution and you will need to repay the amount borrowed plus interest once the introductory period is over.

Conclusion

With this, you may know the top 10 best emergency loans that offer quick and easy cash. Make sure to consider a few things before taking out an emergency loan, like the interest rate, repayment terms, and eligibility criteria. Choose the best option depending on your needs and requirements.