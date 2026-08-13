City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING AND CANCELED STUDY SESSION

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING AND CANCELED STUDY SESSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a Special City Council Meeting on August 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, for the sole purpose of conducting a Council Goals Workshop.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the scheduled Fircrest City Council Study Session on August 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m has been canceled. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for calendar and agenda updates. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901. IDX-1035066

August 13, 2026